Mizzou Snapshots: Balanced attack powers Tigers past Hogs

One development we can’t ignore: The Tigers clearly seemed to struggle against Arkansas’ pace while the game stopped multiple times so trainers could check out injured defensive players in the midst of a successful Razorback series. Mizzou fans — and some players — accused Kentucky of faking injuries earlier this season. Arkansas had some clear evidence to make the same allegations Saturday. McGuire went down a couple times, once after standing up, jogging back to the line and looking to the MU sideline. Were the Tigers faking injuries? Sam Pittman seemed to think so. “I don’t know if the kids were hurt or not,” he said on his postgame Zoom, “but there was a lot of them. There’s no penalty for that, so … I’m not a medical doctor, but there was a lot of kids that got hurt and they came back today. That’s not the integrity of the game, in my opinion.”