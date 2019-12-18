Mizzou Signing Day: Tigers land four-star receiver, lose running back to Arkansas

COLUMBIA, Mo. - On the first day of the NCAA’s early signing period, the football letters of intent are rolling in at Missouri. As of 10:30 a.m., the Tigers had announced the first five members of their 2020 recruiting class:
Defensive back J.C. Carlies from Winter Garden, Fla.
Offensive lineman Drake Heismeyer from Francis Howell High
Kicker Harrison Mevis from Warsaw, Ind.
Linebacker Will Norris from Columbia Rock Bridge High
Defensive back Tyler Jones, also from Winter Gardens, Fla.
• Mizzou has not released his letter of intent, but four-star wide receiver Javian Hester (Tulsa, Okla.) indicated on Twitter that he’ll be signing with the Tigers. Hester opened up his recruitment after MU’s head-coaching change and considered interest from UCLA.
• The surprise of the day came from longtime Mizzou commitment Dominique Johnson, a three-star running back from Crowley, Texas. At his signing day ceremony Wednesday, Johnson wore a black Mizzou cap, then tossed it off, unzipped his jacket and revealed an Arkansas shirt. He signed with the Razorbacks and will follow former Missouri coach Barry Odom and offensive line coach Brad Davis to Fayetteville, Ark. Johnson first committed to Mizzou in June and took his official visit to MU this past weekend.
Check back for updates throughout the day.