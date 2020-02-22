Mizzou's Tilmon cleared to return but doesn't play at Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Even with center Jeremiah Tilmon out of action (again) on Saturday, Missouri had a size advantage over Arkansas, like most teams that visit Bud Walton Arena these days. The Razorback rotation includes only one player taller than 6-foot-7, and that guy, 6-8 Adro Bailey parks himself on the perimeter more often than not.
But even with another lopsided game on the boards, Mizzou’s size wasn’t enough against the Hogs. The Tigers outrebounded Arkansas 36-23 in Saturday’s 78-68 loss but only scored five second-chance points. Center Reed Nikko, a force in the paint for MU in the overtime win over Arkansas two weeks ago, played 19 minutes and finished without a rebound. Nikko had 11 rebounds in the first matchup, including seven off the offensive glass.
“Huge emphasis because I could have gone out there and kept them to seven offensive rebounds,” joked Arkansas coach Eric Musselman, one of the shortest coaches in major college basketball. “It was double box-outs, not worrying about if you get the ball (just) box him out, keep him out of the lane. I thought (Cuonzo) Martin did a great job of baiting us into switches and (Nikko) had good goalpost hands and finished against us. But I did think even when we switched we did a really good job of face-guard box-outs and so forth against him because we could not afford for him to get second chance opportunities.”
During one late sequence with Arkansas in front 61-56, the Tigers had three clean shots at the rim but couldn’t convert, even after grabbing two offensive rebounds. For the game, MU missed eight of 23 layups and their only dunk attempt.
“You just gotta put the ball in the basket,” Martin said. “Concentrate on your target. We say it all the time. Just didn’t capitalize. Because there's a give and take. When they're small they have an advantage somewhat with five perimeter guys. I consider Bailey a perimeter guy. So that means we have to create an advantage on the other side of the ball with our bigs. And they won the battle.”
Tilmon was medically cleared to play for the first time since playing only 12 minutes at Texas A&M on Feb. 4 but Martin opted to hold him out.
“Jeremiah's cleared from a doctor standpoint … but I just think he still need to get reps under his belt in practice to be ready for game situations,” Martin said. “It’s one (thing) being cleared, but also the comfort of being in game situations, the rhythm … he hasn’t practiced really. He hasn’t been up and down the floor.”
Mizzou’s next chance to insert Tilmon back into the rotation comes Wednesday at Vanderbilt.
Missouri guard Mark Smith missed his seventh straight game with a lower back injury, while walk-on guard Evan Yerkes missed a second straight game while recovering from an illness.
BROWN WARMS UP
After a scoreless game against Mississippi last Tuesday, Kobe Brown recovered with a career-high 17 points. Martin was just as pleased with the freshman's career-high 10 rebounds.
“I thought he did a good job being assertive defensively, being aggressive,” Martin said. “He was posting more. That was great. We have to as a staff, get him in position to post up more.”
ROAD DROUGHT LINGERS
The Tigers have dropped all seven SEC road contests and fell to 1-9 overall in true road games with the lone win coming at Temple in Philadelphia on Dec. 7. The Tigers also lost at Xavier and West Virginia.
Martin thought the road setting played a role in MU’s struggles to regain the lead in the second half. After falling behind 52-42 with 12:59 left, the Tigers got within three points seven times but never closer than two.
“It’s a road environment and it becomes more mental focus, the concentration, the attention to detail,” Martin said. “I thought we had a lot of breakdowns. Though the energy was there, a lot of breakdowns defensively. It's hard when you're on the road because like I said, we won the game at home (against Arkansas), but we still had breakdowns. But there’s a comfort of being at home.”
NEXT UP
With the loss, Missouri (13-15, 5-9 SEC) can’t finish better than .500 in SEC regular-season play. In their eighth season in the SEC, the Tigers have finished with a winning conference record just twice: 11-7 in 2013 and 10-8 in 2018. MU was 9-9 in 2014, though those nine wins were officially vacated by NCAA sanctions.
The Tigers close the regular season with Wednesday’s game at Vanderbilt, followed by next Saturday’s home game against Mississippi State, then a trip to Mississippi on March 4 and the regular-season finale against Alabama on March 7 at home. Heading into Saturday’s evening SEC games, MU and Arkansas were tied for 10th in the conference.