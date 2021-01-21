Mizzou set to hire Steve Wilks as defensive coordinator

Missouri has reached an agreement with Steve Wilks to take over as the program's defensive coordinator, several sources confirmed Thursday. Mizzou has not officially announced the hire, and terms of the agreement were not immediately available. The Post-Dispatch first reported Tuesday that Wilks has emerged as one of three serious candidates for the job.
Wilks, 51, hasn't been on a college staff since 2005 and was out of coaching this past season but brings more than 25 years of experience at the college and NFL level to Missouri's staff. He was most recently the Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator in 2019 and before that was the Arizona Cardinals head coach for one season in 2018.
Wilks replaces Ryan Walters, who left Eli Drinkwitz's staff earlier this month for the coordinator position at Illinois.
Wilks has preferred a 4-3 base defensive scheme in his past, but in Arizona, the Cardinals operated out of a nickel defense (two linebackers, five defensive backs) on 84 percent of their snaps in 2018, which led the NFL, according to FootballOutsiders.com.
Wilks was an NFL assistant from 2006-2019, working as a defensive backs coach with the Bears, Chargers and Panthers before taking over as Carolina’s coordinator in 2017 under head coach Ron Rivera. Wilks landed the Cardinals’ head-coaching job in 2018 but lasted just one season in the desert before he was fired after a 3-13 season. After one season running the Browns’ defense he was not retained in the team’s head-coaching change last year. Wilks has been a college assistant at Illinois State, Appalachian State, East Tennessee State, Bowling Green, Notre Dame and Washington.
Wilks has a couple connections to Drinkwitz's current staff. MU defensive backs coach Charlie Harbison worked under Wilks when Wilks served as the Cardinals head coach in 2018. Long before that, Wilks was a player for the Charlotte Rage Arena League team in 1993 when Harbison was a coach on the staff. Willks also played collegiately at Appalachian State from 1987-91 under head coach Sparky Woods, the father of Mizzou tight ends coach Casey Woods. Of course, Drinkwitz was also App State's head coach in 2019.