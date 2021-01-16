Mizzou shakes off rust, takes down Texas A&M

Playing for the first time in 11 days, the No. 17 Missouri basketball team avoided the kind of second-half meltdown Saturday that torpedoed its last attempt at a road victory. The Tigers gained control late in the first half at Texas A&M and never relinquished in a 68-52 victory in College Station, Texas.
Senior center Jeremiah Tilmon continued his strong stretch of games in conference play with 14 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks in a season-high 33 minutes while committing only one foul. Senior guard Dru Smith recovered from his slump with 15 points, six rebounds, six assists and four steals, while Javon Pickett sparked the Tigers off the bench with 12 points.
The Tigers shook off a sluggish start but shot 49.1 percent from the floor, outscored the Aggies (7-5, 2-4) in the paint 36-16 and 10-0 in transition. The win snapped Mizzou’s three-game losing streak against its former Big 12 member.
Missouri (8-2, 2-2 Southeastern Conference) had last played Jan. 5 at Mississippi State then had its next two games against Louisiana State and Vanderbilt postponed because of COVID cases within the program. In that game against the Bulldogs Mizzou blew a 14-point second-half lead, but on Saturday when the Aggies showed signs of threatening to do the same, MU closed the door for good and kept a double-digit point lead for the final 11:43.
Missouri shook off one of its typical offensive droughts with a furious finish to grab the lead late in the first half. The Tigers missed five straight shots and trailed by as many as seven points before erupting for a 10-0 flurry to finish the half and regain the lead. Tilmon started the surge splitting a double team in the paint for a tough basket in traffic. Xavier Pinson followed with a 3-pointer on the next possession. Then it was Pickett’s turn. The junior forward replaced Mark Smith after his listless start — he missed all three of his shots and had two ugly turnovers in the first half — and scored five straight points to put the Tigers on top, first a corner 3-pointer, then a baseline drive for a 25-24 lead in the half’s final minute. Kobe Brown ended the half with a pull-up jumper from the foul line. The Aggies missed their final 11 shots while going scoreless for the last four minutes of the half.
The Tigers pushed their lead to 10 early in the second half with an 8-0 run, getting a Tilmon put-back quickly followed by a Brown 3-pointer.
Pickett, getting Mark Smith’s minutes on the wing, kept the heat on the Aggies with another baseline basket. Tilmon followed with a thunderous follow-dunk on a missed Torrence Watson 3-pointer. Mitchell Smith came right back with a dunk in transition off a Dru Smith steal. That was just the start of a seven-point possession for the Tigers: A&M was whistled for a flagrant foul on the play, leading to two Smith free throws, followed by a Dru Smith 3-pointer for a 52-34 lead.
The Aggies chipped away to get back within 10 at the eight-minute timeout, but unlike that Mississippi State game, the Tigers didn’t buckle and maintained its lead by double-digit points, getting two quick inside baskets by Brown, who finished with nine points and had what Cuonzo Martin called his best game in a Mizzou uniform.