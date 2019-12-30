Mizzou's Watson erupts with record-setting 3-point barrage

That hasn't kept him out of the gym. For the last few weeks he's partnered with teammate Mark Smith for early-morning shooting sessions with a daily goal of 500 shots. He hasn't tinkered much with his mechanics, instead just working subtly on his follow-through, Tigers coach Cuonzo Martin said.

"I don't want him overthinking, 'Why is my shot isn't falling?'" Martin said.

He won't have to now. Finally Monday, Watson saw an attempt drop through the net with 2:05 left in a lopsided first half, his only made 3-pointer in his last 20 attempts. He soon followed with a buzzer-beating 3 just before halftime, extending Mizzou’s lead to 45-14. The Tigers’ bench erupted as Watson drilled the shot in transition then jogged into the locker room.

“Our guys are happy to see him happy,” Martin said after his team’s fourth straight win.

In the second half, as the Tigers played without center Jeremiah Tilmon, Watson quickly caught hire, hitting five of his first six 3-point attempts, four times getting open in the corner for uncontested 3s. He hit No. 8 with 4:47 left then soon headed to the bench for good, unaware that he’d topped an arena record shared by seven players, most recently Smith against Southern Illinois just two weeks ago.

