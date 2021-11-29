Mizzou Snapshots: Badie shines again in regular-season finale

Now some season stats and rankings …

PFF released its All-SEC team on Monday. (I’ll unveil my ballot later this week.) Three Missouri players earned PFF first-team All-SEC honors: Badie, Maietti and kicker Harrison Mevis. Three more were on the honorable mention list: White, Foster and Abrams-Draine.

• PFF absolutely loved Maietti’s 2021 season. He was the SEC’s No. 2 overall graded offensive lineman (90.1) and No. 2 center across the Power 5 conferences, behind only Iowa’s Tyler Linderbaum, who will almost certainly be the first-team All-American center. Maietti earned the SEC’s No. 1 run-blocking grade for all linemen (91.3) and No. 2 run-blocking grade among all Power 5 centers. He was also the SEC’s No. 3 pass-blocking center (78.0). In 860 snaps, Maietti allowed eight pressures and just three hurries.

• Foster rated as one of the SEC’s best offensive tackles. He was the SEC’s No. 4 graded tackle (82.2) and No. 6 overall offensive lineman. As a run-blocker, he was the SEC’s No. 3 tackle (83.7) and again No. 6 overall in the league. He allowed 16 pressures on 860 snaps on the left edge.