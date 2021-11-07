Mizzou Snapshots: A closer look at young QBs' performance at Georgia

ATHENS, Ga. — Before we can start wondering if Dan Mullen will still be coaching Florida when the Gators visit Columbia in two weeks, let's take one look back at Missouri’s 43-6 loss at No. 1 Georgia. Every week, using Pro Football Focus’ data, we’ll take a closer look at the Tigers’ game, starting with complete snap counts for every player on offense and defense, then a deeper dive into their production and ratings.
Overall, this was Mizzou’s lowest-graded game for both running (61.1) and run-blocking (51.4), not a surprise considering the prowess of Georgia’s defense. It was also Mizzou’s lowest-graded pass rush grade (56.6). Here’s the good news: It was Mizzou’s highest-graded game for rush defense (73.3). Reminder, PFF grades on the following scale using NFL terms: 90-100, elite; 85-89, Pro Bowl; 70-84, starter; 60-69, backup; 0-59, replaceable.
SATURDAY’S SNAPS & GRADES
OFFENSE
Mizzou’s top three overall graded players who played at least 10 snaps: quarterback Tyler Macon (71.0), quarterback Brady Cook (68.6) and wide receiver Tauskie Dove (66.7).
Offensive line
- Left tackle Javon Foster, 69
- Center Mike Maietti, 69
- Right guard/right tackle Connor Wood, 69
- Left guard Xavier Delgado, 51
- Right tackle Hyrin White, 44
- Left guard Luke Griffin, 18
- Right guard E.J Ndoma-Ogar, 25
The Tigers shifted Wood to right tackle for a few stretches to replace White and brought Ndoma-Ogar off the bench to fill in for Wood at guard. The front five was overwhelmed at times, not surprisingly considering UGA’s vaunted defensive front. Wood allowed a team-high five pressures, while Maietti and Foster were tagged for two each. Maeitti and Griffin both graded in the 60s in run-blocking. The rest of the line? In the 50s or worse. In pass-blocking, Foster had a solid day (74.5). The rest of the line posted grades in the 50s or worse. Here’s a measure of Georgia’s strength along the D-line: All-American nose tackle Jordan Davis played just 15 snaps.
Quarterback
- Brady Cook, 35
- Tyler Macon, 34
The two freshman played OK considering the circumstances in front of a capacity crowd of 92,000-plus against the nation’s No. 1 defense. The PFF grades are a little surprising: Macon had the better passing grade at 72.9 to Cook’s 59.2, while Cook had the better running grade at 66.6 to Macon’s 59.2. Macon really struggled to complete passes downfield until the last-minute drive when Dove made two impressive catches for 28 and 31 yards. Before those throws, Macon had completed 4 of 9 passes for just 15 yards. Macon’s targets also dropped three passes. On throws targeted 20 yards or farther, he was 2 of 2 for 59 yards — the two late throws to Dove. Macon really struggled with his passing touch on short throws: On passes targeting fewer than 10 yards, he was just 4 of 10 for 15 yards, including two throws on the goal line. He was 0 of 4 against the blitz. His NFL passer rating for the day was 64.3.
Cook took a while to get going but was the more productive scrambler and more accurate passer. Against the blitz Cook completed 3 of 7 passes for 28 yards. He was far more accurate in the short passing game, completing all 12 of his attempts targeted fewer than 10 yards but for only 48 yards. His NFL passer rating for the day was better, at 80.6.
As a tandem, Macon and Cook completed 62.5% of their throws for 4.8 yards per attempt. That’s not particularly productive, but against this Georgia defense, that’s right around the season average for opposing passers. For the year, UGA opponents have completed 57.2% of their passes at 5.0 yards per attempt. Cook and Macon combined for an NCAA passer rating of 104.2. Georgia opponents for the season have posted a rating of 95.5. So, again, in their first extensive playing time in a college game — in front of 92,000 against the best defense in college football — the freshmen were more efficient than average when grading on the Georgia curve, better than both Clemson and Florida managed against the same defense. And both of those games were at neutral sites.
One more game to measure the young QBs: Remember two years ago when Mizzou went to Georgia with question marks at QB? Kelly Bryant had a gimpy ankle. The Tigers started Taylor Powell and finished with Connor Bazelak, then a true freshman. In the 27-0 loss, those two combined to complete 52.9% of their throws at 4.4 yards per attempt and an NCAA rating of 83.6. Against a much better Georgia defense, Macon and Cook had a much more efficient day.
Running back
- Tyler Badie, 37
- Dawson Downing, 20
- B.J. Harris, 11
No snaps for backup running backs Michael Cox or Elijah Young. Badie never got going in the running game and finished with a season-low 25 rushing yards after contact. He spent most of the fourth quarter on the sideline after Davis essentially power slammed him on a doomed run up the middle.
Wide receiver
- Keke Chism, 62
- Tauskie Dove, 55
- Barrett Banister, 44
- J.J. Hester, 16
- Dominic Lovett, 14
- Mookie Cooper, 8
- Chance Luper, 6
Dove salvaged the day with those big grabs down the stretch and finished with four catches for 84 yards on five targets. Quiet day for everyone else. The Tigers were tagged for three drops, all by veterans: Dove, Banister and tight end Daniel Parker Jr. Cooper returned after missing a few games but wasn't targeted. Same for Luper.
