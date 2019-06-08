Missouri women’s basketball player Akira Levy became a fan favorite this past season and despite a year-ending knee injury was named to the Southeastern Conference's All-Freshman team. But the point guard from Tennessee plans to play elsewhere. Levy has entered the transfer portal and hopes to find a team with a different style of play, she told the Post-Dispatch.
“Mizzou is great but I would just like to play faster,” Levy said in a Twitter direct message. Levy, who averaged 4.8 points and 2.1 assists per game, said she has a few options for new schools but declined to disclose where she’s considering.
Levy mostly contributed off the bench last season, averaging 16 minutes, and made four starts in MU’s first 28 games before tearing the ACL and meniscus in her right knee Feb. 24 at Auburn. She dazzled Mizzou crowds with her high-energy play and her voice, singing the national anthem before several games last year, including the team's home finale. The 5-8 guard from Baxter, Tenn., won state championships her junior and senior year of high school and both seasons was named Tennessee’s Class AA Miss Basketball.
She’s the fourth player to leave Mizzou’s program or enter the transfer portal since the start of last season, along with freshman guard Grace Berg, who transferred to Drake, sophomore guard Kelsey Winfrey, now at Drury, and sophomore forward Emmanuelle Tahane.
As Robin Pingeton also looks to replace career scoring leader and Phoenix Mercury rookie Sophie Cunningham, the Tigers will replenish their roster with a top-20 recruiting class, headlined by St. Louis standout guard Aijah Blackwell, and have since added two Power 5 transfers this offseason, Shug Dickson, a guard from St. Louis who comes from Texas Tech, and South Carolina forward LaDazhia Williams.