Mizzou Snapshots: Drops, missed tackles doom Tigers in Florida

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Before we bury the corpse, let’s give one final post-mortem inspection from Missouri’s 41-17 loss at Florida. We’ve got the snap counts and all the grades from Pro Football Focus.
Before we jump into the numbers, here are the top three graded players on offense and defense – among players who were on the field for at least 20 snaps:
Offense: wide receiver KeKe Chism (73.2), right tackle Javon Foster (70.2) and quarterback Connor Bazelak (69.6).
Defense: Cornerback Ennis Rakestraw Jr. (72.9), defensive lineman Isaiah McGuire (71.4) and linebacker Nick Bolton (71.3).
Let’s take a look at each position group.
OFFENSE
Offensive line
Snaps
Dylan Spencer, left guard: 66
Michael Maietti, center: 66
Case Cook, right guard: 66
Javon Foster, right tackle: 66
Bobby Lawrence, left tackle: 49
Zeke Powell, left tackle: 17
For the fifth straight game, Cook and Maietti played every offensive snap of the game. First-time starters Spencer and Foster got by far the most extensive playing time of their careers. Powell started but was lifted for Lawrence in the second quarter. This was essentially a line of two veterans and three very inexperienced teammates. Not having right tackle Larry Borom figured to be a huge loss, but Foster was the line’s top-graded lineman.
Missouri scored its highest pass-blocking grade of the season BY FAR at 94.7. That’s nearly a perfect grade. Lawrence, Cook and Maietti got through the night without allowing a single pressure on Bazelak. Foster and Powell each allowed one hurry and Spencer gave up a sack. Lawrence, Maietti, Foster and Cook all scored pass-blocking grades of 80 or more. That’s excellent.
For the season, Mizzou leads the SEC in offensive line pass-blocking efficiency, which PFF uses to measure pressure allowed on a per-snap basis while weighting sacks allowed.
The Gators spent more time in the pocket than those numbers indicate. Florida was credited for four other pressures, but PFF tagged Bazelak for all four of those, meaning he was assigned the negative grade for those plays, not linemen or other blockers. Both tight ends, Niko Hea and Logan Christopherson, earned pass-blocking grades in the 60s.
The run blocking was a problem. The team’s overall run-blocking grade (53.7) was its lowest of the season. The players with the highest run-blocking grades were wide receivers — Tauskie Dove and Jalen Knox — and not one lineman ranked higher than Foster at 60.6. Spencer and Lawrence both graded in the 40s.
Wide receiver
Snaps
Jalen Knox: 41
Tauskie Dove: 40
Keke Chism: 34
Damon Hazelton: 28
Barrett Banister: 18
Micah Wilson: 16
Dominic Gicinto: 12
Dionte Smith: 5
Rough, rough night for the wideouts. PFF counted four drops. That seemed generous. Knox didn’t start but played more snaps than anyone else — and dropped what could have been a 73-yard touchdown. Hazelton struggled with the drops and was tagged for two, giving him four for the year. Chism posted strong grades but didn’t come on until late in garbage time. It’s interesting that Smith barely saw the field after playing so well two games ago against LSU. Dove nearly played the most snaps but was targeted just three times.
Chism was the only receiver with a receiving grade better than 60. The rest were all in the 50s.
Knox was MU’s leading rusher for most of the game after his 32-yard reverse. He remains a dangerous playmaker despite that brutal drop in the second quarter.
Knox and Hazelton both have four drops for the season. The SEC leader has six.
Tight ends
Snaps
Niko Hea: 38
Logan Christopherson: 31
Messiah Swinson: 2
With Daniel Parker Jr. unavailable to make the trip, MU used a lot of two-tight ends sets early in the game. Hea and Christopherson were each targeted twice and caught all four passes.
Running back
Snaps
Larry Rountree: 51
Tyler Badie: 13
Elijah Young: 1
Rountree was effective in the passing game with a career-high six receptions, but the ground game never got moving. The team’s workhorse back averaged just 2.6 yards per game — his worst single-game average since last year’s disaster at Vanderbilt.
