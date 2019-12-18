Mizzou Signing Day: Drinkwitz keeps together most of MU's class

COLUMBIA, Mo. – On the first day of the NCAA’s early signing period, new Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz collected 10 signatures from recruits, all of whom initially committed to the Tigers under former coach Barry Odom. That’s a little over half the players Mizzou had committed in the final weeks of the regular season.
Players who were previously committed to MU signed with Arkansas, Virginia Tech and Minnesota. As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, a few others remained unsigned.
Here are the 10 players who stuck with Mizzou:
Defensive back J.C. Carlies from Winter Garden, Fla.
Offensive lineman Drake Heismeyer from Francis Howell High
Kicker Harrison Mevis from Warsaw, Ind.
Linebacker Will Norris from Columbia Rock Bridge High
Defensive back Tyler Jones, also from Winter Gardens, Fla.
Quarterback Brady Cook from Chaminade Prep in St. Louis
Running back Elijah Young from Knoxville, Tenn.
Wide receiver J.J. Hester from Tulsa, Okla.
Wide receiver Jay Maclin from Kirkwood High.
Offensive lineman Mitchell Walters from Mehlville High.
As the final letters of intent trickled in Wednesday afternoon, Drinkwitz said the day came and went with no surprises.
“It went fine. I got up early, got in a workout and was ready to rock and roll,” he said. “I didn’t have an expectation of what it should be or what It wasn't going to be. I just knew we were going to sign some really good players. There really wasn't any surprises one way or the other.”
For Drinkwitz, who’s barely been Missouri’s coach for a week, Wednesday was just the start of completing the 2020 class. The traditional signing date is still seven weeks away on Feb. 5.
“With it being eight days (on the job), this next signing period for me is really going to be where we got to hit the mark,” he said. “Today, it was kind of a free throw.”
That meant Missouri wasn’t looking to sign any recruits beyond the players who were already committed, most of whom were in Columbia over the weekend on official visits.
“It's nearly impossible to try to add somebody unless you have a previous connection to them,” he said. “What we were trying to do was ensure that the spots that were committed that we knew were necessary, we rebuilt those relationships and made a connection as quickly as possible to try to keep them committed. Anything we were unsure about, let's not rush and take the wrong person or the wrong fit. Let's just be patient. Then when the full staff is here, then we'll finalize that in the second signing period, which is really the purpose of having both these signing periods.”
With only half his staff hired, Drinkwitz couldn’t tell some recruits who would be their position coach. If recruits had a question about future staff moves, Drinkwitz had an answer ready.
“Yeah, I started with (saying), ‘This is the direction that we're pushing the program moving forward,’” he said. “‘And my job every day is to hold everybody accountable to the vision that I hold for the program so that person that is going to be over you is going to have the same vision that I have. Otherwise, they're going to be held accountable to that.’”
“We did get two wide receivers and a running back, so it worked out all right.”
The Tigers landed Maclin and Hester at receiver and Young at running back despite not having anyone on staff to coach those positions. Hester opened up his recruitment after MU’s head-coaching change and for a while considered interest from UCLA.
Young also opened his recruitment after the coaching change but was among the first players Drinkwitz visited last week. Drinkwitz did not retain longtime assistant coach Cornell Ford, who had been Young’s primary recruiter and coached MU running backs the last four seasons. Drinkwitz had a sales pitch ready when he visited Young.
He sold him on “six or seven straight thousand-yard rushers and six backs currently in the NFL that have been a part of this system,” Drinkwitz said, along with Young’s “ability to contribute early.” Over the weekend, Drinkwitz showed Yong ways he fits his offensive scheme.
“At the end of the day, Mizzou is still Mizzou football,” Drinkwitz said. “He had seen what our fans and what this university can provide him as a student-athlete. I think those two things meshed and found the connection.”
Young wasn’t the only running back committed to the Tigers under Odom. Dominique Johnson, a three-star back from Crowley, Texas, threw a curveball at his signing day ceremony Wednesday: He wore a black Mizzou cap, then tossed it off, unzipped his jacket and revealed an Arkansas shirt. Johnson first committed to Mizzou in June and took his official visit to MU this past weekend.
He was the first of two Mizzou commitments the Razorbacks poached on signing day. Later in the day, Memphis offensive tackle Ray Curry switched his pledge from Mizzou to Arkansas. Curry, who first committed to MU back in June, visited both schools this past weekend. Brad Davis, Missouri’s O-line coach under Odom, now coaches the same position ground at Arkansas.
