Mizzou Snapshots: Bolton, safeties shine at South Carolina

COLUMBIA, Mo. - It’s rivalry week across the Southeastern Conference. Maybe for the first time since the league paired Missouri and Arkansas as permanent cross-division opponents, the rivalry part might live up to its billing. Eli Drinkwitz, an Arkansas native, has taken a few jabs at the Razorbacks since he took the Missouri job — and did not take the Arkansas job. (I don’t recall that it’s ever been fully reported that Arkansas definitively offered Drinkwitz the job back in December, but sources close to him have indicated the Hogs most certainly pursued him at the same time Mizzou made its full-court press.) Oh, and it appears a certain former Missouri head coach is running the Arkansas defense these days — and has a couple former Mizzou players working under him. You’ll read about that plenty in the coming days.