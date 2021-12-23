Mizzou Snapshots: Brady Cook, depleted defense stand out in bowl loss

As usual, Drinkwitz leaned heavily on his three veteran receivers. Bannister was excellent with a team-best six catches for 53 yards, including what might have been the signature grab of his career on the final series, when he took a pounding from an Army defender and hung onto the ball. Chism led the Tigers with 64 yards on five catches, including a 23-yard screen he nearly converted into a touchdown in the first quarter, and then the go-ahead TD catch late in the game. Drinkwitz praised his young receivers after the game, but Hester, Lovett and Cooper were targeted a combined six times in the game.