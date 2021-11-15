Mizzou Snapshots: Badie, defense shine in latest win

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Let’s take one look back at Missouri’s 31-28 win over South Carolina. Every week, using Pro Football Focus’ data, we’ll take a closer look at the Tigers’ game, starting with complete snap counts for every player on offense and defense, then a deeper dive into their production and ratings.
Overall, this was Mizzou’s lowest-graded game for passing (33.4) but top-graded game for receiving (79.4), overall defense (76.0) and rush defense (86.1). Reminder, PFF grades on the following scale using NFL terms: 90-100, elite; 85-89, Pro Bowl; 70-84, starter; 60-69, backup; 0-59, replaceable.
SATURDAY’S SNAPS & GRADES
OFFENSE
Mizzou’s top three overall graded players who played at least 10 snaps: tight end Daniel Parker Jr. (91.4), running back Tyler Badie (80.2) and left tackle Javon Foster (72.7)
Offensive line
Left tackle Javon Foster, 70
Center Mike Maietti, 70
Right guard/right tackle Connor Wood, 70
Right guard E.J Ndoma-Ogar, 66
Left guard Luke Griffin, 52
Left guard Xavier Delgado, 18
Right tackle Bobby Lawrence, 4
With Hyrin White nursing an ankle injury, the Tigers were down to their second right tackle, then eventually their third when Lawrence got hurt in the first quarter. Wood slid over from guard to tackle on the right side, allowing Ndoma-Ogar to get his most extensive playing time. The night’s standout was Foster on the left edge, who scored a line-best 77.4 run-blocking grade. Ndoma-Ogar was excellent in pass protection (84.9). The line allowed only five pressures and zero hits on the quarterback.
Quarterback
Connor Bazelak, 61
Brady Cook, 9
Bazelak was back in the starting lineup but returned to the bench for the game’s final series. It was a rough passing day for Bazelak. His PFF passer grade (33.4) was a season low. He threw for a season-low seven first downs. His adjusted completion percent of 66.7% was his lowest of the season. Outside of the 60-yard touchdown pass to Mookie Cooper, he rarely tested the Gamecocks deep: His average depth of target of 6.4 yards was his second lowest of the season. The TD to Cooper was Bazelak’s only completion of a pass thrown 10 yards beyond the line of scrimmage on four attempts. Both interceptions were dreadful, especially his last throw of the night, the fourth-quarter giveaway deep in USC territory.
Here’s a stat that indicates Bazelak is having trouble throwing into heavy coverage: When the Gamecocks didn’t blitz he completed 10 of 16 passes but for only 104 yards, with both interceptions. When South Carolina sent an extra pass rusher, he was far more efficient, completing 4 of 6 throws for 75 yards, including both touchdowns. Against the blitz, his NFL passer rating was 149.3. Against coverage (seven or eight defenders playing the pass), his rating was just 41.7.
Eli Drinkwitz said he’ll have to make a decision about his QB situation this week. Cook’s mobility adds another dimension to the offense, but Bazelak’s accuracy and decision making have to be concerns heading into the final two games.
Running back
Tyler Badie, 61
Dawson Downing, 5
Michael Cox, 4
Another brilliant day for Badie, who logged his fourth 200-yard rushing performance of the season with 209 yards on 34 carries. He’s the only FBS player with four 200-yard rushing games this season. Even more impressive, he’s the only Missouri player in TEAM HISTORY with four 200-yard rushing games in a CAREER. Here’s MU’s list of all-time 200-yard games:
Tyler Badie: 4
Brad Smith: 3
Devin West, Damarea Crockett, Brock Olivo: 2
Tony Temple, Henry Josey, Harry Ice, Darrell Wallace, James Wilder, Ish Witter, DeVaughn Black, Larry Rountree III: 1
Badie has twice as many 200-yard games this season than any back in MU history had in their career. That’s incredible. (The single-season NCAA record for 200-yard rushing games is eight, by Marcus Allen in 1981.)
Heading into this week, Badie ranks fourth nationally in rushing with 1,239 yards. His 2021 total ranks fifth in Mizzou history, and he needs 340 more to break MU’s single-season record of 1,578, held by Devin West for the 1998 season. Though technically West had 1,703 yards that season if you add his 125 yards in the Insight.com Bowl against West Virginia. (The NCAA began adding bowl stats to season stat totals in 2002.)
