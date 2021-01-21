Mizzou set to hire Steve Wilks as defensive coordinator

Missouri has reached an agreement with Steve Wilks to take over as the program's defensive coordinator, several sources confirmed Thursday. Mizzou has not officially announced the hire, and terms of the agreement were not immediately available. The Post-Dispatch first reported Tuesday that Wilks has emerged as one of three serious candidates for the job.

Wilks, 51, hasn't been on a college staff since 2005 and was out of coaching this past season but brings more than 25 years of experience at the college and NFL level to Missouri's staff. He was most recently the Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator in 2019 and before that was the Arizona Cardinals head coach for one season in 2018.

Wilks replaces Ryan Walters, who left Eli Drinkwitz's staff earlier this month for the coordinator position at Illinois.

Wilks has preferred a 4-3 base defensive scheme in his past, but in Arizona, the Cardinals operated out of a nickel defense (two linebackers, five defensive backs) on 84 percent of their snaps in 2018, which led the NFL, according to FootballOutsiders.com.