Johnson’s decision remains a bit of a mystery. Reached by phone Wednesday, Crowley High School coach J.J. Resendez said only, “I don’t care to comment,” when asked about Johnson’s decision. Johnson did not return messages seeking further comment.
Johnson told HawgSports.com that Odom, the Razorbacks new defensive coordinator, and new cornerbacks coach Sam Carter played a role in his decision. Carter, too, came from Odom’s staff at Missouri, where he’d been a defensive quality control coach.
“When things didn’t work out with Mizzou, I hit up Coach Odom and he showed Coach (Sam) Pittman my highlights,” Johnson told the Rivals.com affiliate. “He loved them and gave me an offer to come to Arkansas.”
Back to Mizzou. Here’s more from Drinkwitz:
• Drinkwitz confirmed that he’ll divert from one of Odom’s recruiting philosophy: Assistant coaches will be assigned to recruit specific regions of the state and country instead of recruiting players at their position group.
“Number one, it all starts with relationships,” he said. “When you're a position recruiter you’re not seeing the same faces all the time because the same schools aren't always producing the same player. Recruiting is relationship driven. You have to get all the information. Whether it's from the counselor, from the teacher, from the influencer in the community, you got to be able to dig and find the information about the young man to make sure his character and work ethic match the potential that he has. I think in the state of Missouri and wherever else we might go, we have to have a relationship-oriented recruiting process. From my time as assistant coach in high school that's what I always respected was, (when) I knew I could trust this guy in the recruiting process. When somebody just shows up for one guy and then leaves it turns into a transactional process instead of relationship-oriented.”
• He won’t try to poach any players committed to Appalachian State, where he coached this year. App State’s class ranks No. 73 by 247Sports.com — seven spots ahead of Missouri’s class.
“I appreciated my time at App and didn’t want to do anything that I didn't think would be in the best interest of both of us,” he said.
Otherwise, he’s not opposed to recruiting players who are committed to other schools.
“If a kid's interested in Mizzou, then we're interested in him,” he said. “But he's going to have to show us he's interested. We're not going to beat on his door if he's not willing to open it up.”
• MU has only 81 scholarships available for 2020 because of the NCAA sanctions, but Drinkwitz is open to recruiting junior college transfers and graduate transfers. And he’ll go anywhere to find them.
“If there's somebody that's interested in Mizzou, I don't care if it's Alaska or the Samoan Islands, wherever,” he said. “We’re going to go find players. We're going to start in our state. But we've extended offers outside of our state just today.”
• Drinkwitz has some areas of concern circled on his roster. “Without casting too many rocks at our current roster, I’m probably not going to know exactly what we need until after we get through spring football,” he said. “But there is going to be some depth situations at the wide receiver position, potentially the offensive line position. Then we've got unproven people at safety. I think we're going to be fine, but we’ve got to see those guys who haven't played yet.”
• Cook will give the Tigers four scholarship quarterbacks on the 2020 roster, pending any turnover, along with Taylor Powell, Shawn Robinson and Connor Bazelak, who’s recovering from a torn ACL.
“Obviously, I remember Shawn Rob from his time at TCU and watching those games,” he said. “Tyler Powell is a young man that I’m familiar with because of the area that he came from. Connor Bazelak is a young man that I actually recruited when I was at N.C. State. So I know the school he came from and I know what he brings to the table. I think Brady's got some ability. Obviously, we’ve got to develop that and that's going to be important and those guys got to fit into our scheme. But there's definitely things to work with.”
• Either by phone or text, Drinkwitz has been in touch with almost every returning player on the roster, he said. Most of them were taking finals or already gone for the holiday break when he got the job last week.
“It's amazing what the phone can do,” he said. “You try to mark off time whether it was on the road driving back from St. Louis or sitting in an airport or whatever, make sure you just pick up the phone, make calls and text and do whatever you can. I haven't been able to get to everybody but we’ve done a nice job.”
• Three former Mizzou commitments signed with other schools Wednesday, all of them, coincidentally, defensive ends: Robert Wooten (Stafford, Texas) signed with Virginia Tech; Jalen Logan-Redding (Columbia/Rock Bridge) signed with Minnesota; and Cooper Davis (Melbourne, Fla.) signed with Illinois.
Trinity Catholic offensive lineman Jalen St. John was once committed to Mizzou but plans to sign somewhere in February. That’s also the plan for Montra Edwards, a defensive tackle from Lexington, Miss., who was briefly committed to MU in August. East St. Louis defensive lineman Kevon Billingsley has stayed committed to Missouri but has not signed a letter of intent.