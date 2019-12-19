Mizzou's Drinkwitz expected to hire TCU co-coordinator Curtis Luper

Another assistant coach is on the way to joining Eliah Drinkwitz's Missouri football staff. And this one comes with impressive credentials. Curtis Luper, the co-offensive coordinator at Texas Christian University, also coaches the Horned Frogs' running backs.

Mizzou has not formally announced Luper's addition to the staff.

Luper, 53, is widely considered a strong recruiter, especially in the state of Texas, and has previous Power Five coaching experience at Oklahoma State and Auburn. He was OSU's assistant head coach and running backs coach from 2005-08 under Mike Gundy then moved to Auburn and coached running backs from 2009-12. That's where he first worked with Drinkwitz, who was a quality control assistant from 2010-11. Auburn went undefeated and won the national championship behind Heisman Trophy winner Cam Newton in 2010.

Luper took over as TCU's receivers coach in 2013 then switched to receivers. He was promoted to co-offensive coordinator in 2017.

At MU, he would be reunited with former TCU quarterback Shawn Robinson, who started eight games for the Horned Frogs in 2017-18 then transferred to Mizzou last January.

Drinkwitz has said he plans to serve as his own coordinator and handle play-calling duties, but it's possible Luper could take on a co-coordinator title.

Surely by no coincidence, on Wednesday Chance Luper, the coach's son, announced he'd received a scholarship offer from Missouri. He's a three-star wide receiver at Fort Worth Christian High School who had been committed to Boise State. He did not sign a letter of intent with the Broncos on the first day of the early signing period.

