Mizzou's Drinkwitz urges fans to stay home in online PSA

COLUMBIA, Mo. — If Missouri fans want to enjoy the 2020 football season, they better stay home now.

That’s part of the message new Tigers coach Eliah Drinkwitz delivered Monday in a public service announcement in response to the coronavirus. Drinkwitz became the latest college football coach to use his reach on Twitter and Instagram to urge the public to take measures to reduce the virus’ spread.

In a video taken in front of his home fireplace, Drinkwitz passed along his condolences to the family of former Mizzou coach Woody Widenhofer, who died on Sunday, then focused on the coronavirus.

Drinkwitz referenced family members on the “front lines” of the global pandemic. His brother, Jeremy, is the president of Mercy Hospital Joplin.

“Our leaders have asked us to practice, one, safe social distancing and, two, to stay at home whenever possible,” Drinkwitz said. “See, this is personal for me because I’ve got a lot of family members, brothers and sisters who are on the front lines of this health care battle. I know you do, too. We need to help them by reducing the transmission of this virus. The best way for us to do that is to stay home when possible. If we can do that then I really believe our life will get back to normal sooner rather than later.

“Adversity always presents us a great opportunity. That opportunity for us right now is to sacrifice what we want now for what we want most. What I want most is for my family to be healthy and for us to be able to paly football in the fall. We can do all of those things if we practice what our leaders have asked us to do, which, again, is to practice safe social distancing and stay at home when possible.