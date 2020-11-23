Mizzou Snapshots: Bolton, safeties shine at South Carolina

COLUMBIA, Mo. - It’s rivalry week across the Southeastern Conference. Maybe for the first time since the league paired Missouri and Arkansas as permanent cross-division opponents, the rivalry part might live up to its billing. Eli Drinkwitz, an Arkansas native, has taken a few jabs at the Razorbacks since he took the Missouri job — and did not take the Arkansas job. (I don’t recall that it’s ever been fully reported that Arkansas definitively offered Drinkwitz the job back in December, but sources close to him have indicated the Hogs most certainly pursued him at the same time Mizzou made its full-court press.) Oh, and it appears a certain former Missouri head coach is running the Arkansas defense these days — and has a couple former Mizzou players working under him. You’ll read about that plenty in the coming days.
For now, though, let’s take one last look back at Saturday’s 17-10 victory at South Carolina. The snap counts and grades are in from Pro Football Focus. Let’s review.
OFFENSE
Offensive line
Snaps
Luke Griffin, left guard: 70
Case Cook, right guard: 70
Michael Maietti, center: 70
Javon Foster, right tackle: 70
Zeke Powell, left tackle: 62
Bobby Lawrence, left tackle: 8
In short, Mizzou had an excellent night blocking for the pass, not so excellent blocking for the run, though first-time starter Griffin was an exception. He scored the team’s best offensive grade overall (74.0) and the best run-blocking grade (77.4). In by far the most extensive action of his career, the redshirt freshman allowed just one pressure on his 70 snaps. Strong debut for the third player to start at that position this season.
Solid night for Maietti in the middle, who had the team’s best pass-blocking grade (84.3) and didn’t allow a single pressure.
Powell played the bulk of the snaps on the left edge and had his best pass-blocking grade (76.9) of the season. Also, zero pressures allowed.
Cook and Foster each allowed three pressures off the right side of the line.
Only two players on the entire offense scored run-blocking grades in the 70s: Griffin and slot receiver Barrett Banister. The run-blocking grades were rough for all three tackles— Foster, Powell and Lawrence — all three in the 40s or 50s.
I made the comment on Twitter during the game, but almost every Larry Rountree rushing attempt in this game looked like a cannon firing into a brick wall. There just wasn’t much running room beyond the line of scrimmage. Credit South Carolina for holding its ground in the trenches and filling gaps. It just wasn’t a very overpowering night for the run game.
“I think you could tell offensive line-wise we're not where we need to be,” Drinkwitz said. “We got to create some holes. They did a good job with our counter scheme tonight.”
Here’s the good news: Through six games, Mizzou has the SEC’s No. 1 pass-blocking grade at 75.8, which ranks ninth among Power Five teams.
Wide receiver
Snaps
Keke Chism: 62
Tauskie Dove: 57
Barrett Banister: 35
Jalen Knox: 32
Micah Wilson: 5
Jay Maclin: 3
Damon Hazelton: 1
This was Chism’s most productive performance of the season. He looked like the reliable possession receiver the staff expected at the start of the year: six catches on eight targets for 57 yards and three first downs. He also had the night’s only drop. Though just one drop for this team — especially on the road — is a promising sign.
Dove had the best catch of any Mizzou player this season on his 20-yard touchdown, securing the back-shoulder fade in the front corner of the end zone while falling to the turf. He’s been a consistent performer all season with 12 catches on 16 targets for 141 yards and two touchdowns. Zero drops. You can make a case he needs more touches. He has clearly supplanted Hazelton as a No. 1 receiver on the outside. Hazelton appeared healthy during warmups and wasn’t included on the injury list. Will he ever get back into the rotation? It’s been an uneven year for the graduate transfer.
Banister with another solid night in the slot with four catches for 46 yards and a couple first downs. For the year, he’s caught 13 of the 18 passes thrown his way for 134 yards and just one drop.
Overall, not a very explosive night for the passing game. No wideouts earned receiving grades in the 70s.
Tight ends
Snaps
Niko Hea: 37
Logan Christopherson: 30
Messiah Swinson: 12
Just one target for a tight end all night — the third-down wheel route to Hea on MU’s last series before the kneel-down. Both Christopherson and Hea had solid grades for pass-blocking.
Running back
Snaps
Larry Rountree: 46
Tyler Badie: 26
Elijah Young: 4
The running game produced just two plays of 10 yards or more. Again, not an explosive performance from the offense. Rountree had just 27 yards after contact. A subtle difference in this game: Badie’s touches climbed from three in the Florida game to 10 at South Carolina. He had one of the team’s best overall offensive grades (73.7) and the team’s best receiving grade (82.2) for his four catches for 54 yards. This offense is always better when he’s catching the ball out of the backfield.
Quarterback
Snaps
Connor Bazelak: 70
Here’s something that underscores how impressive this win truly was: Mizzou won a road game with its quarterback playing one of his worst games. Bazelak wasn’t awful, but he’s been much better this season. His overall grade (66.6) and passing grade (62.5) were both the second-worst of his season. On passes targeted 10 yards or beyond, he completed just 3 of 12 for 69 yards with an interception. Against one of the worst defenses in the country that was missing three starters in the secondary, most figured the passing game would be more electric.
