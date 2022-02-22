 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mizzou safety Stacy Brown arrested for unlawful possession of drugs, firearm

Mizzou opens against Central Michigan

The Missouri Tigers take the field to face the Central Michigan Chippewas to open the season on Saturday, Sept 4, 2021 on Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium in Columbia. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com.

 Robert Cohen

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Missouri football player Stacy Brown was arrested early Monday morning on suspicion of possession and delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm, University of Missouri police confirmed Tuesday.

Brown, 21, a safety who will be a senior this fall, appeared in nine games last year, making one start against Georgia. The Dallas native appeared in 25 games over the past three seasons, mostly as a backup safety and on special teams. 

He has been suspended indefinitely, the school confirmed Tuesday.

"We're aware of the situation involving Stacy Brown. He is suspended, per athletics department policy. We'll continue to gather information and determine the best course of action," Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz said in a prepared statement. 

Under MU athletics department policy, any athlete arrested for a felony is suspended indefinitely until the case is resolved.

At 1:09 a.m. Monday, an MU police officer stopped Brown's vehicle, for a traffic violation near the intersection of Rock Quarry Road and Rolling Rock Drive. Upon the officer's investigation, Brown was arrested for the following, per MU Police: speeding 16 to 19 mph over the speed limit, possession of controlled substance, delivery of controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm in violation of subsection 11, which states that the suspect possesses a firearm while also knowingly in possession of a controlled substance. The subsection is sufficient for a felony violation, according to state law.

Brown was taken to Boone County Jail with bond set at $13,000.

 

