Mizzou's Watson erupts with record-setting 3-point barrage

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Torrence Watson will not take his shooting slump into 2020.
In Missouri’s final game of the calendar year, the sophomore guard ended his frigid 3-point shooting in Monday’s 91-33 victory over Chicago State, setting a Mizzou Arena record with eight 3s on his way to a career-high 24 points.
“I mean, honestly, it felt like I couldn't miss,” said Watson, who sank 8 of 13 3-pointers in 19 minutes off the bench. “I felt like if I would have shot from halfcourt it would have gone in.”
Only two players in team history have made more 3-pointers in a game: Clarence Gilbert with 12 against Colorado in 2002 and Rickey Paulding with nine against Marquette in the 2003 NCAA Tournament. Gilbert and three others had games with eight 3s, most recently Thomas Gardner at Davidson in 2005. Gilbert was the last Mizzou player with eight 3s in a home game, against Iowa State in a 2002 game at the Hearnes Center.
The record-setting night was a long time coming for Watson, who came into Monday’s game shooting just 19.6 percent from deep then missed his first three 3s against the Cougars. The St. Louis area’s leading scorer as a junior and senior at Whitfield School, Watson ended his freshman season as Mizzou’s most dangerous perimeter threat, but behind a deeper 3-point line this season, the basket seemed to shrink with each miss. He had three games with at least six misses from deep.
That hasn't kept him out of the gym. For the last few weeks he's partnered with teammate Mark Smith for early-morning shooting sessions with a daily goal of 500 shots. He hasn't tinkered much with his mechanics, instead just working subtly on his follow-through, Tigers coach Cuonzo Martin said.
"I don't want him overthinking, 'Why is my shot isn't falling?'" Martin said.
He won't have to now. Finally Monday, Watson saw an attempt drop through the net with 2:05 left in a lopsided first half, his only made 3-pointer in his last 20 attempts. He soon followed with a buzzer-beating 3 just before halftime, extending Mizzou’s lead to 45-14. The Tigers’ bench erupted as Watson drilled the shot in transition then jogged into the locker room.
“Our guys are happy to see him happy,” Martin said after his team’s fourth straight win.
In the second half, as the Tigers played without center Jeremiah Tilmon, Watson quickly caught hire, hitting five of his first six 3-point attempts, four times getting open in the corner for uncontested 3s. He hit No. 8 with 4:47 left then soon headed to the bench for good, unaware that he’d topped an arena record shared by seven players, most recently Smith against Southern Illinois just two weeks ago.
“When you’ve got a guy feeling it like that you’ve got to find him every chance you can,” said teammate Dru Smith, who matched his season-high with seven assists along with 14 points. “On the break, in the half court, any time you can get him the ball you have to get him the ball.”
In the final minutes, as Martin emptied his bench, public address announcer Aric Bremer shared the news of Watson’s record.
“My heart dropped a little bit. I'm not going to lie,” Watson said. “That's crazy to break a 3-point record. That's a goal that you have as a kid to come here and break records for Mizzou and be a great Tiger and be remembered.”
Those memories will be especially fond if Watson carries his shooting into Southeastern Conference play. The Tigers (8-4) dive right into the deep end of the SEC with Saturday’s league opener at No. 17 Kentucky (9-3).
Watson wasn’t alone in MU’s 3-point attack. The Tigers made a season-high 16 3s on 31 attempts, including one each by walk-ons Brooks Ford and Evan Yerkes in the closing minutes. It was MU’s most 3-pointers since hitting 16 of 34 in an SEC tournament victory over Auburn in overtime on March 8, 2017. Monday’s barrage marked MU’s most 3-pointers in a regulation game since a 2012 win over Texas Tech.
Martin called the Tigers “a different team” when they’re 3-pointers are connecting.
“You're different team because you have guys that can make plays off the dribble. You have guys that can shoot the ball,” he said. “Obviously, Jeremiah is a our best low-post scorer. It just opens the game for you when you have guys that can make shots. Now you have to defend a certain way. And that’s hard.”
Ranked No. 351 among 353 Division I teams by KenPom.com when the night began, the undersized and undermanned Cougars (4-11) lived up to their billing. Chicago State turned the ball over 24 times and shot just 2 of 17 from 3-point range. Even without Tilmon, Mizzou dominated inside, outscoring the Cougars 32-10 in the paint.
Tilmon sat out with soreness in his right foot and is considered “day to day,” Martin said after the game. Tilmon, who has started 74 of MU's 76 games the last three seasons, missed just the second game of his career. He sat out last year's home win over Texas A&M after needing emergency dental surgery. After MU's last game, the Dec. 21 Braggin' Rights Game victory over Illinois, Martin said Tilmon was considered questionable but insisted on playing in the rivalry game. He was limping considerably in the second half and finished with just four points and one rebound in 17 minutes.
With one of his best shooters officially out of his slump, will Martin also have Tilmon available at Kentucky?
“I would imagine,” he said.