All 12 of Missouri's 2020 football opponents have been known for some time, but on Wednesday the Southeastern Conference announced the dates for every SEC team's league games. Two of the Tigers' first three games next season will be against division opponents.
After opening the season Sept. 5 at home against Central Arkansas, the Tigers will host Vanderbilt on Sept. 12 then travel to South Carolina the following week on Sept. 19. That will mark the first time since MU joined the SEC in 2012 that two of its first three games come in conference play.
Up next, Mizzou goes back into nonconfernece play with a home game against Eastern Michigan on Sept. 26 followed by back-to-back trips to Tennessee (Oct. 3) and Brigham Young (Oct. 10). BYU is an independent but counts toward the SEC requirement that every team play at least one nonconference game against a Power 5 opponent.
The Tigers come home for consecutive home games against Georgia on Oct. 17 and Kentucky on Oct. 24 for homecoming. The Tigers have their only bye the following week on Halloween then hit the road for their rotating SEC West Division opponent, at Mississippi State on Nov. 7. It's another road trip the next week at Florida on Nov. 14, followed by two home games to end the regular season, against nonconference foe Louisiana on No. 21 and Arkansas on Nov. 28, though that game could move up a day to Nov. 27, as it has every season since 2014.
Quick takeaways from the schedule ...
• Keep in mind, as long as Kelly Bryant stays healthy and is the starter for the full 2019 season, the Tigers will be breaking in a new starting quarterback in 2020. A manageable start to the schedule would be favorable. Bingo. Vanderbilt and South Carolina won't be gimmes for the Tigers - Barry Odom is 0-3 against the Gamecocks heading into this season - but that's two quick league games that shouldn't be as challenging as others. The Tigers will be a quarter of the way through their SEC schedule before the autumnal equinox. On one hand, you're getting into division play with your first-year starters not having much game experience. But on the other hand, these are two of the more ideal matchups on the schedule.
• Who knows if Tennessee will still be struggling by 2020, but every even-numbered year the Tigers play road games at South Carolina, Tennessee and Florida. Any time you can win two of those three games, you put yourself in position to have a solid record. These are the bellwether games for Mizzou every other year: The Tigers went 1-2 in those games in 2012 (losing season), 3-0 in 2014 (winning season), 0-3 in 2016 (losing season) and 2-1 in 2018 (winning season).
• Tricky road game at BYU. The Cougars have had one losing season in the last 14 years. They've taken down eight Power 5 teams the last five years. Texas, Virginia, Cal, Nebraska, Mississippi State, Michigan State, Wisconsin and Arizona. BYU opens this year against Utah, Tennessee (road), USC and Washington. The Cougars won't be intimidated by another visitor to Provo from a Power 5 league.
* Home for Georgia and Kentucky before a bye followed by trips to Florida and Mississippi State. For most Mizzou teams, if you can win three of those four games you're in position to have a very good record. Go 2-2 and you're still playing in a decent bowl.
* Finally, Mizzou joins the rest of the SEC in playing its penultimate regular-season game against a blood donor nonconference team. This has long been a trend across the SEC. This year in Game 11, SEC opponents include Western Carolina, Samford, Abilene Christian, UT-Martin and East Tennessee State. Unlike those aforementioned programs, Louisiana - formerly known as Louisiana-Lafayette - is an FBS program, one that played in a bowl last year. But this is a break in the schedule for the Tigers. It's also a homecoming game for Ragin' Cajuns AD Bryan Maggard, a longtime staffer in Mizzou's athletics department.