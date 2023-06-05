COLUMBIA, Mo. — Kerrick Jackson was formally introduced as Missouri's new baseball coach Monday, two days after signing a five-year contract that will pay him an average salary of $725,000 through the 2028 season. The Post-Dispatch obtained a copy of his five-year, $3.625 million contract Monday.

Jackson, 49, who spent this past season as the head coach at Memphis, will make a guaranteed $675,000 his first season. His salary will increase $25,000 each season, topping out at $775,000 in 2028.

Jackson, a St. Louis native and 1992 graduate of Kirkwood High School, replaces former Mizzou coach Steve Bieser, who was making $475,000 at MU with one year left on his contract when the school fired him last month.

Jackson's 2024 salary would rank 10th among the salaries for the current head coaches in the Southeastern Conference, according to a list of salaries published by USA Today Network earlier this spring. The nine highest-paid coaches in the league all make $1 million or more. Bieser was the league's lowest-paid head coach.

Jackson will receive standard university benefits, a courtesy car and country club membership. Mizzou will pay for up to $125,000 of his contract buyout at Memphis and provide a moving allowance and temporary housing.

Per his incentive package, Jackson will earn a 5% of his $300,000 base salary if Mizzou wins the SEC tournament, 10% of his base salary if MU wins the SEC regular-season championship, 2% if MU makes an NCAA regional, 4% for NCAA super regionals, 8% for making the College World Series and 25% for winning the CWS. He is also eligible for 2% bonuses for winning SEC and/or regional coach of the year and 4% for winning national coach of the year. He can earn another 2% bonus if Mizzou's team Academic Progress Report reaches 985.

Should Mizzou fire Jackson without cause before June 30, 2024, the school would owe him 100% of his guaranteed compensation offset by any future compensation. That percentage drops to 75% if fired between July 1, 2024 and the expiration date of June 30, 2028.

If Jackson leaves Mizzou before the end of the contract, he owes the school 100% of remaining compensation if he leaves before June 30, 2024. His buyout drops to 75% on July 1, 2024 through the end of his contract.

