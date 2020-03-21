Mizzou's Tray Jackson plans to transfer

Jackson was expected to be a major part of the rotation at power forward this season but his playing time was sporadic and he never developed a consistent role. Instead, fellow freshman Kobe Brown took over that position and started 26 of 31 games. Jackson played double-digit minutes in 12 of the 26 games he saw the floor but played 10 minutes just once in MU's final six games. For the season he shot 43.3 percent from the field and 23.1 percent from 3-point range. Late in the season Cuonzo Martin said he was better suited to play on the perimeter at the three/small forward position, but he played just 14 minutes in MU's final three games, 10 coming in a loss at Ole Miss.