COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Missouri Tigers are still trapped in football hell.
That’s how offensive coordinator Derek Dooley has described the Tigers’ offensive famine that contributed greatly to the team’s four-game losing streak. Make it five straight losses.
With Dooley’s former team in town Saturday, the Tigers failed to extinguish the flames.
For the first time since their homecoming victory six weeks ago, the Tigers actually held a lead on the scoreboard, but an undermanned secondary couldn’t slow Tennessee’s passing attack in a 24-20 defeat in MU’s home finale.
With criticism of fourth-year coach Barry Odom swirling around the program, Mizzou (5-6, 2-5 SEC) failed to clinch bowl eligibility and will need a victory next Friday at Arkansas (2-9, 0-7) to hit six wins. Trending in the opposite direction for the last month, Tennessee (6-5, 4-3) qualified for its first bowl in three years.
The loss dropped the Tigers to 3-22 under Odom against Football Bowl Subdivision teams with winning records.
After scoring just 27 points during their four-game skid, the Tigers actually visited the end zone a couple times, both on touchdown passes to running back Tyler Badie. Shoulder injuries left the Tigers without tight end Albert Okwuegbunam and slot receiver Johnathon Johnson, but the more significant losses came at cornerback. DeMarkus Acy missed the game with a hamstring injury and Jarvis Ware, the team’s other starter, left in the first quarter with an undisclosed injury. The Volunteers pounced on mismatches outside as Jarrett Gaurantano shredded Odom’s defense for 415 passing yards. The Vols outgained Dooley’s offense in total yardage 526-280.
Still, though, after a defensive stop, the Tigers took over down just four with 5:06 left, but in his final home appearance in his one-and-done MU career, graduate transfer QB Kelly Bryant couldn’t sustain the Tigers’ last drive. With all three timeouts available, Odom elected to punt with 3:55 left, but the Vols kept the chains moving to clinch the victory.
Without two of his top targets, Missouri quarterback Kelly Bryant completed 16 of 28 passes for 166 yards, but the Vols bottled him up in the pocket most of the night.
Mizzou got on the board first with Tucker McCann’s 30-yard field goal, a notable score considering the Tigers hadn’t led in a game since their last victory, the homecoming win over Ole Miss way back on Oct. 12.
With Dooley coaching from the field instead of the press box for the first time this season, the Tigers opened with a promising drive, gaining three first downs before stalling in the red zone.
Missouri’s special teams made a couple impact plays —of the positive variety — later in the first quarter. First, defensive tackle Kobie Whiteside blocked a field goal attempt to thwart Tennessee’s first scoring chance. A 51-yard pass to Jauan Jennings got the Vols cooking on their next possession, setting up a go-ahead 1-yard touchdown run six plays later.
For the first time in four weeks, the Tigers answered with the rarest of plays, an actual touchdown, the act of crossing over the goal line with possession of the football, something the Tigers had failed to do on 32 consecutive drives before Saturday’s score. Bryant led the Tigers on the 75-yard drive, finishing it off with a toss to Badie, who scooted 7 yards for the score. It was MU’s first touchdown of November, their first since the third quarter at Kentucky on Oct. 26, also a touchdown pass to Badie.
A couple third-down Mizzou breakdowns extended Tennessee’s next drive — all the way to the end zone. The Vols converted a third-and-18 with a 20-yard pass down the team to Jennings. Later on the drive, cornerback Christian Holmes was flagged for pass interference on third-and-8, on a pass that likely would have been fallen incomplete. Instead, the Vols marched forward and scored on Jennings’ 16-yard touchdown through a couple missed tackles by safety Joshuah Bledsoe.
A futile Mizzou series in the final minute of the half helped set up Tennessee’s 27-yard field goal to take a 17-10 lead into halftime.
Dooley reached into his rarely used bag of tricks for Mizzou’s second TD. After the Tigers got favorable field position with their second block of a Tennessee field goal, Missouri’s offensive coordinator threw a curveball at his former team. The Tigers inserted seldom used backup wide receiver Micah Wilson to block on a running play but on the very next snap, the former quarterback got back to his roots. Bryant lateraled the ball to Wilson along the sideline and he found a wide-open Badie in the end zone for a 15-yard game-tying touchdown. It was Wilson’s first pass attempt since 2017, when he completed all of five passes as Drew Lock’s backup.
Mizzou’s coverage struggles continued in the second half as Guarantano found open receiver after open receiver. He finished off a 77-yard drive with a go-ahead touchdown pass to Callaway, with Holmes draped all over him in the end zone, drawing his fourth pass interference penalty of the night.
After recovering a Tennessee fumble near midfield, Mizzou nibbled into the Vols’ lead with McCann’s 33-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter. But that was it for the Tigers in their final home appearance of a season that went sideways long ago.