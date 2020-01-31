Mizzou's Smith, Tilmon could return Saturday at South Carolina

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Could Missouri’s lineup be back to full strength for Saturday’s game at South Carolina? There’s a chance.

Before the team left for Columbia, S.C., on Friday, Tigers coach Cuonzo Martin said the status of center Jeremiah Tilmon (foot) and guard Mark Smith (back) will come down to game-time decisions when the Tigers (10-10, 2-5 SEC) tip off against the Gamecocks (12-8, 4-3) at 2:30 p.m. at Colonial Life Arena.

Tilmon has missed seven straight games and eight of MU’s last nine with a stress fracture in his left foot. His last action game at Kentucky on Jan. 4, when he scored seven points in eight minutes. As of last week, Tilmon was limited to conditioning on a treadmill and elliptical machine.

“Right now, Jeremiah is progressing well,” Martin said. “Like I said to him, our doctors and trainers do a great job, but it's also how he feels. He has to feel good, and feeling good is not just the physical but the mental. But he's progressing well on the floor.”