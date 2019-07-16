Missouri defensive end Tre Williams pleaded guilty to a reduced misdemeanor charge of first-offense peace disturbance after initially facing a felony charge of domestic assault for an incident that occurred with an ex-girlfriend in December. According to online court documents, Williams entered a guilty plea to the misdemeanor charge in Boone County circuit court on July 11 and was sentenced to two years unsupervised probation.
Williams, a starter in six games last year, was indefinitely suspended after his Dec. 9 arrest in Columbia and sat out the Liberty Bowl. As of Monday his status with the team hadn't changed, Tigers coach Barry Odom said at SEC media days.
According to the police report, the alleged victim in the incident, described as an ex-girlfriend by Williams' mother, told Columbia police she had a verbal argument with Williams while she was driving. Williams became physically aggressive with her in the vehicle.
According to the police’s probable cause statement, Williams grabbed the woman’s steering wheel while she was driving to get her to pull over. He also hit her with his forearm and elbow and slapped her on the chest, according to the statement. The woman threw Williams’ phone out the window and when Williams later exited the car, he reached into the driver’s open window and choked the woman with both hands. She then rolled up the window and drove off. Officers observed physical evidence that supported the claim that the victim gave and later arrested Williams at his home in Columbia.
Williams' attorney issued a motion to dismiss the charges during a court appearance in June - the motion was denied - while the prosecution was ordered to issue subpoenas to witnesses for the July 11 hearing. Instead, Williams entered the guilty plea at last Thursday's appearance.
The initial charge of second-degree domestic assault is considered a Class D felony. According to MU student-athlete policy, any Mizzou athlete arrested for a felony is suspended indefinitely from team activities. Any athlete found guilty of a felony charge or who pleads guilty to a felony charge is barred permanently from participating in athletics at Mizzou.
With a reduced charge of a misdemeanor, Williams could be cleared to rejoin the team.
“No change on his status,” Odom said Monday. “Looking forward to hopefully getting that resolved pretty quick.”
Williams, a redshirt junior from Columbia's Rock Bridge High, had 20 tackles last season, five tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.