Even though Mizzou did a credible job in pass protection, when South Carolina managed some pressure on the pocket, Bazelak really struggled. Under pressure he completed just 1 of 7 passes for 4 yards with an interception, a costly turnover just shy of the goal line. That computed to an NFL rating of 0.0 when under pressure. Against the blitz he completed 3 of 6 passes for 14 yards, plus the interception. That’s a passer rating of just 16.7.
When Mizzou’s protection kept pressure out of the pocket, Bazelak was much better: 20 of 26 for 199 yards and a touchdown. That’s a rating of 110.9.
Drinkwitz didn’t spare his quarterback from some initial post-game critique.
“I haven't watched the tape but as soon as I do, I'll be critical,” he said. “I know, right before half he can't throw the swing route when there's 13 seconds left. You’ve got to wait. He had both slicers open for a touchdown. I know that off the top of my head. Other than that I don't know.
“Oh, yeah. You can't throw an interception in the red zone. Under threw the ball when the ball’s on 23 yard line and he threw it to the 2. I mean that's a pretty terrible throw. So we’ve got those two things to correct.”
(I can’t recall a Missouri coach ever saying his quarterback made “a pretty terrible throw.” Remember, Drinkwitz coaches the quarterbacks. He’s clearly not easy on them.)
Asked about these experiences as such a young player, Bazelak shared a candid perspective.
“Next year I'll be a redshirt freshman, too,” he said “So I take the these as free games to continue to get experience with an offense, get college experience against SEC opponents every single week, continue to grow relationships with offensive linemen and receivers.”
(In case you forgot, the NCAA will not count this season as a year of eligibility for any player, so Bazelak will indeed be considered a redshirt freshman in 2021, his third year in college.)
DEFENSE
Defensive line
Snaps
Akial Byers: 68
Tre Williams: 60
Isaiah McGuire: 56
Darius Robinson: 43
Chris Turner: 32
Jatorian Hansford: 25
Cannon York: 15
An undermanned defensive front was missing tackles Kobie Whiteside (knee) and Markell Utsey (contact tracing), plus end/outside linebacker Trajan Jeffcoat (concussion protocol) and still put together a strong game along the line of scrimmage. Kevin Harris, who came into the game leading the SEC in rushing yards, managed just 58 yards on 16 carries.
Williams graded out especially high for the pass rush (73.0) and led the team with six pressures and four hits on the quarterback, plus two hurries.
McGuire continues to come into his own. He had the team’s highest overall grade at any position (84.0) and had the team’s best rush defense grade (90.7) to go along with three stops. McGuire plays the Four-I position in MU’s three-man front, giving the Tigers a strong edge against the run and continues to find his way into the backfield with pressure.
Byers was busy playing inside (71.4 overall grade) and added four pressures and three hurries.
Linebacker
Snaps
Nick Bolton: 76
Devin Nicholson: 68
Jamal Brooks: 1
It’s time to start talking about Bolton as a serious All-American candidate. He lived in the South Carolina backfield all night. His overall grade was strong, as usual (74.3), but he also scored the team’s best coverage grade (69.1). He logged 14 tackles, missed just one tackle and allowed just 24 passing yards on four completions.
Nicholson is developing into a standout sidekick. He clinched the game with the late interception but also tallied high grades for tackling (79.8) and pass rush (70.1). Also this: Zero missed tackles.
Bolton could very well enter the 2021 NFL draft, but it says here Mizzou will have another All-SEC candidate next year in Nicholson. Good find by Barry Odom’s staff and excellent development by current inside linebackers coach D.J. Smith.
Safety
Snaps
Tyree Gillespie: 71
Josh Bledsoe: 76
Martez Manuel: 74
Jalani Williams: 5
In real time, this looked like Gillespie’s best game in a long time. He hit everything that moved in his vicinity. One game after being tagged for six missed tackles at Florida, zero missed tackles for Gillespie on Saturday and a team-best tackling grade (88.0). Bledsoe got more publicity this season with his two big plays at the end of the LSU and Kentucky games, but Gillespie is every bit as important to this defense — and sure looks like Mizzou’s best NFL safety prospect since William Moore.
Great performance from Manuel, too. He had the team’s second-best tackling grade (81.3) and was productive on the blitz (81.3 pass rush grade) with two sacks. Among all SEC safeties, Manuel ranks in the top five for both rush defense and pass rush for the whole season.
Cornerback
Snaps
Ennis Rakestraw Jr.: 69
Jarvis Ware: 52
JC Carlies: 39
Chris Mills: 6
Carlies got the start ahead of Ware and had the top coverage grade of the three core corners (62.5). Rakestraw was targeted five times but allowed just two completions for only 19 yards. He was tagged for two pass interference penalties on downfield throws where the contact could have been ignored.
SPECIALISTS
We can’t leave out punter Grant McKinniss, the unsung hero of the game. He was named SEC special teams player of the week on Monday — and deservedly so. He dropped five of his seven punts inside the USC 20-yard line, including two on the 1. Only one of those seven punts was returned. McKinniss’ grade for the game (75.7) was by far his best of the season.
Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.