Mizzou signs Gates to six-year deal for $16.5 million

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Newly hired Missouri men's basketball coach Dennis Gates agreed to a six-year contract that will pay him a guaranteed $16.5 million over the length of the contract. Gates' salary increases each year of the contract, starting at $2.5 million his first season and up to $3 million in 2026-27.

The Post-Dispatch obtained Gates' memorandum of understanding through an open records request. The MOU signed by Gates and MU athletics director Desiree Reed-Francois last Friday was subject to approval from the UM System Board of Curators, which occurred Tuesday.

Gates' contract comes in one year shorter and at nearly $5 million less than former coach Cuonzo Martin's seven-year $21 million contract. MU agreed to pay Martin's entire $6 million buyout when he was fired on March 11.

Gates has $915,000 to spend on his staff salary pool, which is less than Martin's initial staff pool of $1.1 million. Gates' salary pool is exclusively for assistant coaches, while Martin's staff pool also included salaries for three non-coaching positions: strength and conditioning coach, director of operations and video coordinator.

Gates also receives local country club membership, two courtesy cars or a monthly automobile stipend of $600, 10 premium tickets for home basketball games and eight premium tickets for home football games.

Gates can earn up to $655,000 in annual incentives, topped by a $200,000 bonus for winning the national championship.

Should Mizzou fire Gates for cause the school would owe him his base salary and supplemental salary in equal monthly installments for the remainder of the contract but is only required to pay the difference between what's still owed and the total compensation at his next position.

Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.