Mizzou's dazzling duo not enough against Mississippi State

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Missouri basketball team learned a painful lesson Saturday. As dazzling as Xavier Pinson and Dru Smith have been for the Tigers lately — and the prolific backcourt put on another scoring show Saturday — they can’t do it alone. Especially not against a quality opponent. And until its NCAA Tournament bubble bursts, Mississippi State counts as one of the Southeastern Conference’s better teams.
Pinson and Smith continued to carry the Tigers Saturday but not long enough for a victory.
On a day Mizzou did a lot of things well, Mississippi State dealt the Tigers a 67-63 defeat at Mizzou Arena, outlasting Cuonzo Martin’s potent tandem with a more balanced attack.
“Those two guards are special,” Bulldogs coach Ben Howland said after Pinson and Smith combined for 39 of the Tigers’ 63 points, 14 of their 22 field goals and all six of their 3-pointers. “I told my staff this before the game, they'll be in the NCAA Tournament next year. ... I think Dru Smith is so good and the way Pinson’s been playing, I mean, just incredible.”
But about that supporting cast.
In front of 10,397, MU’s third-largest home crowd of the season, Martin put 11 of his players on the floor Saturday but only five connected on field goals. Starters Javon Pickett and Kobe Brown missed all eight of their combined shots from the field. Tigers not named Dru or Xavier shot 0 of 12 from 3-point range. In his first home game since Dec. 15, Jeremiah Tilmon returned from his foot injury to score seven points in 21 quality minutes, but guard Mark Smith never found a groove in his second game back from a long layoff for a back injury. He was scoreless in 13 minutes.
“Javon got his back banged up late in the first half. Kobe, I think he's a better scorer than that,” Martin said. “You’ve got to get production there. We can’t have a level of success with X and Dru playing 35-40 minutes. That's exhausting. … We can't have that many guys with zeroes. That’s hard to win a game of that magnitude.”
Still, the Tigers (14-15, 6-10 Southeastern Conference) had plenty of chances late in a game they led for less than five minutes. With 1:59 left, Dru Smith got the Tigers within two points with a layup in traffic, but after a Bulldog turnover, Mizzou never got closer. On MU’s next possession, Smith hesitated to drive the ball from the perimeter and instead hoisted a rushed pull-up 3-pointer that fell short. MSU’s Tyson Carter made a tough layup and two free throws on the next two possessions to all but clinch the win.
“I was trying to get somebody to come out for a ball screen but the clock was winding down,” Dru Smith said after a 19-point game with nine rebounds and three steals. “I didn’t think it was a good shot.”
The Tigers finished with a season-low eight turnovers, their fewest since an SEC tournament loss to Georgia two years ago, but took nearly half their shots from 3-point range, 29 of their 60 attempts. Martin wasn’t thrilled with some late-game shot choices but didn’t nitpick the production from his only two catalysts.
“It’s not like I have a mic in (their) ear and say, ‘OK, do this, do that,’” Martin said. “You’ve got to play. You have to flow. It’s basketball, and you have to take what they give you.”
Trying to win for the fifth time in seven games, Missouri outrebounded the best rebounding team in the SEC 36-30. No team has beaten MSU on the boards since Jan. 8. Mizzou held Reggie Perry, a leading candidate for SEC player of the year, to 12 points on just four field goals. But Howland got crucial baskets from Carter (15 points) and Nick Weatherspoon (12) down the stretch and the Bulldogs (19-10, 10-6) never trailed in the second half.
“I would say Carter did a tremendous job especially in the pick and roll,” said Pinson, who paced MU with 20 points in 37 minutes. “We just got to find a way to stop that. I mean, it's solely on us. I feel like we let them do what they wanted to do. They were way too comfortable.”
It wasn’t the early onslaught the Bulldogs unleashed against Mizzou in the last meeting on Jan. 14, when they scored the game’s first 10 points on the way to a 27-point win, but MSU shot a blistering 58.3 percent in the first half to seize control. In the second half the Tigers were better with Tilmon guarding Perry for long stretches, but the early struggles forced the Tigers to play from behind the rest of the way.
“We were getting good shots at the end. They just weren’t falling,” forward Mitchell Smith said. “That definitely takes a toll when you can't get past that hump and take that lead. We have to continue to play hard. We’ll get there.”
