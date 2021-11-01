Mizzou Snapshots: Abrams-Draine picks up slack at Vandy

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Let’s take one look back at Missouri’s 37-28 win at Vanderbilt, where injuries severely limited Mizzou’s depth. Every week, using Pro Football Focus’ data, we’ll take a closer look at the Tigers’ game, starting with complete snap counts for every player on offense and defense, then a deeper dive into their production and ratings.
Overall, this was Mizzou’s top-graded game for both pass-blocking (91.9) and run-blocking (77.2). Reminder, PFF grades on the following scale using NFL terms: 90-100, elite; 85-89, Pro Bowl; 70-84, starter; 60-69, backup; 0-59, replaceable.
SATURDAY’S SNAPS & GRADES
OFFENSE
Mizzou’s top three overall graded players who played at least 10 snaps: right guard Connor Wood (85.8), running back Tyler Badie (81.0) and tight end Messiah Swinson (78.5). Just 21 offensive players saw playing time Saturday.
Offensive line
Left tackle Javon Foster, 76
Center Mike Maietti, 76
Right guard Connor Wood, 76
Right tackle Hyrin White, 76
Left guard Luke Griffin, 70
Left guard Xavier Delgado, 6
The O-line stayed in place until Griffin went down with an injury late in the fourth quarter. Overall, a very solid day for the guys in the trenches. Wood was by far the group’s top-graded blocker: 85.9 blocking for the run and 85.4 for the pass. Foster and Maietti also posted run-blocking grades at 74 or better. Maietti had the line’s only penalty, a holding call in run blocking. Linemen were tagged for only one pressure allowed in pass protection. All five starters were rated 75 or better blocking for the pass, led by Wood, Griffin (85.4) and White (83.7).
Quarterback
Connor Bazelak, 69
Tyler Macon, 7
This wasn’t Bazelak’s worst game but hardly his best. Before going down with what Eli Drinkwitz called a “soft tissue injury,” Bazelak posted his second-lowest passing grade of the season at 58.0. He was only pressured four times all day, a season-low total, and posted a season-best adjusted completion percentage of 81.5%. He converted some tricky third- and fourth-down passes and had the 45-yard Hail Mary touchdown pass on the final play of the first half, but that was his only completion on just two attempts targeted 20 yards or longer. On passes targeted 9 yards or fewer, Bazelak completed 17 of 18 for 118 yards. Against, the blitz he completed 5 of 7 passes for 53 yards.
Drinkwitz explained after the game that Macon was his choice over Brady Cook because of his running ability late in the game. On Macon’s seven snaps, he ran the ball twice, handed it off three times and took two knees to end the game. Drinkwitz meets with the media Tuesday. He usually doesn’t address injuries, but he’ll surely face questions about Bazelak’s condition and his backup plans for Saturday’s game at Georgia.
Running back
Tyler Badie, 62
Dawson Downing, 9
Michael Cox, 5
Elijah Young, 1
Badie was just named SEC co-offensive player of the week for his performance at Vandy, where he touched the ball on 39 of Mizzou’s 72 plays from scrimmage, a whopping 54.2%, and accounted for 58.6% of the team’s total yardage. Badie ran for 127 yards AFTER CONTACT and averaged 4.1 yards per carry after contact from a Vandy defender.
With four regular-season games left, Badie needs 11 rushing yards to break 1,000 and ranks among the nation’s top four players in rushing (989 yards, fourth), yards from scrimmage (1,294, second), all-purpose yards (1,299, third) and touchdowns (15, third.)
Cox had a touchdown run called back on a holding penalty. Otherwise, a quiet day for the backup running backs.
Wide receiver
Keke Chism, 76
Tauskie Dove, 64
Barrett Banister, 48
J.J. Hester, 15
Dominic Lovett, 8
Micah Wilson, 5
Injuries greatly impacted the depth at receiver with Mookie Cooper and Chance Luper both sidelined for this game. This was a busy day for the three veterans in the group as Chism played every snap, Dove rarely left the field, especially after the first quarter, and Banister was the primary slot man in three-receiver sets. Zero drops from this group. Chism, Dove and Banister caught 14 of the 18 passes thrown their way, but other than the Hail Mary to Chism and a 45-yard throw to Hester that fell incomplete, this was another day for the short passing game. Lovett got on the field early but was mostly a spectator.
Tight end
Daniel Parker Jr., 45
Niko Hea, 27
Messiah Swinson, 15
Rough day for Parker, who was penalized three times, all in run-blocking situations, an unnecessary roughness personal foul for blocking past the whistle and two holding penalties. Swinson posted a strong run-blocking grade of 83.8.
DEFENSE
Just 18 players saw playing time on defense as injuries continue to impact multiple units. Mizzou’s top three overall graded defensive players who played at least 10 snaps: defensive tackle Kobie Whiteside (77.0), defensive back Kris Abrams-Draine (75.9) and defensive tackle Darius Robinson (71.0).
Defensive line
End Isaiah McGuire, 61
Tackle Mekhi Wingo, 44
End Trajan Jeffcoat, 33
Tackle Akial Byers, 33
Tackle Darius Robinson, 29
End Cannon York, 29
Tackle Kobie Whiteside, 22
End Jatorian Hansford, 11
Realus George Jr., 5
We’ll start with the good. Solid day for Whiteside with three pressures, tied for the team’s most with McGuire. That’s an efficient day for Whiteside considering he only played about a third of the game’s snaps. He had the line’s best rush defense grade (71.7). Overall, the line had 10 pressures in pass defense and five hurries. Here’s the bad news: What has happened to Jeffcoat? He missed three more tackles to give him 10 for the season—trailing only the two safeties, Carlies and Manuel, both with 13. Jeffcoat posted a rush defense grade of 43.8 and barely played in the second half while York took the bulk of his snaps. Another solid day from Robinson, who posted a pass rush grade of 76.3.
Linebacker
Devin Nicholson, 67
Chad Bailey, 47
Blaze Alldredge, 20
Bailey had some impressive hits in this game and continues to add a sense of physicality to the defense. Otherwise, not a lot here from this group.
Secondary
Safety J.C. Carlies, 67
Safety Martez Manuel, 67
Cornerback Akayleb Evans, 67
Cornerback Kris Abrams-Draine, 67
Nickel Chris Shearin, 66
Safety Stacy Brown, 2
With Ennis Rakestraw, Allie Green IV, Ish Burdine and Shawn Robinson all out with injuries, Saturday’s defensive backs had to play the entire game. Abrams-Draine switched from nickel to outside corner and continued to thrive. He’s becoming the undisputed best player on this defense. He was targeted just four times and allowed two completions for just 9 yards. He had the team’s best grade against the run (75.9), best tackling grade (82.7) and best coverage grade (73.5). For the season, he’s Mizzou’s top rated defender overall and ranks among the team’s top three players for rush defense, tackling and coverage. Evans played well, too, allowing three completions for 29 yards on six targets. Shearin took over the nickel position and allowed a touchdown, as did Manuel, who played 28 snaps in the box as an extra run defender. Manuel also grabbed his first career interception.