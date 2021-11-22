Mizzou Snapshots: Defense thrives in OT victory over Florida

Right guard Luke Griffin, 66

The Tigers did not have right tackle Hyrin White available for the second straight week and it showed at times with some pass protection setbacks. The Tigers gave up a season-high six sacks, but PFF tagged the line with allowing only two of those sacks — and the other four on quarterback Connor Bazelak. Foster had the line’s highest pass-blocking grade (71.9), while Griffin allowed three of the line’s seven pressures.

Maietti, in the game that clinched what will be his first bowl appearance in six college seasons, was strong in the run game, grading at 81.8. Of the Tigers’ 149 rushing yards, 78 came on Tyler Badie runs through the A gaps to Maietti’s left and right on 10 carries — 7.8 yards per attempt. Maietti was also solid in pass-blocking (71.6) with no pressures allowed.

Quarterback

Connor Bazelak, 65

Micah Wilson, 1

Bazelak will be remembered for the incredible 2-point conversion pass that won the game, but before then, he clearly struggled with his accuracy, especially against pressure. Bazelak completed a season-low 57.7% of his passes. That was the lowest completion percentage of the 19 games he’s started at Mizzou.