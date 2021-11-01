Mizzou Snapshots: Abrams-Draine picks up slack at Vandy

With Ennis Rakestraw, Allie Green IV, Ish Burdine and Shawn Robinson all out with injuries, Saturday’s defensive backs had to play the entire game. Abrams-Draine switched from nickel to outside corner and continued to thrive. He’s becoming the undisputed best player on this defense. He was targeted just four times and allowed two completions for just 9 yards. He had the team’s best grade against the run (75.9), best tackling grade (82.7) and best coverage grade (73.5). For the season, he’s Mizzou’s top rated defender overall and ranks among the team’s top three players for rush defense, tackling and coverage. Evans played well, too, allowing three completions for 29 yards on six targets. Shearin took over the nickel position and allowed a touchdown, as did Manuel, who played 28 snaps in the box as an extra run defender. Manuel also grabbed his first career interception.