Mizzou's McKinney returns to action in blowout win

COLUMBIA, Mo. - With 8:37 left in the first half Monday night, Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin did something for the first time in a month: He played Mario McKinney Jr.
The freshman guard from St. Louis shook off any splinters he collected on the bench and recorded his second assist of the season on his first possession against Chicago State, finding center Reed Nikko inside for a post feed. By game’s end, McKinney had played 12 minutes, scored four points on a couple free throws and a second-half transition layup.
It was McKinney’s first game action since the Butler game in Kansas City more than a month ago. The rookie from Vashon High hadn’t gotten off the bench for games against Oklahoma, Charleston Southern, Temple, Southern Illinois or Illinois. Martin has cited Mizzou’s backcourt depth as the primary reason for the freshman’s minor role.
He’s also gradually changing positions, moving from a wing player to more of a ball-handler. McKinney, a three-star recruit and Mizzou legacy as the cousin of former MU guard Jimmy McKinney, came to MU billed as one of the team's elite athletes who could play multiple positions on the perimeter.
“He’s working,” Martin said after Mizzou's 91-33 win. “He’ll be on the floor with X (Xavier Pinson). He’ll be on the floor with Dru (Smith). He’s a guy we’ll try to slowly transition into a combo (guard) but at some point at the point. He can still score the ball. You still want him to be aggressive because he has an aggressive spirit to him. You want him scoring the ball. You don’t want to take that away from him. But he's a good passer. He understands. He sees angles. He probably does one of the best jobs on the team when he gets in the lane in traffic knows how to jump stop and make decisions.”
NO OKONGO
Monday’s game might have seemed like a prime opportunity for Martin to dust off junior forward Axel Okongo, but the 7-footer from France never took off his warmups. He’s yet to play a game for the Tigers. Before the season Martin said he didn’t expect the newcomer to taste his first game action until some time in January. He missed some time during preseason practices with a toe injury.
“I think he's worked extremely hard,” Martin said. “I said initially about this time in January that he will be ready to go. We just have to weigh our options with him. I think he's made a tremendous amount of progress. I think defensively, is he ready? Yes. But you always want to put him in a good position when he steps on the floor to be successful. I think that's the next step. So we’ll see. Would I say Saturday (at Kentucky)? Probably not, but who knows.”
Okongo is the only player on the roster who hasn't logged any minutes this season.
WATSON’S RECORD NIGHT
Let’s put Torrence Watson’s record shooting night in perspective with a peek into history. His eight 3-pointers are tied for third-most in school history for a single game. Here are the most prolific 3-point shooting games in Mizzou history:
12: Clarence Gilbert 40 points at Colorado, Feb. 23, 2002
9: Rickey Paulding, 36 points vs. Marquette, March 22, 2003 (NCAA Tournament)
8: Torrence Watson, 24 points vs. Chicago State, Dec. 30, 2019
8: Thomas Gardner, 30 points at Davidson, Dec. 7, 2005
8: Gilbert, 26 points vs. Iowa State, March 7, 2002 (Big 12 tournament)
8: Gilbert, 26 points at Oklahoma, Jan. 26, 2002
8: Gilbert, 30 points vs. Texas A&M, March 8, 2001 (Big 12 tournament)
8: Brian Grawer, 24 points at Iowa State, Feb. 11, 2001
8: John Woods, 29 points vs. UAB, March 11, 1998 (NIT)
The 7 3-pointer Club includes the likes of teammate Mark Smith, who did it two weeks ago against Southern Illinois with 23 points, Marcus Denmon (2011), Kim English (2011), Matt Lawrence (2006), Gardner (twice in 2006), Gilbert (2000, three times in 2001), Kareem Rush (2000, 2002), Jason Sutherland (1996, 1997) and Mark Atkins (1993, twice in 1994).
Any mention of historic Mizzou 3-point performances should come with an asterisk: Division I didn’t add the 3-point line until three years after Jon Sundvold ended his college career. The All-American guard would go on to lead the NBA in 3-point percentage in 1988-89 and surely would have posted some high-scoring college games from behind the arc.
Watson's eight 3-pointers are tied for the second-most by an SEC player this season. Alabama's John Petty had 10 against Samford while Ole Miss' Breein Tyree had eight against Middle Tennessee.
For the game, Mizzou’s 16 3-pointers ranked fifth in school history, trailing only these four:
20 at Colorado, Feb. 23, 2002
18 vs. Chattanooga, Nov. 24, 2009
17 vs. Oklahoma State, Jan. 30, 2010
17 vs. Southern, Dec. 6, 2002