Mizzou smothers Crimson Tide in home finale

Should Mississippi State win Saturday, Mizzou has the two-way tiebreaker edge over Arkansas and will play No. 7 seed Texas A&M on Thursday night.

Short of cutting down the nets in Nashville for the automatic NCAA Tournament bid, Mizzou’s best-case postseason end game is a lengthy stay at Bridgestone Arena and earning an at-large invitation to the NIT.

For now, Martin has little interest in the seeding scenarios.

“It’s just basketball. I like playing games,” he said. “You put yourself in a situation so you have to deal with it, whatever that is. Whoever the opponent is, let’s roll. It’s time to play some ball.”

With 10,047 on hand, a 10-0 Mizzou run put the Tigers in front midway through the second half, followed by an 11-2 surge that buried the Crimson Tide for good. Mitchell Smith's corner 3-pointer gave the Tigers their first double-digit lead at 56-44, and Mark Smith broke out of his shooting slump with three more 3s in the closing minutes. It was a big day for the Smiths on the box score: Dru Smith led the Tigers with 17 points and eight assists, while Mark Smith finished with 13 and Mitchell Smith scored 10.