Mizzou Snapshots: Badie shines (again) while defense crumbles at UK

All things considered, this was one of Bazelak’s best games in a Mizzou uniform. Against a Kentucky defense that keeps everything in front and forces quarterbacks to dink and dunk down the field, Bazelak was up to the challenge most of the night. He finished with a 99.6 NFL quarterback rating, better than all but two of his starts in 2020. Not bad considering he was pressured 13 times, more than in any game he’s played at Mizzou. He also had three drops from his receivers. He and his targets are still struggling to connect on the deep ball: Just 1 of 6 on passes thrown 20 yards or farther. The average distance on his targets reflected UK’s defensive philosophy: just 6.6 yards. It was all about the short passes in coverage. He was blitzed just 12 times and completed 7 of 11 throws for 49 yards against extra pressure.