Very limited night for Badie. Just two carries for a career-low minus-2 yards. Just one catch for a season-low 5 yards. On Eli Drinkwitz’s radio show last week, Rountree indicated that Badie is playing with some kind of injury. Maybe that’s part of the explanation for the small workload, though last Tuesday Drinkwitz said he needed to get more touches for Badie. He also was the running back on the fumbled exchange with Bazelak. Young made his season debut with a 5-yard run in the fourth quarter.
Quarterback
Snaps
Connor Bazelak: 66
A few notes on Bazelak’s first road start of the season:
He attempted 10 passes beyond 10 yards and completed only four. The vertical passing game just wasn’t clicking, but the attempts were there. MU was 0 of 5 on passes targeted beyond 20 yards, including the Knox drop.
The pressure got to Bazelak. Florida broke through the blocking and pressured him seven times, and on those plays, he completed just three passes for 22 yards and was sacked three times.
Bazelak continues to be fairly accurate at 65 percent this game, but he’s been below 7 yards per attempt each of the last two games (6.7, 5.2) and hasn’t thrown a touchdown in either game.
Bazelak was very accurate on third down, completing 7 of 9 passes but only three of those seven completions went for first downs.
DEFENSE
Defensive line
Snaps
Isaiah McGuire: 57
Trajan Jeffcoat: 56
Markell Utsey: 43
Tre Williams: 40
Akiel Byers: 37
Chris Turner: 35
Jatorian Hansford: 11
Cannon York: 8
Sci Martin Jr.: 3
Williams was ejected for the halftime brawl. McGuire is becoming a fixture on the D-line. This marked Hansford’s first appearance of the season after recovering from shoulder surgery. The SEC could hand out further punishments for the halftime fight, maybe as early as Monday, and if so, expect some time off for Utsey among others.
McGuire and Utsey were the only linemen to score defensive grades in the 60s and the only linemen with rush defense grades in the 70s. Four different defensive linemen were in the 20s for tackling. That’s rough. The Tigers were credited with a season-high 18 missed tackles, five by linemen. (We’re including the Buck linebacker/rush end in the linemen category.)
Jeffcoat led the team with four pressures and a couple hits on the quarterback, while Williams had three pressures and two hits. Turner also logged a couple pressures. No other linemen had more than one.
Jeffcoat continues to lead the team with 16 pressures for the season, followed by Williams with 14. Jeffcoat leads the SEC with quarterback hits, is tied for sixth in sacks and tied for ninth in pressures. He’s been a real valuable re-addition to this team.
Linebacker
Snaps
Devin Nicholson: 70
Nick Bolton: 67
Chad Bailey: 6
This was the rare game where Nicholson played more snaps than Bolton. Both missed two tackles. Nicholson gave up a deep pass to star tight end Kyle Pitts. Bolton also gets credit for forcing the interception that led to Jarvis Ware’s touchdown return.
Safety
Snaps
Tyree Gillespie: 74
Joshuah Bledsoe: 74
Martez Manuel: 60
Rough night for Gillespie playing in his backyard. He had four of MU’s 18 missed tackles but also broke up two passes. Bledsoe led the team with the highest tackling grade (76.8) and for the season has the team’s best coverage snaps per reception average (12.6).
Through MU's first four games, the defense had a total of 28 missed tackles on defense - and 18 in this game alone.
Cornerback
Snaps
Ennis Rakestraw Jr.: 49
Ish Burdine: 44
Jarvis Ware: 37
Adam Sparks: 26
JC Carlies: 17
Ware had the season’s first interception and got to don the team’s new turnover boxing robe, but it was Rakestraw who had the defense’s highest score, allowing just a 13-yard catch on four targets. Rakestraw broke up three passes and had by far his best coverage grade of the season (72.8) and best overall grade of the season (72.9). Florida targeted Ware 10 times for four receptions for 64 yards and two touchdowns. Interesting to see Burdine get more snaps than Ware.
