COLUMBIA, Mo. - Missouri's second bye week came at the perfect time for quarterback Kelly Bryant, who's nursing a strained right hamstring suffered on the team's second series in Saturday's loss at Kentucky. Bryant has been limited in practice this week but headed toward a full recovery, Tigers coach Barry Odom said on Wednesday's SEC conference call. Mizzou (5-3, 2-2 SEC) resumes its season Nov. 9 at No. 8 Georgia.
Bryant came up limping after a long scramble that was erased by a holding penalty but played the next seven possessions before he was lifted for backup Taylor Powell in the third quarter. By then, the Tigers trailed by three scores.
"He was limited enough that we had to make a move there to get him out of the game so, number one, he didn’t damage it any further and then, two, obviously to give us an opportunity to continue to move the ball," Odom said. "He’s still in the early part of that injury but feels so much better today than he did right after the game. He was limited today in practice and will be somewhat limited tomorrow. But I feel like this weekend he’ll be back in full activity and cleared to go. It would be more day to day at this point than week to week."
Bryant had a similar hamstring injury during preseason camp and also left MU's Oct. 5 game against Troy with a sprained left knee. He returned the next week and had a strong outing against Ole Miss, but his play has dropped off significantly the last two weeks. In road losses to Vanderbilt and Kentucky, Bryant has completed just 23 of 45 passes (51.1 percent) for 270 yards, two touchdowns and interception, while getting sacked seven times.
After getting a chance to evaluate Saturday's woeful offensive performance, Odom said the Tigers' struggles on third down were the most disappointing. Mizzou converted just 4 of 14 chances, after moving the chains just 3 of 15 times on third down at Vanderbilt. For the season, the Tigers have converted 39 percent of their third downs, which ranks No. 67 nationally, down from 46.4 percent last year, when MU was No. 18.
"That’s hurt us," Odom said. "You come off the field without the ability to extend drives. That gets you out of synch, gets you out of rhythm offensively. We came away with a missed field goal on a scoring opportunity to take the lead 3-0 early in the game. We’re not a good enough team to get down in that area and come away with zeroes."
One of the most disappointing players of late has been junior tight end Albert Okwuegbunam. The preseason All-American was targeted only two times at Kentucky and for the first time since midway through the 2017 season he failed to catch a pass. Through eight games he has 18 receptions for 250 yards and six touchdowns. Last season, Okwuegbunam suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in MU's ninth game but still more than doubled his current output with with 43 catches, going for 466 yards and six scores.
Okwuegbunam was a red-zone nightmare for defenses in 2017 with all nine of his catches inside the 20-yard line going for touchdowns. Last year, MU worked to expand his range and get him more involved outside of the red zone, with 40 of his 43 receptions coming before the Tigers got to the 20. This year, he has only 12 catches outside of the red zone.
"You always want to find ways to get your playmakers the ball," Odom said. "He’s one for us that we continue to need to find ways all over the field to get him touches because he can make things happen, not only making catches but making a tough catch and yards after contact and all those things. We had a couple opportunities the other night, one on a third down and 7 and wasn’t able to finish off the catch on a 50-50 ball basically. Another time (we) really tried to force him the ball and it was covered and it was a wise decision not to go to him."
Odom said MU needs to "find ways to get him the ball, and whether the matchup is there or not, try to force it a bit."
Another veteran struggling lately is senior kicker Tucker McCann. He's missed his last three field goals and for the season has made only 11 of 17 tries while also missing three extra points. Odom held McCann out of practice the first couple days this week to give him some rest. McCann also handles kickoffs and punting duties.
"This point in the year the volume of work and the number of kicks throughout the course of practices and games when you look at kickoff, you look at punt, you look at extra point and field goal, every kick he’s been part of, so I thought it was wise for us to do that," Odom said. "He knows his body better than anyone on the load that he needs to increase or take away. He kicked today and did a nice job. I’ve got a lot of confidence in him. I know he’s going to finish strong. He’s been so good in the punt game and kickoff game. The last couple weeks we’ve missed on field goals. We feel like we’re moving in the right direction there and have a lot of confidence going down into the month of November in the way he’s going to perform."
As for Mizzou's defense, the Tigers still rank among the SEC leaders in several categories (No. 2 in total defnse, No. 1 in pass defense), but Kentucky gouged MU for 297 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns. It's the same total the Tigers surrendered on the ground at Wyoming the first week of the season.
"Defensively, the second half I thought our team responded really well in the way they played and made some corrections on what we were seeing," Odom said. "In the first half there were areas we were trying to do too much and had guys not being as assignment-sound as we needed to be, trying to press a little too much to do something."
Asked if the rainy conditions factored into Kentucky's success running the ball, Odom said, "That would be an excuse that really softens the reality that we didn’t play very well and they did. He’s a tremendous player. (Kentucky offensive coordinator) Eddie Gran has always put together a game plan that gets the most out of the skill set of the players that he has. And he’s doing it again this year."