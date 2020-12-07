Mizzou Snapshots: Balanced attack powers Tigers past Hogs

Before we dive into Mizzou-Georgia coverage, let’s take one last look at Saturday’s 1,219 yard, 98-point offensive fireworks show between the Tigers and Arkansas that saw both teams lose their star linebackers and rack up points behind redshirt freshman quarterbacks.
Here’s a review of Missouri’s snaps and offensive and defensive grades courtesy of Pro Football Focus.
OFFENSE
Offensive line
Snaps
Zeke Powell, left tackle: 95
Michael Maietti, center: 95
Case Cook, right guard: 95
Larry Borom, right tackle: 95
Xavier Delgado, left guard: 20
Luke Griffin, left guard: 75
Javon Forst, right tackle: 1
Mizzou made a change at left guard with Griffin replacing Delgado early in the game. It seemed to pay off based on the grades. Griffin turned in the line’s best run-blocking grade (71.1) and was second in pass-blocking (73.9) and overall offensive grade (71.5). In fact, PFF named him to its national offensive line of the week. The Tigers appear to have a find in the redshirt freshman.
Once again, Borom continued to play like a strong All-SEC candidate: 75.5 overall offensive grade, which was the third-best grade on an offense that put up 653 yards. Once again, zero pressures allowed by the big right tackle.
Not the best day for Powell on the left edge, who gave up three pressures and had another penalty. Powell leads the team in pressures allowed this season (14) and shares the lead with four penalties. Remember, he didn’t join the team until July then overcame an illness midway through the season. That position has been a patchwork job most of the year. At this point, Powell is clearly the preferred option over Bobby Lawrence.
Wide receiver
Snaps
Keke Chism: 83
Tauskie Dove: 63
Barrett Banister: 54
Damon Hazelton: 27
Jalen Knox: 26
Micah Wilson: 8
Jay Maclin: 4
D’ionte Smith: 4
Chance Luper: 2
Better late than never, but Chism and Hazelton put together their best games at Mizzou. Hazelton stepped in for Dove in the second half and produced the team’s best offensive grade (89.9) and best receiving grade (88.9). He caught five of the six passes thrown his direction for 98 yards and four first downs. Most important, no drops.
Chism and Connor Bazelak didn’t have the easiest time connecting all day — he caught just six of his 12 targets — but also no drops, 113 yards and five first downs. Both senior grad transfers nearly averaged 20 yards per reception — and were clutch late on the game’s final drive.
Banister continued to do what he does best in the slot, find slivers of turf against zone coverage and move the chains. He caught all six passes thrown his way for 60 yards and four first downs. Remarkably, against Arkansas last year, the Fayetteville native also caught six passes for 60 yards but for five first downs. Through the last two seasons, the former walk-on has just two drops on 64 targets. Also, Banister had the team’s second-best run-blocking grade (72.7) Saturday.
“He's just Mr. Consistent,” Eli Drinkwitz said. “He always finds a way, especially in zone coverage, to be open. I thought Connor (Bazelak) did a nice job of extending plays and finding him over the middle today. They’ve got a connection. They've worked a lot together.”
This stat says as much for Bazelak as it does for the balance of the receiver group, but through eight games, eight different players have moved the chains more than twice on third-down receptions. Check out this balance for third-down conversions on receptions:
Knox: seven
Tyler Badie: five
Chism, Hazelton, Banister: four
Larry Rountree, Smith: two
Tight ends
Snaps
Daniel Parker Jr.: 50
Niko Hea: 51
Messiah Swinson: 7
Parker returned to the field for the first time in four games and was a force in the running game, posting the team’s best third-best run-blocking grade (71.8). PFF charged him with a sack allowed in pass-blocking. Overall, just two passes thrown to the tight ends, one reception each by Parker and Hea. Logan Christopherson missed his second straight game.
Running back
Snaps
Larry Rountree: 58
Tyler Badie: 35
Elijah Young: 2
Rountree continues to deliver. In his last two games, he’s rushed for 345 yards, six touchdowns, 19 first downs and averaged 7.2 yards per carry. He now leads the SEC in carries per game (21.3), ranks fourth in rushing (104.4 per game) and third in touchdowns (11). He’s not going to surpass Alabama’s Najee Harris on the All-SEC ballots but he could put some heat on South Carolina’s Kevin Harris and Texas A&M’s Isaiah Spiller for second-team honors — or join Harris on the first team if two running backs make the cut. Rountree could become the first Missouri running back to average 100 rushing yards per game since Henry Josey in 2011 (116.8).
We have to mention Badie here, too, who posted a season-high total for snaps and career-high total for rushing yards (78). He changed the game in the second half and did his damage on just six carries, averaging 13.2 yards per carry.
