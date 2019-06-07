Got plans for 2032? The Missouri football team sure does.
Mizzou announced a four-game series with San Diego State on Friday, with the first game set for 2027 and the final meeting in 2032, both in San Diego. The Tigers will host the the Aztecs in Columbia for the other two games, in 2028 and 2031. Missouri athletics director Jim Sterk held the same position at San Diego State from 2010-16.
Mizzou is 3-0 all-time against San Diego State and won the last game with the "Moe Miracle," T.J. Moe's 68-yard catch-and-run to the end zone from Blaine Gabbert in the final seconds of a 27-24 comeback win in 2010. MU swept a two-game series against SDSU in 1979-80.
San Diego State, a member of the Mountain West Conference, is the sixth team from a non-Power 5 conference that will host games against Mizzou in the coming years, along with Wyoming, Memphis, Middle Tennessee State, Miami-Ohio and Massachusetts.
Here's an updated look at Mizzou's nonconference games for upcoming seasons:
2019
Aug. 31 at Wyoming
Sept. 7 vs. West Virginia
Sept. 14 vs. Southeast Missouri
Oct. 5 vs. Troy
2020
Sept. 5 vs. Central Arkansas
Sept. 26 vs. Eastern Michigan
Nov. 7 at BYU
Nov. 21 vs. Louisiana-Lafayette
2021
Sept. 4. vs Central Michigan
Sept. 18 vs. Southeast Missouri
Sept. 25 at Boston College
Oct. 16 vs. North Texas (Homecoming)
2022
Sept. 3 vs. South Dakota
Sept. 10 at Kansas State
Sept. 17 at Middle Tennessee
Nov. 5 vs. New Mexico State
2023
Sept. 2 vs. Southeast Missouri
Sept. 9 vs. Middle Tennessee
Sept. 16 vs. Kansas State
Sept. 23 at Memphis
2024
Aug. 31 vs. Murray State
Sept. 7 vs. Buffalo
Sept. 24. vs. Boston College
Oct. 12 at UMass
2025
Aug. 30 vs. North Dakota
Sept. 13 at Miami (Ohio)
Sept. 20 at Colorado
TBA vs. UMass
2026
Sept. 26 at Illinois
2027
Sept. 11 at San Diego State
Sept. 18 vs. Illinois
2028
Sept. 2 vs. San Diego State
Sept. 16 at Illinois
2029
Sept. 15 vs. Illinois
2030
Sept. 7 vs. Colorado
2031
Sept. 20 vs. San Diego State
2032
Oct. 2 at San Diego State