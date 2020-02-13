Mizzou's Ryan Walters linked to Colorado coaching vacancy

"Fortunately, I wasn't worried about not having a job somewhere but (there was) just the uncertainty of not knowing where that place was going to be," he said two weeks ago. "I'm blessed to be here in this community. My family likes it here. I’m excited to learn from the new staff. It’s easy to follow a dynamic leader like Coach Drink. We’re very like-minded with the staff that he's put in place. Everybody seems like we’re on the same page. I know it's all like the honeymoon phase right now where it’s all sunshine and rainbows. I think the energy is real. I don’t think there’s anything that's not authentic when you’re talking about Coach Drinkwitiz and what he’s brought."