Quarterback
Snaps
Connor Bazelak: 94
Brady Cook: 1
Another outstanding game from the redshirt freshman quarterback, who is putting together one of the quirkiest seasons by a college quarterback. He’s 5-1 as Mizzou’s starter this year with 2,002 passing yards (fifth in the SEC), a passer rating of 139.2 (sixth) but just five touchdown passes (16th). Georgia and Mississippi State have two quarterbacks with more than five touchdown passes, including UGA’s J.T. Daniels, who has played in only two games. Even crazier, four of Bazelak’s five TD passes came IN ONE GAME.
That doesn’t take the luster off what’s been a fine season for the second-year player. On Saturday, he posted his best PFF offensive grade of the year (78.5) and his second-best passing grade (80.5). He also converted 20 passes for first downs, a season-high. Among SEC QBs who have attempted at least 100 passes, he’s fifth in completion percentage (69.4) and fifth overall in first downs with 102.
On Saturday, as expected, Barry Odom didn’t blitz Bazelak often, just nine times on his 50 drop-back passes. He was sacked once and hit another time as he was throwing. The early collision drew a flag on the Hogs and sidelined Bazelak for a play. Another time he was slow getting up after a shot delivered on a deep ball.
For the game, he had some success stretching the defense with 11 completions targeted 10 yards and beyond. He faced pressure on only nine of his 50 dropbacks.
DEFENSE
Defensive line
Snaps
Trajan Jeffcoat: 71
Isaiah McGuire: 57
Markell Utsey: 44
Akial Byers: 44
Tre Williams: 42
Chris Turner: 32
Darius Robinson: 26
Kobie Whiteside: 18
Jatorian Hansford: 10
Jeffcoat supplied the line’s only consistent pass rush with four pressures and three hits. Nobody else on the team tallied multiple pressures or hits. Only two linemen scored rush defense grades higher than 65 (Robinson, Williams) and only two linemen scored pass rush grades higher than 65 (Byers, Utsey). That’s about what you’d expect when your opponent averages about 6 yards per rushing attempt.
One development we can’t ignore: The Tigers clearly seemed to struggle against Arkansas’ pace while the game stopped multiple times so trainers could check out injured defensive players in the midst of a successful Razorback series. Mizzou fans — and some players — accused Kentucky of faking injuries earlier this season. Arkansas had some clear evidence to make the same allegations Saturday. McGuire went down a couple times, once after standing up, jogging back to the line and looking to the MU sideline. Were the Tigers faking injuries? Sam Pittman seemed to think so. “I don’t know if the kids were hurt or not,” he said on his postgame Zoom, “but there was a lot of them. There’s no penalty for that, so … I’m not a medical doctor, but there was a lot of kids that got hurt and they came back today. That’s not the integrity of the game, in my opinion.”
Linebacker
Snaps
Devin Nicholson: 87
Nick Bolton: 35
Chad Bailey: 25
Jamal Brooks: 25
Rough day for the linebackers in more ways than one. We’ve touched on the Bolton targeting penalty plenty. Before the costly flag, Bolton was not playing to his standard, at least according to the PFF grades and the eye test. He left the game for a few plays to have his left ankle taped and he clearly wasn’t running at his usual furious pace. His overall defensive score was among the team’s worst (32.2) and his tackling score was especially low (27.8). He missed two tackles and was credited for just two made tackles by PFF.
Nicholson was on the field for every snap, had a productive day as a tackler (13 for an 81.9 tackling grade) but was tagged for three completions for 75 yards, all to slot receiver Treylon Burks. That’s a bad matchup for the defense.
When Bolton left the game, Mizzou split series between Bailey and Brooks. Brooks posted a much better defensive grade (51.9 to Bailey’s 28.9) but Bailey was the much better tackler (78.8 to 27.4). Bailey gave up a 22-yard completion to Trey Knox. Brooks got his hands on two passes on Arkansas’ final drive, including the fateful immaculate deflection in the end zone on the Hogs’ 2-point conversion. He also missed a fourth-down tackled that would have ended the game.
Safety
Snaps
Martez Manuel: 87
Tyree Gillespie: 87
Josh Bledsoe: 87
These three didn’t leave the field and Manuel continued to make his push for All-SEC votes with 12 tackles and the defense’s best overall grade at 81.1. He was over 80 for both tackling and coverage, targeted just once for an incomplete pass.
Bledsoe gave up a team-high 127 yards through the air on seven of Arkansas’ 18 completions — with six of those completions to Burks, who shredded the Tigers most of the day.
Cornerback
Snaps
Ennis Rakestraw Jr.: 69
Ish Burdine: 41
Jarvis Ware: 37
JC Carlies: 33
Rakestraw continues to be the workhorse at corner and posted the best defensive grade (66.4) and coverage grade among the group (65.6). Ware left the game with an apparent injury. No completions allowed by Burdine, while Ware and Carlies were tagged for just one catch each.
Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.