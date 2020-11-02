Mizzou Snapshots: Drops, missed tackles doom Tigers in Florida

Zeke Powell, left tackle: 17

For the fifth straight game, Cook and Maietti played every offensive snap of the game. First-time starters Spencer and Foster got by far the most extensive playing time of their careers. Powell started but was lifted for Lawrence in the second quarter. This was essentially a line of two veterans and three very inexperienced teammates. Not having right tackle Larry Borom figured to be a huge loss, but Foster was the line’s top-graded lineman.

Missouri scored its highest pass-blocking grade of the season BY FAR at 94.7. That’s nearly a perfect grade. Lawrence, Cook and Maietti got through the night without allowing a single pressure on Bazelak. Foster and Powell each allowed one hurry and Spencer gave up a sack. Lawrence, Maietti, Foster and Cook all scored pass-blocking grades of 80 or more. That’s excellent.

For the season, Mizzou leads the SEC in offensive line pass-blocking efficiency, which PFF uses to measure pressure allowed on a per-snap basis while weighting sacks allowed.