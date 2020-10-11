Mizzou Snap Counts: New cast of wideouts, D-line carry heavy load

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The foremost takeaway from Missouri’s 45-41 victory over LSU on Saturday wasn’t how Mizzou played but WHO played. The Tigers won a game as two-touchdown underdogs for the first time in 23 years with skeleton crews at wide receiver and along the defensive line.
Just as more impressive: Those two position groups had the worst day at Tennessee a week ago. The receivers couldn’t catch. The defensive front couldn’t move the line of scrimmage. Injuries and contact tracing depleted both groups — and both were excellent Saturday.
After dropping six passes in Knoxville, Mizzou didn’t drop a single pass against LSU.
After Tennessee ran all over the defense, the Tigers held LSU to 2.5 yards per rush.
We’ll get to the full Pro Football Focus grades on Monday, but for now let’s take a look at the snap counts from Saturday.
First, a sneak peek at the grades. Here are the top three graded players on both offense and defense among players who were on the field for at least 20 plays:
Offense: Receiver Jalen Knox (82.0), right tackle Larry Borom (79.1) and quarterback Connor Bazelak (71.8)
(Receiver Chance Luper and tailback Tyler Badie also graded high but only played five and 17 snaps, respectively.)
Defense: Linebacker Nick Bolton (83.5), free safety Joshuah Bledsoe (67.9) and cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (62.9)
Bolton’s grade was the second-highest of the 15 games he’s started over the last two years.
Now, the snap counts:
OFFENSE
Offensive line
Larry Borom, right tackle: 70
Case Cook, right guard: 70
Mike Maietti, center: 70
Xavier Delgado, left guard: 70
Zeke Powell, left tackle: 36
Bobby Lawrence, left tackle: 34
• Lawrence got his second straight start, but after a sack that resulted in a fumble Powell came in and played the rest of the game.
Wide receiver
D’ionte Smith: 53
Tauskie Dove: 51
Jalen Knox: 38
Barrett Banister: 33
Micah Wilson: 16
Chance Luper: 5
Kris Abrams-Draine: 1
• Bennett Durnado will have more on the makeshift receiver corps, but lots of credit to this group and receivers coach Bush Hamdan for getting so much production out of players who have rarely seen the field at this level. Before Saturday, Smith, a walk-on junior college transfer, had played all of 11 snaps this season. Dove played 32 snaps in last year’s finale at Arkansas but has been a bench player otherwise. Wilson, the former quarterback, had never played more than six snaps in a game at receiver. That came last year against Troy. Incredible production for such an untested group, especially against LSU’s vaunted cast of defensive backs.
Tight ends
Daniel Parker Jr.: 39
Niko Hea: 29
Logan Christopherson: 13
Messiah Swinson: 1
• Hea caught his first touchdown Saturday and continues to carve out a role in this offense.
Running back
Larry Rountree III: 52
Tyler Badie: 17
Elijah Young: 1
• Workhorse day for Rountree. Badie gets the most out of his limited role. He touched the ball just eight times but averaged more than 8 yards per touch and scored two touchdowns, one running, one receiving.
Quarterback
Connor Bazelak: 70
Shawn Robinson: 1
• Robinson was on the field for the first snap in Eli Drinkwitz’s funky wildcat formation but hurt his ankle. Drinkwitz said there were more plays in the plan to get Robinson involved before the injury.
DEFENSE
Defensive line
Trajan Jeffcoat, end/OLB: 66
Isaiah McGuire, tackle: 63
Tre Williams, end/OLB: 53
Markell Utsey, tackle: 50
Chris Turner, tackle/end: 29
Sci Martin Jr., end/OLB: 4
Cannon York, end/OLB: 1
• Here’s where the Tigers needed some heavy snap counts with three D-tackles unavailable: Kobie Whiteside, Darius Robinson and Akial Byers. McGuire had been trading plays with Turner at D-end but shifted inside to tackle for the day. Utsey moved over from tackle and played nose tackle most of the day. Jeffcoat left the field for only two snaps. Jeffcoat, McGuire and Utsey all played career-high snaps. That’s remarkable. Utsey has been a role player off the bench most of his career. Jeffcoat missed all of the 2019 season. McGuire played some as a freshman last year but didn’t have a consistent role.
Inside linebacker
Nick Bolton: 68
Devin Nicholson: 51
Cameron Wilkins: 7
Chad Bailey: 1
• Bolton is playing with an undisclosed injury. He spent some time in the training room in the second half — and missed all of one snap. “That dude’s a straight warrior,” Drinkwitz said.
Safety
Joshuah Bledsoe: 69
Tyree Gillespie: 56
Martez Manuel: 56
Jalani Williams: 10
• Williams got some spot duty but was shaken up with an injury. LSU leaned heavily on its slot receivers to expose man coverage against MU’s safeties, but Bledsoe made the play of the day on LSU’s final snap.
Cornerback
Ennis Rakestraw Jr.: 54
Jarvis Ware: 35
Adam Sparks: 31
Ish Burdine: 34
JC Carlies: 16
• Ware returned from his knee injury, but Rakestraw continues to play the most snaps of any corner. Burdine, Sparks and Carlies all came up with some clutch stops.
