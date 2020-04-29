Mizzou sets three-year football series with Florida Atlantic

The Missouri football team is going to to the beach! In 11 years.

Mizzou announced Tuesday a future three-year series with Florida Atlantic with two games slated for Columbia and the third in Boca Raton, Fla. The Tigers will host the Owls from Conference USA on Oct. 2, 2027 and Oct. 12, 2030 and will travel to FAU for a road game on Sept. 20, 2031.

Who are the Owls? FAU has won 11 games two of the last three years under former coach Lane Kiffin, who parlayed his success in Boca Raton into the head-coaching job at Ole Miss. FAU has since hired former Oregon and Florida State coach Willie Taggart.

MU and FAU have a natural connection that helped make the series possible: FAU athletics director Brian White came from MU, where he served as athletics director Jim Sterk's deputy AD.

"I'm excited we were able to work with Missouri to put a schedule in place that will bring the Tigers to Boca Raton," White said. "Having a Southeastern Conference team visit FAU Stadium is a great example of the ambition we have for our program and the enhanced game-day experience we desire for our fans."