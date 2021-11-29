Mizzou Snapshots: Badie shines again in regular-season finale

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Now that the final “Woo Pig Sooie” chant has subsided, let’s take one glance back at Missouri’s 34-17 loss at Arkansas. The regular season is complete. Bowl bids will be unveiled Sunday.
Every week, using Pro Football Focus’ data, we’ll take a closer look at the Tigers’ game, starting with complete snap counts for every player on offense and defense, then a deeper dive into their production and ratings.
We’ll also look at some regular-season PFF numbers for the Tigers.
Reminder, PFF grades on the following scale using NFL terms: 90-100, elite; 85-89, Pro Bowl; 70-84, starter; 60-69, backup; 0-59, replaceable.
SATURDAY’S SNAPS & GRADES
OFFENSE
Mizzou’s top three overall graded players who played at least 10 snaps: left guard Luke Griffin (80.3), running back Tyler Badie (76.7) and Mike Maietti (76.6.).
Offensive line
Left tackle Javon Foster, 81
Left guard Luke Griffin, 81
Center Mike Maietti, 81
Right guard Connor Wood, 81
Right tackle Hyrin White, 81
Left tackle Zeke Powell, 4
White returned after missing two games with an ankle injury, but the Tigers didn’t have guard Xavier Delgado, one of several players out with an illness Saturday. With tight end Daniel Parker Jr. also out with an illness, the Tigers used Powell as an extra edge blocker four times, notably early in the game. Maietti was PFF’s top run blocker (82.2). Wood and Griffin both graded out in the 80s for pass blocking, while Foster was tagged for two pressures allowed and two hurries allowed. Connor Bazelak absorbed some hits, but the Tigers didn’t allow any sacks.
Quarterback
Connor Bazelak, 69
Brady Cook, 12
Brutal passing day for Bazelak, the worst of his career. He completed only 10 of 26 passes for 65 yards. That’s a season-low 2.5 yards per attempt and a career-low for completion percentage (38.5) in his 20 career starts. It’s the second game in a row he’s logged the lowest completion percentage of his career.
Here’s an interesting stat: Bazelak’s average depth of target was 9.7 yards, a season-high. This wasn’t his typical dink and dunk approach. Half of his passes (13 of 26) were targeted 10 yards or more downfield. But he completed just 1 of 4 passes that were targeted 20 yards or farther.
More often than not, Barry Odom blitzed his former QB, sending an extra pass rusher on 14 of Bazelak’s 26 passes. It didn’t really pay off. Against those 14 blitzes, Bazelak completed six passes for 57 yards. The Hogs gave him more trouble when they sat back in coverage. Bazelak was much less effective when Odom didn’t blitz, completing only 4 of 12 passes for 8 yards with an interception. Against the blitz, Bazelak’s NFL passer rating was 54.8. Against coverage, just 7.6.
Running back
Tyler Badie, 69
Dawson Downing, 10
Michael Cox, 3
With his fifth 200-yard rushing day, Badie officially became the Mizzou single-season rushing leader, now with 1,604 yards for the year. But forgive us for putting an asterisk next to his total. Devin West, the record-holder since his All-American season in 1998, is credited with 1,578 yards. But he also ran for 125 yards in the Insight.com Bowl against West Virginia, which at the time didn’t count toward his season totals. The NCAA changed that rule in 2002 but didn’t go back change the record books and add postseason stats to regular-season stats. West’s true 1998 rushing total was 1,703 yards. Badie can eclipse that mark with 100 yards in Mizzou’s bowl game.
That said, here’s the list of SEC players who have rushed for more yards than Badie’s 1,604 yards in the 10 seasons Mizzou has played in the conference:
Texas A&M’s Trayveon Williams, 1,760 yards in 13 games in 2018
Alabama’s Derrick Henry, 2,219 yards in 15 games in 2015
LSU’s Leonard Fournette, 1,953 yards in 12 games in 2015
Auburn’s Cameron Artis-Payne, 1,608 yards in 13 games in 2014
Auburn’s Tre Mason, 1,806 yards in 14 games in 2013
That’s the list.
This was arguably the most impressive of Badie’s 200-yard games because he didn’t have one excessively long run — just a bunch of cha-moving runs, including a season-high-tying eight runs of 10 yards or more. Of his 219 yards, 112 came after contact.
Wide receiver
Keke Chism, 64
Tauskie Dove, 64
Barrett Banister, 34
J.J. Hester, 24
Boo Smith, 17
Mookie Cooper, 16
Micah Wilson, 6
Dominic Lovett, 5
No drops from this group, but nobody had more than two catches except Chism with three. Bazelak tried going deep to Smith early and averaged more than 10 yards of depth per target for four different receivers — led by 24 yards per attempt on Lovett’s two targets — but the passing game never gained any traction.
