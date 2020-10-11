Mizzou Snap Counts: New cast of wideouts, D-line carry heavy load

• Bennett Durnado will have more on the makeshift receiver corps, but lots of credit to this group and receivers coach Bush Hamdan for getting so much production out of players who have rarely seen the field at this level. Before Saturday, Smith, a walk-on junior college transfer, had played all of 11 snaps this season. Dove played 32 snaps in last year’s finale at Arkansas but has been a bench player otherwise. Wilson, the former quarterback, had never played more than six snaps in a game at receiver. That came last year against Troy. Incredible production for such an untested group, especially against LSU’s vaunted cast of defensive backs.