Tight end
- Daniel Parker Jr., 27
- Niko Hea, 25
- Messiah Swinson, 20
Swinson made his first start and had the position group’s only catch on four combined targets. Parker had a productive blocking game, both for the run (79.9) and the pass (70.2).
DEFENSE
Mizzou’s top three overall graded defensive players who played at least 10 snaps: defensive tackles Darius Robinson (73.1) and Mekhi Wingo (70.7) and safety Martez Manuel (67.5)
Defensive line
- End Isaiah McGuire, 53
- Tackle Akial Byers, 35
- Tackle Darius Robinson, 34
- End Trajan Jeffcoat, 33
- End Jatorian Hansford, 31
- Tackle Kobie Whiteside, 26
- Tackle Mekhi Wingo, 26
- End Arden Walker, 12
- Realus George Jr., 10
All things considered, pretty solid day against the run for the Tigers, who held Georgia’s usually physical attack to just 168 rushing yards, the fewest against Mizzou all season. The line benefited from a stacked box, but a handful of linemen graded well: Robinson (79.2), Jeffcoat (75.8) and Wingo (73.7) all posted strong rush defense grades. McGuire led the team with four pressures to pad his team lead to 29, more than double any teammate. Robinson and Jeffcoat both had two pressures and hurries. No QB hits, though, for the entire defensive line.
Linebacker
- Chad Bailey, 51
- Blaze Alldredge, 49
- Devin Nicholson, 15
- Charles Hicks, 12
Mizzou made a lineup change here, going back to Alldredge to replace Nicholson, who has been a starter every week under Drinkwitz the last two seasons. Bailey has emerged as the best linebacker on this team. He posted the team’s best rush defense grade (81.4) and best tackling grade (84.9). He was tagged for five completions on five targets for a team-high 98 passing yards. Hicks, a midseason transfer from Wyoming, played his first snaps at linebacker. He didn’t log any PFF stats.
Secondary
- Safety J.C. Carlies, 64
- Safety Martez Manuel, 64
- Cornerback Akayleb Evans, 63
- Cornerback/nickel Kris Abrams-Draine, 41
- Cornerback Allie Green, 36
- Nickel Chris Shearin, 19
- Nickel Stacy Brown, 19
- Cornerback D.J. Jackson, 15
- Safety Jalani Williams, 1
The secondary is still running thin on depth with Ennis Rakestraw, Ish Burdine and Shawn Robinson all out with injuries. Abrams-Draine floated between nickel and cornerback. Brown played more snaps than usual. Manuel was essentially a third linebacker all day, playing 33 snaps in the box. Carlies, usually stationed deep as a single-high safety, also played more snaps than usual in the box at 18. MU’s secondary was left alone in single coverage most of the day and Georgia capitalized with some deep completions, usually needing some impressive catches in coverage. Carlies was tagged for four receptions on four targets for 78 yards.
One last note to follow up on a postgame tweet: I made the point after the game that it was disappointing Missouri didn’t make any offensive players available for interviews.
Missouri did not make any offensive players available for interviews after the game. Safety JC Carlies and linebacker Chad Bailey were on the postgame Zoom. That's disappointing. A lot of MU media came to Athens to cover this game. @TheFWAA— Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) November 6, 2021
Fans don’t want to hear about media access, but I'll never apologize for advocating for more access. This case was worth explaining, especially when the two quarterbacks from St. Louis weren’t quoted in the coverage, or any offensive player for that matter. At least five Missouri media outlets paid to have their reporters on the ground in Athens to cover the game with the expectation that at least one of the 22 players who played a snap on offense could share some thoughts on the game. But not one could get on the postgame Zoom for two minutes and take a couple questions. Mizzou said it was because the team couldn’t miss the bus to the airport.
(Maybe so, but I’ve been covering road games for more than 20 years. The bus is never in a hurry after a win, only losses. Four players did extensive Zoom interviews on the postgame Zoom after the game at Vanderbilt, two from each side of the ball. Also, in the past Mizzou has put players on the phone for postgame interviews while traveling to the airport. It's possible. Technology is amazing. Had Mizzou pulled off the biggest upset of the season Saturday ... let’s just say that bus would have waited.)
As I wrote earlier, all things considered, Macon and Cook handled the environment about as well as could be expected. They played with toughness and poise. Nobody was going to criticize them after that game. Somehow they’re trusted to run the offense in front of 92,000 fans against a defense loaded with NFL prospects but couldn’t answer a few harmless questions on the postgame Zoom? Or even some of their veteran teammates? That was a shame. A missed opportunity for sure. I bet Macon and/or Cook would have loved to talk about that experience Saturday.
It’s no secret player media access has been lighter than ever this season. It’s not the worst in the country, but it’s the worst it has been in 20 years at Mizzou. (It's hard to grant less media access than Georgia but that happened Saturday.)
There are folks around the industry of college football media and sports agencies who are wondering how media access will impact the business of name, image and likeness opportunities. It’s too early to know for sure. But Macon has been at Mizzou for nearly 11 months and never done an interview. Surely the 2019 St. Louis Metro Player of the Year has substantial local marketing value. But is that value undercut if fans and potential business partners have never heard his voice? Maybe. I'm not sure, but it's worth wondering. (There have been rumblings that an agency for one prominent player has wondered why its client rarely does local interviews?)