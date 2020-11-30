Mizzou Snapshots: Deep D-line, Bazelak impress in victory

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Vanderbilt has moved on from Saturday’s game at Missouri to the point it’s already fired Derek Mason, but we’re here to revisit the 41-0 victory one last time with a look at snaps and grades, courtesy of Pro Football Focus.
Here’s a position-by-position review of the Tigers’ fourth victory.
OFFENSE
Offensive line
Snaps
Zeke Powell, left tackle: 74
Case Cook, right guard: 69
Michael Maietti, center: 69
Larry Borom, right tackle: 69
Xavier Delgado, left guard: 63
Luke Griffin, left guard/center: 22
Jack Buford, right guard/fullback: 13
Javon Foster, right tackle: 11
Bobby Lawrence, left tackle: 9
Drake Heismeyer, center: 6
Welcome back, Borom and Delgado. What a difference it makes having two of your five best blockers back on the field. Borom has been Mizzou’s top-graded lineman all year and his return made a difference to the naked eye and on the grade card. Borom had the day’s best pass-blocking grade (80.8) and nearly delivered another clean sheet: On 40 pass plays, he allowed no sacks, no hits and just one pressure, his first allowed all season. Delgado, too, produced a strong pass-blocking grade (79.6). Not a great grade pass protection grade for Powell (23.4), who was tagged for three pressures allowed. Maietti was MU’s only player with a run-blocking grade in the 70s (70.6).
Back to Borom. Here’s a sign of how important he is on the right side of the line: Mizzou ran to holes on the right side of Maietti 20 times on Saturday for 126 yards for a strong 6.3 yards-per-carry average.
For the season, Borom has been on the field for 364 snaps, including 190 pass plays and has allowed just one pressure. If those numbers are accurate and widely distributed around the league, he should be a first-team All-SEC tackle. Among SEC starting tackles, Borom has the SEC’s best pass-blocking grade (85.5) and ranks sixth in run-blocking (75.4).
Buford and Heismeyer, two St. Louis area players, got their first career snaps. Buford played some guard and lined up at fullback in short-yardage goal-line plays.
Wide receiver
Snaps
Keke Chism: 61
Tauskie Dove: 49
Barrett Banister: 38
Damon Hazelton: 19
Jalen Knox: 14
Chance Luper: 13
Micah Wilson: 11
Jay Maclin: 5
Kris-Abrams Draine: 2
Just one drop in the game on Mizzou’s 40 pass attempts —and it was by Dove, who has been MU’s most sure-handed receiver all season. In fact it was the first drop of his career. Dove put together a huge first half with seven catches for 52 yards on eight targets. He limped into the locker room shortly before halftime but played in the second half. Another solid game for Chism, who matched Dove’s four first-down receptions. One bright sign for the Tigers was Hazelton’s production. Yes, he didn’t get consistent snaps until the Tigers emptied their bench in the fourth quarter but he caught all three passes thrown his way for 49 yards, including his first Mizzou touchdown. Small workload for Knox, but Eli Drinkwitz said he was dealing with a lower leg injury.
Tight ends
Snaps
Niko Hea: 61
Messiah Swinson: 29
Shawn Hendershot: 6
Kibet Chepyafor: 2
Still no Daniel Parker Jr., who’s been out with an undisclosed injury, and now no Logan Christopherson, who had been MU’s No. 2 tight end for several weeks. Swinson picked up those snaps on Saturday and made his first career catch and had the team’s second-best run-blocking grade (68.0).
Running back
Snaps
Larry Rountree: 47
Tyler Badie: 24
Elijah Young: 7
Jerney Jones: 6
Dawson Downing: 1
In today’s Post-Dispatch Bennett Durando covered Badie’s big day, the first 100-yard receiving game for the Tigers since early last season. Badie posted the team’s best receiving grade for the day (93.4) and caught all seven passes thrown his direction.
Another Rountree game from Rountree, who posted his best offensive grade of the year (74.5). He avoided seven tackles in the game, which marked a season-high for the senior running back, and had a season-high five runs of 10 yards or more, just one short of his single-game personal best of six, set last year against SEMO. Rountree also continues to be an elite pass-blocker with a game-day grade of 75.6 to push his season grade to 88.8.
