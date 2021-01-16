Mizzou shakes off rust, takes down Texas A&M

Playing for the first time in 11 days, the No. 17 Missouri basketball team avoided the kind of second-half meltdown Saturday that torpedoed its last attempt at a road victory. The Tigers gained control late in the first half at Texas A&M and never relinquished in a 68-52 victory in College Station, Texas.

Senior center Jeremiah Tilmon continued his strong stretch of games in conference play with 14 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks in a season-high 33 minutes while committing only one foul. Senior guard Dru Smith recovered from his slump with 15 points, six rebounds, six assists and four steals, while Javon Pickett sparked the Tigers off the bench with 12 points.

The Tigers shook off a sluggish start but shot 49.1 percent from the floor, outscored the Aggies (7-5, 2-4) in the paint 36-16 and 10-0 in transition. The win snapped Mizzou’s three-game losing streak against its former Big 12 member.

Missouri (8-2, 2-2 Southeastern Conference) had last played Jan. 5 at Mississippi State then had its next two games against Louisiana State and Vanderbilt postponed because of COVID cases within the program. In that game against the Bulldogs Mizzou blew a 14-point second-half lead, but on Saturday when the Aggies showed signs of threatening to do the same, MU closed the door for good and kept a double-digit point lead for the final 11:43.