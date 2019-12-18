Mizzou Signing Day: Drinkwitz keeps together most of MU's class

For Drinkwitz, who’s barely been Missouri’s coach for a week, Wednesday was just the start of completing the 2020 class. The traditional signing date is still seven weeks away on Feb. 5.

“With it being eight days (on the job), this next signing period for me is really going to be where we got to hit the mark,” he said. “Today, it was kind of a free throw.”

That meant Missouri wasn’t looking to sign any recruits beyond the players who were already committed, most of whom were in Columbia over the weekend on official visits.

“It's nearly impossible to try to add somebody unless you have a previous connection to them,” he said. “What we were trying to do was ensure that the spots that were committed that we knew were necessary, we rebuilt those relationships and made a connection as quickly as possible to try to keep them committed. Anything we were unsure about, let's not rush and take the wrong person or the wrong fit. Let's just be patient. Then when the full staff is here, then we'll finalize that in the second signing period, which is really the purpose of having both these signing periods.”

With only half his staff hired, Drinkwitz couldn’t tell some recruits who would be their position coach. If recruits had a question about future staff moves, Drinkwitz had an answer ready.

“Yeah, I started with (saying), ‘This is the direction that we're pushing the program moving forward,’” he said. “‘And my job every day is to hold everybody accountable to the vision that I hold for the program so that person that is going to be over you is going to have the same vision that I have. Otherwise, they're going to be held accountable to that.’”