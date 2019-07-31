Missouri defensive end Tre Williams has been reinstated to the football team, the team confirmed Wednesday, and will be allowed to participate in preseason camp, which begins Friday. Williams was suspended last December after he was arrested and charged with felony assault for an incident involving an ex-girlfriend.
Earlier this month, Williams pleaded guilty to a reduced misdemeanor charge of first-offense peace disturbance. He was initially charged with second-degree domestic assault, a Class C felony punishable up to seven years. Under Mizzou policy, any athlete charged with a felony is suspended indefinitely until the case is resolved. Had he been convicted of a felony Williams would have been barred permanently from playing at MU.
Williams entered a guilty plea to the misdemeanor charge in Boone County circuit court on July 11 and was sentenced to two years unsupervised probation. Williams has a hearing scheduled for Sept. 4 to contest the terms of his probation.
Williams, a starter in six games last year, was indefinitely suspended after his Dec. 9 arrest in Columbia and sat out the Liberty Bowl.
The alleged victim in the incident, described as an ex-girlfriend by Williams' mother, told Columbia police she had a verbal argument with Williams while she was driving. According to the police’s probable cause statement, Williams grabbed the woman’s steering wheel while she was driving to get her to pull over. He also hit her with his forearm and elbow and slapped her on the chest, according to the statement. The woman threw Williams’ phone out the window and when Williams later got out of the car, he reached into the driver’s open window and choked the woman with both hands. She then rolled up the window and drove off. Officers observed physical evidence that supported the claim that the victim gave and later arrested Williams at his home in Columbia.
Williams' attorney issued a motion to dismiss the charges during a court appearance in June - the motion was denied - while the prosecution was ordered to issue subpoenas to witnesses for the July 11 hearing. Instead, Williams entered the reduced guilty plea.
• Two senior backup playerss have decided to medically retire and won't be with the team this season: linebacker Jacob Trump, who has played on several special teams units and is Odom's nephew, and backup center Jonah Dubinski, who started two games in 2016.
Also, receiver Khmari Thompson will miss camp with a right knee injury. He doubled as a sprinter with the Mizzou track team this spring. Freshman cornerback Ishmael Burdine will also miss camp and possibly the entire season with a right shoulder injury that required surgery.
• Odom's team will have a new head trainer for the first time since 1996. Kyle Blecha is replacing Rex Sharp, who is leaving his post as the team's primary trainer but will stay at MU and oversee the training program for the entire athletics department.
“Rex has poured his entire soul into the care of our student-athletes since 1996, and many years before that at other institutions,” Odom said. "He has spent more hours in the day with our athletes than any one person can possibly do. Rex has set the standard of athletic training and will continue to provide great oversight for our program and student-athletes. I sure look forward to his assistance and providing care for our kids in his new role."
Blecha has spent the last five years as Coordinator of Sports Medicine with the Missouri Orthopedic Institute and prior to that position was Western Michigan's head football trainer. He earned his master’s degree in health and exercise science from Mizzou in 1995.