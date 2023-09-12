COLUMBIA, Mo. — Very little should be surprising about Missouri football’s defense this season.

That wasn’t the case last year, when defensive coordinator Blake Baker’s half of the team did some blindsiding. Now, there’s no hiding, which makes the Tigers’ early statistical standouts something of a plain sight.

For example: Mizzou’s defense is No. 8 in rushing yards allowed per game and No. 5 in rushing yards per attempt, according to Sports Reference’s national rankings. The Tigers are tied for 23rd in first downs allowed and 16th in total yards allowed.

That high up the national leaderboard is where the defense said it wanted to be — if not higher.

“If we’re not No. 1, then it’s a down season for us,” senior defensive tackle Jayden Jernigan said at the start of preseason camp. “That’s truly our expectations.”

Do those rankings mean anything after a comfortable win over South Dakota and a nervy victory against Middle Tennessee? That’s likely to be determined when No. 15 Kansas State comes to Memorial Stadium at 11 a.m. Saturday.

For now, Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz is happy with the “havoc” that the defense has created so far. That includes 17 tackles for a loss and six sacks, according to Sports Reference.

Those are “positives,” Drinkwitz said. “I think that’s a trademark of what Coach Baker-style defenses do.”

A few different factors have gone into the havoc creation. For one, senior linebacker Ty’Ron Hopper has remained a strong weak side linebacker, having already hurried quarterbacks five times while making five tackles. Senior defensive end Nyles Gaddy, a transfer from Jackson State, leads the team with 2.5 sacks. He was named co-Southeastern Conference defensive lineman of the week after a pair of sacks against the Blue Raiders.

Graduate defensive tackle Josh Landry has the second-highest pass rush grade of SEC defensive tackles, according to Pro Football Focus.

“They’ve been able to create the pass rush that we need to,” Drinkwitz said.

PFF also marks graduate linebacker Chuck Hicks, who’s been filling in at middle linebacker for the injured Chad Bailey, as the fifth-highest-graded linebacker in the SEC.

In the secondary, junior cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. has been the No. 2 cornerback against the run, according to PFF, while junior cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine has allowed just one catch on six targets.

Having allowed 10 and 19 points in the first two games of the season, the general defensive output has been passable: some highlights, some question marks.

One of the areas of concern has been ending opponents’ drives. South Dakota opened the second half with a lengthy drive down the field that took almost nine minutes off the clock. Middle Tennessee enjoyed touchdown drives of 84 and 86 yards, plus held the ball for more than six minutes on two series.

A lot of that has to do with third- and fourth-down plays. On Middle Tennessee’s three scoring drives — two for touchdowns, one for a field goal — the Blue Raiders converted six third downs and two fourth downs.

That means there were several times when the Tigers’ defense was a play away from cutting the series short — and potentially cutting down the score, too.

“The negatives were they were 50% on third down against us and two for three on fourth down, so we got them into third down,” Drinkwitz said. “But we've got to get ourselves off the field.”

To do that, Mizzou’s defense will need some polishing. It’s what comes with the burden of high-level performance, as Drinkwitz puts it.

“I think sometimes you get caught up in trying to live up to these unfair expectations,” he said. “The reality of it is you got to live up to execution, like what’s your execution and how do you get better every week?”

Game time set for 'Mizzou to the Lou'

Missouri’s Sept. 23 game against Memphis that will be played inside St. Louis’ The Dome at America’s Center will begin at 6:30 p.m., the SEC announced Monday.

The game will be nationally televised on ESPNU.

Mizzou’s women’s soccer team began the series of MU sporting events hosted in St. Louis with a 2-0 win against Missouri State over the weekend.

Missouri last played a football game in St. Louis in 2010.