Just a cameo for Young, but the freshman continued to impress with 52 yards on four carries — with 51 of those yards coming after contact.
Quarterback
Snaps
Connor Bazelak: 69
Brady Cook: 11
For two weeks now Bazelak has clearly been a pocket passer— most likely by design. The Tigers haven’t had an experienced backup available with Shawn Robinson out of action. That means no designed keepers for Bazelak. He also hasn’t scrambled out of the pocket on a pass play for two straight games. He was excellent again as a passer, completing 81.1 percent of his passes. The passing game didn’t test Vanderbilt deep very often with Bazelak attempting only four throws beyond 20 yards. Instead, he mostly thrived in a controlled passing game, completing 29 of 33 passes targeted under 20 yards.
He was strong against a heavy blitz plan from Vandy, completing 13 of 16 passes for 137 yards when the Commodores brought an extra rusher. On the rare occasion Mizzou allowed pressure to get into the pocket, Bazelak completed 6 of 6 passes for 50 yards but was also sacked twice.
For the second time this season, Bazelak was named the SEC freshman of the week. For the year, he’s now completing 70.3 percent of his passes, which ranks fifth among SEC quarterbacks but is inching closer to Chase Daniel’s single-season Mizzou record of 72.9, set in 2008.
Cook got his first college game experience and was perfect throwing the ball: 4 of 4 for 64 yards and the 25-yard TD to Hazelton for a perfect NFL passer rating of 158.3 — the highest possible figure you can reach by that formula. Not bad, rookie.
DEFENSE
Defensive line
Snaps
Isaiah McGuire: 28
Chris Turner: 27
Jatorian Hansford: 27
Markell Utsey: 25
Akial Byers: 25
Trajan Jeffcoat: 24
Darius Robinson: 24
Kobie Whiteside: 23
Cannon York: 12
Tre Williams: 12
Ben Key: 6
The value of depth was obvious on Saturday. This was the deepest the Tigers have been along the front four all season. What a luxury when your busiest player sees just 28 snaps instead of the 50s and 60s like past games. Four different linemen were credited with a part in MU’s four sacks.
McGuire continues to impress with three pressures and two hurries. Also a strong outing for Jeffcoat, who returned from a concussion and scored the team’s highest defensive grade (84.9). Turner had two hurries and played a strong game on the edge.
Whiteside’s return seemed to make everyone better, giving the Tigers a proven SEC nose tackle who can get penetration in the backfield, like he showed on one of his first snaps of the game.
Linebacker
Snaps
Devin Nicholson: 50
Nick Bolton: 39
Chad Bailey: 20
Jamie Pettway: 7
Another All-American performance from Bolton, who made tackles on four of Vandy’s first seven plays from scrimmage and six on Vandy’s first three series. He watched the fourth quarter from the bench and still led Mizzou in tackles (nine) and PFF stops (six) with two more tackles behind the line of scrimmage, plus a sack and a pass break-up. He scored the defense’s second-best grade among the regulars (78.1) and the team’s best run defense grade (82.6).
Bolton is the SEC’s No. 2-graded linebacker across the SEC (79.5), second only to Kentucky’s Jamin Davis.
Nicholson continues to come into his own with another solid overall grade (76.6) and the team’s best tackling grade (81.3).
Safety
Snaps
Martez Manuel: 59
Tyree Gillespie: 45
Josh Bledsoe: 42
Jalani Williams: 17
Mason Pack: 14
Not much action versus the pass for the safeties matched against a passing game that could barely stretch the field. MU’s three starting safeties were only targeted four times total.
This was another impressive game from Manuel, who posted a 71.1 grade in coverage. He’s quietly putting together an All-SEC season, maybe worthy of some second-team votes.
Good for Pack, a veteran walk-on who got on the field for the fourth quarter and held his own, including a tackle for loss.
Cornerback
Snaps
Jarvis Ware: 38
Ennis Rakestraw Jr.: 34
Ish Burdine: 28
JC Carlies: 23
Adam Sparks was still out, but Burdine was back in the rotation. Ware and Rakestraw, the two starting corners, only allowed three receptions on five targets for just 37 yards.
