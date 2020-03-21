Mizzou's Tray Jackson plans to transfer

And then there was one. The second player in Missouri's three-man freshman class intends to transfer. This time it's forward Tray Jackson, a team spokesman confirmed Saturday.
Jackson, a four-star recruit from Detroit, was buried on the bench most of the season and averaged 2.9 points and 1.8 rebounds per game. Jackson was not available for comment.
In January, freshman guard Mario McKinney left the team while serving a suspension for undisclosed reasons. McKinney, from Vashon High, transferred to John A. Logan Community College.
Jackson's departure will leave Mizzou with two scholarships to fill for the 2020 class. The Tigers signed 7-3 center Jordan Wilmore in November.
Jackson was expected to be a major part of the rotation at power forward this season but his playing time was sporadic and he never developed a consistent role. Instead, fellow freshman Kobe Brown took over that position and started 26 of 31 games. Jackson played double-digit minutes in 12 of the 26 games he saw the floor but played 10 minutes just once in MU's final six games. For the season he shot 43.3 percent from the field and 23.1 percent from 3-point range. Late in the season Cuonzo Martin said he was better suited to play on the perimeter at the three/small forward position, but he played just 14 minutes in MU's final three games, 10 coming in a loss at Ole Miss.
Jackson was originally committed to Minnesota before backing out of his verbal pledge and signing with Missouri. He was rated the nation's No. 81 overall prospect for the 2019 class and No. 16 power forward by Rivals.com. He'll become the sixth player who signed under Martin to transfer out of the program, following McKinney, K.J. Santos, Christian Guess, Blake Harris and C.J. Roberts. Of the previous five only Harris and Roberts moved on to Division I programs, Harris to North Carolina State and Roberts to Texas Tech. Harris is now at North Carolina A&T while Roberts is at Ranger College.