PREGAME BLOG
Las Vegas doesn’t expect another Mississippi State romp in today’s rematch with Missouri at Mizzou Arena. Neither does Bulldogs coach Ben Howland. His team dominated the Tigers 72-45 back on Jan. 14. Howland shot down any suggestion that a repeat performance could unfold today.
“That's very naïve to think that we can just take the court and win because we won the first time,” Howland told reporters Friday in Starkville, Miss. “I mean, that's absolutely a fantasy. They’re so much improved. … When you look at them on film now, (Xavier) Pinson, for example, is averaging 21 points a game over the last six games. He had 32 against Ole Miss. He's been dominant. They crushed Auburn. They crushed Arkansas and they beat Ole Miss. They had their first road victory against Vanderbilt, which just increases their confidence."
An hour before tip-off, Missouri was a 1-point favorite, while Ken Pomeroy projects a 69-68 Mississippi State victory.
Howland wasn’t done. He’s 5-1 against Mizzou in five seasons at Mississippi State but before leaving for today’s game lavished praised on the Tigers’ late-season turnaround.
"They're a very young team. They're a team that you look at them and how they've grown because of their youth,” he said. “They're starting to play a lot of freshmen and sophomore, young guys. Dru Smith has been a great leader for them. He's just the heart and soul of their team playing 38 minutes a game. Those two guards, Pinson and Dru Smith, are averaging 40 (points) a game between the two of them over the last five or six games. They've been unbelievably dominant against anybody. They were great at Arkansas, and that's with Isaiah Joe back in the lineup. It's a one-possession game with two minutes to go, and they had some tough breaks go against them that game because they could've easily won that game."
"You look at how they're playing as of late though … they had LSU right there. They had LSU down at half. It was heck of a game at LSU on the road. They're a very tough team. (Cuonzo Martin) is a really a good coach. He's had success at Tennessee and at Cal. He's building a really, really good program that is going to be consistent and there for a long time now as you look at the young kids that they have in their program."
Here are a few quick keys to the game:
SECOND CHANCES
The Bulldogs are among the nation’s biggest teams and an elite rebounding bunch, especially on the offensive end. A missed shot is not that different from a post feed. The Bulldogs rank No. 3 nationally in offensive rebound percentage at 37.4.
They lead the SEC in rebound margin. Missouri has been a much better rebounding team lately and has a deeper frontcourt with the return of Jeremiah Tilmon to the rotation. In his penultimate home game, the Tigers need production from Reed Nikko on the glass.
“He's just improved and is really a dominant force in there,” Howland said. “He's a problem. He played very well the other night at Vanderbilt.”
PERRY WATCH
Who guards Reggie Perry? One of the leading candidates for SEC player of the year might be the most consistent force in the conference. In SEC play, he averages more points (19.7) and rebounds (10.1) than he did during nonconference play. He’s a threat inside and out and will require constant attention — and from more than one defender.
“In years past you’d always like to have a stopper, more of an interior defender and then a perimeter guy,” Martin said. “But the game has changed because you have guys that can go inside and outside as players. So you just you'd like to have a lot of good defenders. For him he's on the perimeter. He'll be inside. He’ll probably spend most of his time up on the perimeter, so when you have traditional big guys it’s hard to defend that because he can shoot the ball, he can put it on the floor and he can post up the smaller guys. You try your best to make a guy like that uncomfortable more than anything because if he plays with comfort it'll be the same result we played at their place.”
FAB AT THE FOUR
The Tigers have committed to Kobe Brown as their starting power forward, but Mitchell Smith and Parker Braun have been the top reserves there and continue to get important minutes. Unlike Braun and Smith, Tray Jackson doesn’t have the versatility to play the five/center position. That seems to have kept him stuck on the bench more here lately. Asked about the evolution of the power forward position Friday, Martin focused on those getting the recent playing time.
“Kobe obviously starts the game at the four but you slowly move Kobe to the three when you have those other guys in there,” Martin said. “And I think when it's all said and done Kobe’s a guy who will be a one, two or three, maybe four as well. Parker’s a guy who can do both (four and five), because he understands what's going on. Mitch can do both. I think it makes us strong. I really do. And I think we’re a better rebounding team. We have those guys having a presence. I think the one key with Parker is being an aggressive scorer, looking to score, because he can do a lot of things. It's not like he doesn't want to score, but he has to look to score. I think that that opens up a lot of things for other guys when he's aggressive because he's the one guy at that position who can put the ball on the floor.”