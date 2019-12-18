Mizzou Signing Day: Tigers land four-star receiver, lose running back to Arkansas

COLUMBIA, Mo. - On the first day of the NCAA’s early signing period, the football letters of intent are rolling in at Missouri. As of 10:30 a.m., the Tigers had announced the first five members of their 2020 recruiting class:

Defensive back J.C. Carlies from Winter Garden, Fla.

Offensive lineman Drake Heismeyer from Francis Howell High

Kicker Harrison Mevis from Warsaw, Ind.

Linebacker Will Norris from Columbia Rock Bridge High

Defensive back Tyler Jones, also from Winter Gardens, Fla.

• Mizzou has not released his letter of intent, but four-star wide receiver Javian Hester (Tulsa, Okla.) indicated on Twitter that he’ll be signing with the Tigers. Hester opened up his recruitment after MU’s head-coaching change and considered interest from UCLA.