Mizzou Snapshots: Deep D-line, Bazelak impress in victory

Just one drop in the game on Mizzou’s 40 pass attempts —and it was by Dove, who has been MU’s most sure-handed receiver all season. In fact it was the first drop of his career. Dove put together a huge first half with seven catches for 52 yards on eight targets. He limped into the locker room shortly before halftime but played in the second half. Another solid game for Chism, who matched Dove’s four first-down receptions. One bright sign for the Tigers was Hazelton’s production. Yes, he didn’t get consistent snaps until the Tigers emptied their bench in the fourth quarter but he caught all three passes thrown his way for 49 yards, including his first Mizzou touchdown. Small workload for Knox, but Eli Drinkwitz said he was dealing with a lower leg injury.