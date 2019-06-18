For the fifth time this month the Missouri football team has picked up a verbal commitment - and this time from right under the noses of another team in the SEC East Division.
Elijah Young, a three-star running back from Knoxville, Tenn., announced his pledge to Mizzou on Tuesday, after taking his official visit to Columbia this past weekend. Late last month Young announced his top five choices as Kentucky, Mississippi State, Missouri, South Carolina and his hometown Tennessee Volunteers.
C O M M I T E D‼️ #AG2G pic.twitter.com/ehXG3S3ikG— Elijah Young ² (@elijahyoung52) June 18, 2019
Young, rated the nation's No. 6 all-purpose back and No. 15 player in the state of Tennessee by 247Sports.com, also has offers from Arkansas, Louisville, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest on his online recruiting profiles. He's the second running back commitment in Mizzou's 2020 class, along with Dominique Johnson of Crowley, Texas.
Young (5-foot-9, 175 pounds) rushed for 684 yards and nine touchdowns last fall for South-Doyle High School and this past spring finished second in the 200 meters and third in the 100 meters at the Tennessee large class track and field state championships. He told the Knoxville News Sentinel that he plans to sign with Missouri in December and enroll in January.
That gives Mizzou nine commitments for 2020, along with East St. Louis defensive lineman Kevon Billingsley, Lutheran North linebacker Antonio Doyle, Chaminade quarterback Brady Cook, Francis Howell offensive lineman Drake Heismeyer, Kirkwood receiver Jay Maclin, Mehlville offensive lineman Mitchell Walters, the aforementioned Dominique Johnson from Texas and offensive lineman Ray Curry from Memphis, Tenn.