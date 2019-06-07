Subscribe for 99¢
Barry Odom, Gary Pinkel

Former Missouri head coach Gary Pinkel, left, and current coach Barry Odom talk with a recruit before the start of a spring NCAA college football game Saturday, April 16, 2016, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

 L.G. Patterson

Got plans for 2032? The Missouri football team sure does. 

Mizzou announced a four-game series with San Diego State on Friday, with the first game set for 2027 and the final meeting in 2032, both in San Diego. The Tigers will host the the Aztecs in Columbia for the other two games, in 2028 and 2031. Missouri athletics director Jim Sterk held the same position at San Diego State from 2010-16.

Mizzou is 3-0 all-time against San Diego State and won the last game with the "Moe Miracle," T.J. Moe's 68-yard catch-and-run to the end zone from Blaine Gabbert in the final seconds of a 27-24 comeback win in 2010. MU swept a two-game series against SDSU in 1979-80. 

San Diego State, a member of the Mountain West Conference, is the sixth team from a non-Power 5 conference that will host games against Mizzou in the coming years, along with Wyoming, Memphis, Middle Tennessee State, Miami-Ohio and Massachusetts.

Here's an updated look at Mizzou's nonconference games for upcoming seasons:

2019

Aug. 31 at Wyoming

Sept. 7 vs. West Virginia

Sept. 14 vs. Southeast Missouri

Oct. 5 vs. Troy

2020

Sept. 5 vs. Central Arkansas

Sept. 26 vs. Eastern Michigan

Nov. 7 at BYU

Nov. 21 vs. Louisiana-Lafayette

2021

Sept. 4. vs Central Michigan

Sept. 18 vs. Southeast Missouri

Sept. 25 at Boston College

Oct. 16 vs. North Texas (Homecoming)

2022

Sept. 3 vs. South Dakota

Sept. 10 at Kansas State

Sept. 17 at Middle Tennessee

Nov. 5 vs. New Mexico State

2023

Sept. 2 vs. Southeast Missouri

Sept. 9 vs. Middle Tennessee

Sept. 16 vs. Kansas State

Sept. 23 at Memphis

2024

Aug. 31 vs. Murray State

Sept. 7 vs. Buffalo

Sept. 24. vs. Boston College

Oct. 12 at UMass

2025

Aug. 30 vs. North Dakota

Sept. 13 at Miami (Ohio)

Sept. 20 at Colorado

TBA vs. UMass

2026

Sept. 26 at Illinois

2027

Sept. 11 at San Diego State

Sept. 18 vs. Illinois

2028

Sept. 2 vs. San Diego State

Sept. 16 at Illinois

2029

Sept. 15 vs. Illinois

2030

Sept. 7 vs. Colorado

2031

Sept. 20 vs. San Diego State

2032

Oct. 2 at San Diego State

Dave Matter is the Mizzou beat writer for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

