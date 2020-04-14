Mizzou salary cuts could impact athletics

The University of Missouri System and the Mizzou campus in Columbia will institute salary cuts and other cost-cutting measures in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Salary cuts could be coming to Mizzou athletics, too.

UM System President Mun Choi announced Tuesday that he’s taking a 10-percent salary cut from May 1 to July 31, along with UM System vice presidents, chancellors and their cabinet members, plus the deans at the four UM universities in Columbia, Kansas City, Rolla and St. Louis. Choi has been jointly serving as the interim chancellor at Mizzou since Alexander Cartwright left the school last month to become the president at the University of Central Florida. Choi's annual salary is $530,000.

Members of the Mizzou athletics departments, which operates on its own budget separate from the university coffers, are expected to discuss possible salary cuts at a meeting Tuesday. The department includes several of the university’s highest-paid employees. New football coach Eliah Drinkwitz is in the first year of a six-year contract that pays him $4 million a year. His 10 assistant coaches each have six-figure salaries, led by defensive coordinator Ryan Walters, who makes $900,000 per year through the 2022 season. Men’s basketball coach Cuonzo Martin’s seven-year contract averages $3 million a year. Athletics director Jim Sterk makes $700,000 as part of his seven-year deal.