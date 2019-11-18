COLUMBIA, Mo. — There weren’t many fans left inside Mizzou Arena when Wofford missed its 15th consecutive field goal attempt in the final seconds of Missouri’s 75-56 victory on Monday, but Tigers coach Cuonzo Martin wanted to celebrate with those who stuck around. He climbed the stairs into the student section and thanked the fans who just watched another defensive clinic administered by his Tigers.
“I think we have the team that’s built to defend like that,” Martin said after Mizzou held the Terriers without a field goal for the game’s final 14 minutes and 35 seconds. “I think the biggest key is simply taking pride in what it means to be an elite defensive team. That’s our goal.”
Coming off last Tuesday’s overtime loss at No. 18 Xavier, Missouri (3-1) has held its first four opponents to 63 or fewer points for the first time since the 1951-52 season. How long ago was that? It was Norm Stewart’s senior year at Shelbyville High School.
“That’s impressive,” Martin said.
So was the Tigers’ defensive effort in the second half Monday. Against a Wofford team
accustomed to springing upsets on the road, the Tigers clamped down in the halfcourt and held the Terriers to 4-of-21 shooting in the half. This was a veteran pack of Terriers with seniors who were on the court for past takedowns of high-major conference teams North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia Tech and Seton Hall in last year’s NCAA Tournament, when the Terriers won 30 games and captured the Southern Conference.
On an another high-major team’s floor, the Terriers didn’t blink early and unleashed a 3-point barrage at the Tigers. It didn’t last.
Martin’s players were stunned to realize they blanked Wofford for almost 15 minutes to finish the game.
“We practice so much defense it’s like second nature,” center Jeremiah Tilmon said. “I didn’t even realize we did that, but that’s good for us. (Wofford) probably didn’t realize that either.”
Neither did point guard Xavier Pinson until a reporter told him in the postgame interview room.
“That's wonderful,” Pinson said. “I mean, that's what we work for.”
With Martin featuring a whittled-down rotation, Mark Smith warmed up from deep and scored a team-high 19 points, while Tilmon stayed on the floor long enough to score 16 points, including his first career 3-pointer. Point guards Dru Smith and Pinson played together most of the night and combined for 18 points and 11 assists.
Mizzou (3-1) is back in action Wednesday night with a visit from Morehead State.
Six days after the Tigers’ overtime loss at Xavier, Tilmon opened the night with an assist to Dru Smith out of a double team then knocked down his first career 3-pointer. The 6-10 center has promised for more than a year to eventually show off his 3-point touch and delivered with one dribble and a launch from the top of the key. His only other career attempt from behind the arc was a halfcourt heave at the end of the first half last year at Vanderbilt.
“I feel like I was open,” Tilmon said. “I know I can make that shot. Coach Martin says as long as my feet are set and it’s a good shot, I can take it. I’m not ever going to take no bad 3. I might take a different bad shot, but I’m not going to take a bad 3.”
“My teammates always make fun of me that I have opportunities in the game but I pump-fake and pass it,” he added. “But today, I was like, ‘I’m shooting this one.’ I didn’t even think about it.”
Martin had no qualms with the open 3 from his big man.
“It went in,” Martin said. “With that being said … catch and shoot, yeah, he’s worked on that. But he dribbled and shot it. He doesn’t work on that, at least while I’m around. But to shoot it, not a problem at all, because he’s worked on it.”
With Tilmon on the bench midway through the fist half, the Terriers went right at backup center Reed Nikko and kept pace with the Tigers on a couple post baskets by Chevez Goodwin. From there, the Tigers turned to an unlikely source for some points inside: redshirt freshman Parker Braun. With backups Mitchell Smith and Tray Jackson stuck on the bench, the former walk-on took over at the center position and got free for a couple pick-and-roll baskets on feeds from Dru Smith.
Martin said the 6-8 Braun has earned more minutes with his effort in practice of late.
“He's an intelligent player,” Martin said. “I think if he was probably 10 pounds heavier then he’d be at a whole other level, because he understands (the game), knows what's going on. He's an athlete, but he gets those two ball-screen dives because he's quick and athletic.”
“Really, I would say in the last month or so he really started to put the work in, the extra hours,” Martin added. “He's going from liking basketball to loving the game. And that's when you see his growth.”
Braun finished with four points, two rebounds and a block in a career-high 10 minutes.
The Terriers came out nipping at the Tigers’ tails and jumped ahead by three on Nathan Hoover’s 3-pointer early in the second half, but Mizzou quickly answered with consecutive Tilmon baskets, a spin and slam along the baseline, then another dunk on a drive and feed from Dru Smith.
Hoover jumped into Dru Smith to draw the guard’s third foul with 13:35 left then tied the game with a couple free throws. Pinson gladly look over the controls and of the offense and ignited a 13-0 run with a step-back jumper, an assist to Mark Smith for an open 3, then a halfcourt steal and transition dunk, plus a couple free throws. The Terriers never rediscovered their bite.
“I was just locked in,” Pinson said. “When anything went wrong, we regrouped, let it go and moved on to the next thing.”