Mizzou's Smith, Tilmon could return Saturday at South Carolina

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Could Missouri’s lineup be back to full strength for Saturday’s game at South Carolina? There’s a chance.
Before the team left for Columbia, S.C., on Friday, Tigers coach Cuonzo Martin said the status of center Jeremiah Tilmon (foot) and guard Mark Smith (back) will come down to game-time decisions when the Tigers (10-10, 2-5 SEC) tip off against the Gamecocks (12-8, 4-3) at 2:30 p.m. at Colonial Life Arena.
Tilmon has missed seven straight games and eight of MU’s last nine with a stress fracture in his left foot. His last action game at Kentucky on Jan. 4, when he scored seven points in eight minutes. As of last week, Tilmon was limited to conditioning on a treadmill and elliptical machine.
“Right now, Jeremiah is progressing well,” Martin said. “Like I said to him, our doctors and trainers do a great job, but it's also how he feels. He has to feel good, and feeling good is not just the physical but the mental. But he's progressing well on the floor.”
Without Tilmon, the Tigers have started senior Reed Nikko at center the last three weeks, and he’s coming off his most productive game at Mizzou, a career-best 13 points against Georgia in Tuesday’s comeback win. The 6-10 veteran has averaged 5.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in those nine starts, plus reliable post defense most nights in his 20 minutes per game. Tilmon averaged 9.0 points and 4.3 rebounds before his injury sent him to the bench.
Nikko and junior forward Mitchell Smith have held down the center position in Tilmon’s absence, though junior college transfer Axel Okongo has gotten a small taste of playing time, including a season-high eight minutes last Saturday at West Virginia.
“Reed’s done a great job for us and I think his confidence is continuing to grow," point guard Dru Smith said. "And I think just the more and more that he's in and the more that we get him the ball, the more confident he’ll be. He had a great two days of practice these last few days and I’m looking forward to see how he does.”
Mark Smith missed the second half of Tuesday’s game with a lower back injury. He’s traded the team lead in scoring with Dru Smith most of the season while shooting 37.8 percent from 3-point range, well below last year’s average for 45.0 percent.
Should Smith miss Saturday’s game, that could mean more time for sophomore Torrence Watson, who followed his 19-point game at West Virginia with a scoreless night against Georgia in 27 minutes, the second-most minutes he’s seen this year.