Tight end
Niko Hea, 43
Messiah Swinson, 26
Ryan Hoerstkamp, 19
Kibet Chepyator, 2
The Tigers didn’t have Daniel Parker Jr. available, so Hoerstkamp came off the bench for some his most extensive playing time. Hea had a strong night in pass protection (76.9). A couple targets for Hea — he had a 4-yard catch — otherwise not a very productive night
DEFENSE
Mizzou’s top three overall graded defensive players who played at least 10 snaps: defensive tackle Darius Robinson (84.1), cornerback Akayleb Evans (72.5), linebacker Blaze Alldredge (68.8).
Defensive line
End Isaiah McGuire, 47
End Trajan Jeffcoat, 38
Tackle Mekhi Wingo, 25
Tackle Akial Byers, 28
Tackle Kobie Whiteside, 25
Tackle Darius Robinson, 28
End Jatorian Hansford, 18
End Cannon York, 3
Three hurries and three pressures for Jeffcoat. McGuire was part of a sack. Robinson was by far the top-graded player against the run (82.8), but the Tigers struggled to generate much of a pass rush outside of the couple sacks. No linemen produced a pass rush grade better than 60. But there were no missed tackles for the entire front six.
Linebacker
Chad Bailey, 48
Blaze Alldredge, 48
Devin Nicholson, 5
Chuck Hicks, 4
Alldredge began the game looking like a Butkus Award finalist. He had two third-down stops behind the line of scrimmage. He forced a fumble for a takeaway in Arkansas territory. For the game he had 11 tackles, two hits on the QB and a team-high seven PFF stops. He posted Mizzou’s highest tackling grade at 83.6. He’s been Mizzou’s most improved player from the start of the season, no doubt.
Secondary
Safety Martez Manuel, 52
Nickel Kris Abrams-Draine, 52
Cornerback Allie Green, 52
Safety J.C. Carlies, 53
Cornerback D.J. Jackson, 38
Cornerback Akalyeb Evans, 12
Cornerback Daylan Carnell, 8
Rough night for Jackson, who somehow got matched against Treylon Burks in single coverage several times and gave up a team-high four receptions on five targets for 113 passing yards and a touchdown. On the flip side, just one target allowed by Green. Carlies was also solid in coverage, giving up two catches on four targets for only 4 yards. Zero pass break-ups for the secondary.
Now some season stats and rankings …
PFF released its All-SEC team on Monday. (I’ll unveil my ballot later this week.) Three Missouri players earned PFF first-team All-SEC honors: Badie, Maietti and kicker Harrison Mevis. Three more were on the honorable mention list: White, Foster and Abrams-Draine.
• PFF absolutely loved Maietti’s 2021 season. He was the SEC’s No. 2 overall graded offensive lineman (90.1) and No. 2 center across the Power 5 conferences, behind only Iowa’s Tyler Linderbaum, who will almost certainly be the first-team All-American center. Maietti earned the SEC’s No. 1 run-blocking grade for all linemen (91.3) and No. 2 run-blocking grade among all Power 5 centers. He was also the SEC’s No. 3 pass-blocking center (78.0). In 860 snaps, Maietti allowed eight pressures and just three hurries.
• Foster rated as one of the SEC’s best offensive tackles. He was the SEC’s No. 4 graded tackle (82.2) and No. 6 overall offensive lineman. As a run-blocker, he was the SEC’s No. 3 tackle (83.7) and again No. 6 overall in the league. He allowed 16 pressures on 860 snaps on the left edge.
• Defensive end Isaiah McGuire put together a strong season but probably just short of All-SEC honors in a league with dominant edge rushers. McGuire is 13th among SEC defensive linemen (edge and interior linemen) in defensive grade (76.2), No. 9 in rush defense (74.0) and ranked ninth in both pressures (37) and hurries (23). Very solid season for the junior.
• Alldredge had a flashy start then lost his job then finished strong. He’s seventh among SEC linebackers with 16 pressures.
• Martez Manuel was again one of the most active safeties in the SEC. He was No. 1 among all SEC safeties and cornerbacks in PFF stops (30), No. 2 among safeties and corners in PFF tackles (67) and No. 4 among SEC safeties in pass rush grade (75.0).
• Safety J.C. Carlies is third among all SEC safeties/corners in coverage grade (82.6).
• Nickelback Kris Abrams-Draine continues to push for All-SEC honors. He finished No. 6 among all SEC defensive backs in defensive grade (83.3) and No. 4 among cornerbacks in coverage.