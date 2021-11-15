Mizzou Snapshots: Badie, defense shine in latest win

The team’s three core veterans played the bulk of the snaps again. Dove and Chism were out there all day but still combined for just three catches for 20 yards. Cooper made his biggest splash of the season, getting behind the secondary on a 60-yard catch and run for his first college touchdown. Very few snaps for the other two young wideouts, Lovett and Hester. Smith, meanwhile, continued to make the most out of his little playing time, turning his only reception into a 47-yard zigzag through the defense. For the season, Smith has played only 39 snaps on offense but he’s got five catches on six targets for 194 yards. He averages 32 yards per target … 39 yards per reception … and 5 yards for every snap he’s on the field.