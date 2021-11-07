Mizzou Snapshots: A closer look at young QBs' performance at Georgia

(Maybe so, but I’ve been covering road games for more than 20 years. The bus is never in a hurry after a win, only losses. Four players did extensive Zoom interviews on the postgame Zoom after the game at Vanderbilt, two from each side of the ball. Also, in the past Mizzou has put players on the phone for postgame interviews while traveling to the airport. It's possible. Technology is amazing. Had Mizzou pulled off the biggest upset of the season Saturday ... let’s just say that bus would have waited.)

As I wrote earlier, all things considered, Macon and Cook handled the environment about as well as could be expected. They played with toughness and poise. Nobody was going to criticize them after that game. Somehow they’re trusted to run the offense in front of 92,000 fans against a defense loaded with NFL prospects but couldn’t answer a few harmless questions on the postgame Zoom? Or even some of their veteran teammates? That was a shame. A missed opportunity for sure. I bet Macon and/or Cook would have loved to talk about that experience Saturday.

It’s no secret player media access has been lighter than ever this season. It’s not the worst in the country, but it’s the worst it has been in 20 years at Mizzou. (It's hard to grant less media access than Georgia but that happened Saturday.)