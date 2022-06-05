Mizzou secures pledge from elite 2023 kicker Blake Craig

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Missouri returns one of the nation's best kickers this season and is now positioned to add one of the best kicker prospects in 2023.

Blake Craig from Liberty North High in the Kansas City area committed to the Tigers on Sunday after recently receiving a scholarship offer. Craig is rated the nation's No. 2 kicker for the 2023 class by the prestigious Kohl's professional specialists camp.

Last fall he connected on 13 of 16 field goals and 57 of 58 PATs to earn first-team all-state honors.

On Craig, the Kohls camp web site wrote, "Craig recently attended the 2022 Spring Ranking Event and made an impressive 14 of 15 points on field goals. He also won the FG and (kickoff) competitions. He followed it up by winning the Texas Showcase kick-off charts in May. Craig hits a ball that generally has no movement and is a very explosive and coordinated kicker. Craig has gotten noticeably stronger since the winter of 2021. Craig is now an elite kicker who can compete with anyone in the country! Craig should be a Power Five kicker in the coming years."

Craig will give the Tigers a natural successor to All-American candidate Harrison Mevis, who returns to MU this fall for his junior year after earning first-team All-SEC honors last year. Craig is Mizzou's fourth verbal commitment for the 2023 class, along with quarterback Gabarri Johnson, tight end Brett Norfleet and defensive end Jahkai Lang.

