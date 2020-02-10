Mizzou's Tilmon unavailable, Smith's status uncertain for Tuesday's game at LSU

The status of Missouri guard Mark Smith will again be a game-time decision for Tuesday’s game at No. 25 Louisiana State, but center Jeremiah Tilmon will not be available for the Tigers, MU coach Cuonzo Martin said Monday before leaving Columbia for Baton Rouge, La.

Smith has missed the last three games with a lower back injury suffered in the first half against Georgia two weeks ago. Tilmon missed eight straight games with a stress fracture in his left foot, returned to play 12 minutes at Texas A&M last Tuesday but was back on the bench and out of action in Saturday’s win over Arkansas.

Mizzou (11-12, 3-7 SEC) tips off at 8 p.m. Tuesday against LSU (17-6, 8-2) at the Maravich Assembly Center.

“If it was up to Mark he could have played against Arkansas,” Martin said, “but as a coach, if you get cleared (by the medical staff) I need to feel good to make sure he feels good. You want to win and you need him out on the floor, but his health and his longevity is most important.”

On Tilmon, Martin said, “I just need to feel good about it. Again, same thing. If you’re talking a championship game, yes, he’s out on the floor. But it’s for my eyes to see that. I need to see the body language and everything to feel good about (him) being on the floor.”