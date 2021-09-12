Mizzou Snapshots: Badie shines (again) while defense crumbles at UK

LEXINGTON, Ky. - The wounds are still fresh, but the snap counts and grades are in from Missouri’s SEC showdown at Kentucky. Every Sunday, using Pro Football Focus’ data, we’ll take a closer look at the Tigers’ game, starting with complete snap counts for every player on offense and defense, then a deeper dive into their production and ratings.
OFFENSE
Offensive line
Left tackle Javon Foster, 79
Left guard Xavier Delgado, 74
Left guard Connor Wood, 5
Center Mike Maietti, 79
Right guard Case Cook, 79
Right tackle Hyrin White, 79
Let’s start with the good. A very solid night for White on the right edge. He scored the team’s highest offensive grade (72.0) and was the team’s best run blocker (74.1). He gave up the night’s only sack and a team-high three pressures. In pass protection, both guards were excellent: Cook (89.2) and Delgado (88.9) kept a clean pocket with zero pressures allowed. Maietti was tagged with an unusually high number of pressures (three) and two hits on the quarterback. Linemen allowed seven pressures overall, one fewer than last week against Central Michigan.
Quarterback
Connor Bazelak, 79
All things considered, this was one of Bazelak’s best games in a Mizzou uniform. Against a Kentucky defense that keeps everything in front and forces quarterbacks to dink and dunk down the field, Bazelak was up to the challenge most of the night. He finished with a 99.6 NFL quarterback rating, better than all but two of his starts in 2020. Not bad considering he was pressured 13 times, more than in any game he’s played at Mizzou. He also had three drops from his receivers. He and his targets are still struggling to connect on the deep ball: Just 1 of 6 on passes thrown 20 yards or farther. The average distance on his targets reflected UK’s defensive philosophy: just 6.6 yards. It was all about the short passes in coverage. He was blitzed just 12 times and completed 7 of 11 throws for 49 yards against extra pressure.
Here was a huge factor in Bazelak’s success: He finally ran the ball some. He finished with 36 rushing yards, 29 on scrambles, both for first downs. In 10 games last year, he scrambled for a grand total of 13 yards.
Running back
Tyler Badie, 72
Elijah Young, 5
Dawson Downing, 2
Another strong day from Badie, who proved his durability with a heavy, heavy workload. He didn’t get as many carries in the running game but was MU’s top-graded receiver (71.7) and caught 10 balls on 12 targets — both career-high figures. That’s a noticeably small number of snaps for Young. Much like last season, when games get tight against good competition, Eli Drinkwitz leaned on his starting tailback and only gave the backup a few cameos in relief. Badie leads the nation in yards per scrimmage at 196 per game.
“He’s a hell of a football player,” Drinkwitz said. “The dude is playing his butt off. He doesn’t get very many breaks. He’s a factor in both the run game and the pass game and has to run a lot of routes, a lot of yardage.”
Wide receiver
Keke Chism, 72
Tauskie Dove, 53
Chance Luper, 39
Dominic Lovett, 27
Mookie Cooper, 18
J.J. Hester, 6
Barrett Banister, 3
Boo Smith, 1
Micah Wilson 1
Not a great night for the wideouts, especially Chism, who had two drops and just one catch on seven targets, leading to the night’s lowest receiving grade (46.6). Dove was more reliable on the outside, catching six of his seven targets. Lovett had his most productive game. Cooper had one splashy play. But that’s about it from this group, which didn’t have a healthy Banister available.
Tight end
Daniel Parker Jr., 54
Niko Hea, 41
Messiah Swinson 1
Big night for the tight ends. Parker had the team’s third-best overall offensive grade (70.7) and the second-best run blocking grade (71.2). He doubled his career touchdown reception total with two scores. Hea posted a decent receiving grade (67.1) and was helpful in pass protection, too (77.7). These two combined for 11 targets — an active night for a position group that’s rarely been featured in the passing game.
DEFENSE
Through two games, Mizzou now ranks No. 124 nationally in total defense (497.5 yards allowed per game) and No. 126 in rush defense (257.5). Both figures are last among all the Power 5 teams.
Defensive line
Trajan Jeffcoat, 55
Akial Byers, 44
Chris Turner, 42
Isaiah McGuire, 31
Kobie Whiteside, 31
Darius Robinson, 26
Mekhi Wingo, 26
Realus George Jr., 17
Johnny Walker Jr., 17
Jatorian Hansford, 1
Here’s where things get ugly. Another disappointing performance from a position group that was tabbed as the team’s strength going into the season. That’s clearly not the case through two games. Nobody along the D-line earned a rating of 70 or better for in three of PFF’s five main categories: overall defense, rush defense and pass rush. Eleven pressures all night from the defense — and only eight by defensive linemen. Wingo, the freshman, played fewer snaps than the first week, had two pressures and two hurries but missed a team-high three tackles. Wingo was among MU’s three lowest graded defensive players overall. McGuire was the defense’s only other player with more than one pressure, two on the night.
Linebacker
Blaze Alldredge, 70
Devin Nicholson, 56
Chad Bailey, 17
Quietly productive night for Nicholson, who traded some series with Bailey but had the team’s highest overall defensive grade (72.5), highest tackling grade (83.9) and third-best rush defense grade (71.0). Alldredge was productive as a pass rusher again (72.4) but struggled in coverage, giving up two completions for 43 yards and finished with one of the defense’s three lowest overall grades. Bailey played extensive snaps for the first time and was second on the team with two missed tackles.
Not much designed pressure by the Tigers. Mizzou blitzed Levis just four times on his 25 dropbacks. He threw from a clean pocket on 18 of those 25 designed dropbacks.
Secondary
Martez Manuel, 72 (safety)
Ennis Rakestraw Jr., 57 (corner)
Jaylon Carlies, 54 (safety)
Akayleb Evans, 54 (corner)
Shawn Robinson, 42 (nickel)
Kris Abrams-Draine, 29 (nickel)
Ish Burdine, 17 (corner)
Jalani Williams, 17 (safety)
Allie Green IV, 15 (corner)
Stacy Brown, 2 (safety)
Mixed results here. Carlies has arguably been Mizzou’s best defensive player through two weeks. The free safety had the team’s second-best defensive grade (70.5), best rush defense grade (76.9) and second-best tackling grade (72.8). He had another interception and forced a fumble near the goal line for his third takeaway of the season. Very promising start to the year for the former cornerback.
Robinson made his first career start on defense in the nickel role and had a solid game. He doesn’t have Abrams-Draine’s speed, but he’s a better tackler, finishing second on the team in rush defense rating (72.8) and third in tackling (78.3).He came out of the game late with what looked like a left forearm injury and was treated in the medical tent.
Rough night for Abrams-Draine in coverage. He had to cover Wan’Dale Robinson several times and was tagged or a team-high three receptions for 53 yards.
At corner, Burdine got the start over Evans, but Evans played far more snaps again. Rakestraw had the night’s best defensive rating for the cornerbacks (69.6) but was shaken up in the second half and had to leave the game.