This is Badie's first year as a starter, but he's already 11th in career rushing at MU with 2,375 yards, putting him ahead of the likes of James Wilder, Damarea Crockett, Joe Moore, Kendial Lawrence, Derrick Washington, Tommie Stowers and Bob Steuber.
Wide receiver
Tauskie Dove, 65
Keke Chism, 56
Barrett Banister, 22
Mookie Cooper, 16
Boo Smith, 9
Micah Wilson, 4
J.J. Hester, 3
Dominic Lovett 3
The team’s three core veterans played the bulk of the snaps again. Dove and Chism were out there all day but still combined for just three catches for 20 yards. Cooper made his biggest splash of the season, getting behind the secondary on a 60-yard catch and run for his first college touchdown. Very few snaps for the other two young wideouts, Lovett and Hester. Smith, meanwhile, continued to make the most out of his little playing time, turning his only reception into a 47-yard zigzag through the defense. For the season, Smith has played only 39 snaps on offense but he’s got five catches on six targets for 194 yards. He averages 32 yards per target … 39 yards per reception … and 5 yards for every snap he’s on the field.
Tight end
Daniel Parker Jr., 48
Niko Hea, 39
Messiah Swinson, 13
Solid blocking game for Parker, who graded at 69.9 for both the run and the pass. He caught both passes thrown his way for 19 yards, including a touchdown. Hea scored high for pass blocking at 72.9.
DEFENSE
Mizzou’s top three overall graded defensive players who played at least 10 snaps: defensive end Isaiah McGuire (84.8), nickelback Kris Abrams-Draine (81.8) and defensive end Arden Walker (81.7).
Defensive line
End Trajan Jeffcoat, 51
End Isaiah McGuire, 47
Tackle Akial Byers, 44
Tackle Darius Robinson, 40
Tackle Kobie Whiteside, 38
End Jatorian Hansford, 28
Tackle Realus George Jr., 20
End Arden Walker, 13
End Cannon York, 9
McGuire continued to build on his breakout season. He was named the SEC defensive lineman of the week and earned it with a team-high five pressures and three hurries. He forced a fumble and recovered the loose ball on the same play and also logged a crucial third-down sack. He’s the team’s best pass rusher for the season and in this game scored the highest grade against the run (91.0). There are some elite defensive ends in the SEC, but McGuire is playing himself onto ballots for second-team honors. For the year he leads MU with 34 pressures, 4.5 sacks, 22 hurries and seven hits.
Strong game for Jeffcoat against his hometown Gamecocks: 80.6 overall defensive grade and he matched McGuire’s team-high five pressures while also recovering a fumble for a touchdown. Walker made the most of his snaps with four pressures. The Tigers played without injured tackle Mekhi Wingo.
Linebacker
Chad Bailey, 68
Blaze Alldredge, 68
Devin Nicholson, 4
The top tandem rarely left the field except for a few third-down situations where Nicholson and backup safety Jalani Williams replaced the two backers for a 4-1-6 dime package. A couple missed tackles for both Bailey and Alldredge, but Alldrege scored a high rush defense grade (78.3)
Secondary
Safety J.C. Carlies, 72
Safety Martez Manuel, 72
Cornerback/nickel Kris Abrams-Draine, 69
Cornerback Akayleb Evans, 68
Cornerback Allie Green, 58
Nickel Stacy Brown, 15
Cornerback D.J. Jackson, 4
Safety Jalani Williams, 4
Abrams-Draine is another defender pushing for All-SEC honors. He graded 87.8 in pass coverage with an interception, two breakups and allowed just one reception for 9 yards on four targets. Manuel missed a team-high four tackles but added three pressures, including the sack and strip that Jeffcoat recovered for a touchdown.
• Mizzou landed an experienced defensive lineman for the 2022 class on Monday, picking up a commitment from three-star junior college defensive end Jae'Vien Gill from Mississippi Gulf Coast Academy. Gill signed with Central Florida for the 2021 class but didn't stay there long and announced plans to leave there in May.