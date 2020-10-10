Mizzou savors shootout victory over LSU, clinches first win with defensive stand

Drinkwitz declined to use either of remaining two timeouts, instead trusting his defense to clinch the victory. The stake were as clear as the blue sky on this October day.

“If they score, we lose and go 0-3,” Bolton said. “This is where we’re supposed to protect our house.”

On first and second down, MU swarmed running back Tyrion Davis-Price at the line of scrimmage. On third down, Bolton noticed where LSU stationed wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. before the snap and figured Brennan would target him with a quick throw. Instead, Bolton slapped the pass to the ground.

Fourth down.

Brennan rolled right looking toward — who else? — Marshall, who had abused Mizzou’s secondary for 11 catches, 235 yards and three touchdowns. Marshall gave Bledsoe a shove in the end zone, but the senior safety held his ground and swatted away LSU’s rally, setting off a not-so-socially distanced party on the Mizzou sideline. MU even shot off fireworks from the north concourse — with 16 seconds on the clock.

From the shadow of his own end zone, Bazelak lined up in every team’s favorite formation — victory offense — and took a knee to secure the win and salvage what could have been a dreadful start to the season.