Mizzou's Tilmon cleared to return but doesn't play at Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Even with center Jeremiah Tilmon out of action (again) on Saturday, Missouri had a size advantage over Arkansas, like most teams that visit Bud Walton Arena these days. The Razorback rotation includes only one player taller than 6-foot-7, and that guy, 6-8 Adro Bailey parks himself on the perimeter more often than not.

But even with another lopsided game on the boards, Mizzou’s size wasn’t enough against the Hogs. The Tigers outrebounded Arkansas 36-23 in Saturday’s 78-68 loss but only scored five second-chance points. Center Reed Nikko, a force in the paint for MU in the overtime win over Arkansas two weeks ago, played 19 minutes and finished without a rebound. Nikko had 11 rebounds in the first matchup, including seven off the offensive glass.

“Huge emphasis because I could have gone out there and kept them to seven offensive rebounds,” joked Arkansas coach Eric Musselman, one of the shortest coaches in major college basketball. “It was double box-outs, not worrying about if you get the ball (just) box him out, keep him out of the lane. I thought (Cuonzo) Martin did a great job of baiting us into switches and (Nikko) had good goalpost hands and finished against us. But I did think even when we switched we did a really good job of face-guard box-outs and so forth against him because we could not afford for him to get second chance opportunities.”