Mizzou Snapshots: Georgia exposes line of scrimmage mismatch

COLUMBIA, Mo. - There’s not a whole lot left to analyze from Saturday’s carnage. But before we get to Mizzou’s snaps and grades from the 49-14 loss to Georgia, here’s all you need to know about this mismatch from the folks at Pro Football Focus:
Mizzou had four offensive players earn grades of 70 or higher; Georgia had 13, including seven linemen and tight ends.
Georgia also had 12 defensive players earn a grade of 70 or better, including six linemen; Mizzou had zero.
The mismatch in the trenches defined this loss for Mizzou. Here's more from PFF's post-mortem report on the Tigers:
OFFENSE
Offensive line
Snaps
Zeke Powell, left tackle: 56
Case Cook, right guard: 56
Michael Maietti, center: 56
Larry Borom, right tackle: 56
Xavier Delgado, left guard: 39
Luke Griffin, left guard: 17
First, the good news: Borom continues to thrive on the right edge. He had the team’s No. 1 pass-blocking grade (82.6) and once again didn’t allow any pressures in the backfield. He’s absolutely a worthy All-SEC candidate. For the year, he’s played 515 snaps and allowed just one pressure.
Cook also had a decent game in pass-blocking (82.3), while Maietti was the line’s overall top-graded blocker (73.9) and run-blocker (71.1).
Tough day for Powell. He had the offense’s lowest overall grade (34.1) and by far the worst pass-blocking grade (7.0). Both Powell and Delgado gave up two pressures and were each penalized once. For the year, Powell leads the line with 16 pressures allowed and five penalties.
Wide receiver
Snaps
Keke Chism: 48
Tauskie Dove: 36
Jalen Knox: 30
Barrett Banister: 28
Damon Hazelton: 16
D’ionte Smith: 3
Hazelton’s strong finish against Arkansas didn’t translate into much of an expanded role against Georgia. Still, he earned the group’s highest grade (76.2) and caught both passes thrown his way for 42 yards. Mizzou matched its season high with four drops Saturday, one each by Chism and Dove. It just wasn’t a very productive day for this group as a whole. The only player on the team with multiple first-down receptions was running back Larry Rountree.
Tight ends
Snaps
Daniel Parker Jr.: 24
Niko Hea: 18
Logan Christopherson: 14
Messiah Swinson: 6
Parker and Hea both tallied low pass-blocking scores (17.7, 35.7 respectively). Parker’s only reception lost a yard. Hea was targeted on MU’s second play but could only get a few digits on a high pass, though PFF counted it as a drop. Swinson had the day’s second-longest play from scrimmage, a 29-yard catch on a double pass from Chism. Christopherson returned to the mix after missing several games but wasn’t targeted.
Running back
Snaps
Larry Rountree: 40
Tyler Badie: 12
Elijah Young: 5
Miserable day for the Mizzou running game. Rountree’s 16 rushing yards marked the fewest he’s had in a game when he’s carried the ball since the second game of his career, when he had 12 yards against South Carolina back in 2017. For the first time this season he wasn’t credited with avoiding a tackle nor did he break off a 10-yard run.
Badie was nearly invisible. For the first time in his career he didn’t have a rushing attempt. He caught two passes for zero yards, his first game this season without receiving yards. It was the first game in his three-year career he didn’t have a yard of offense.
Quarterback
Snaps
Connor Bazelak: 48
Brady Cook: 8
As bad as things went for the offense, Bazelak’s grades were fairly average: 72.9 offensive grade and 71.3 passing grade, which rank fourth and fifth among his nine games this season. With feeble pass protection most of the day, the passing game got nothing going downfield. Of his 28 pass attempts, only seven traveled in the air beyond 10 yards — and only one beyond 20 yards, the early interception on the throw to Hea. The Bulldogs rarely blitzed, just five times — and Bazelak completed four passes against the blitz for 26 yards.
DEFENSE
Defensive line
Snaps
Trajan Jeffcoat: 65
Akial Byers: 59
Markell Utsey: 58
Darius Robinson: 53
Chris Turner: 19
Isaiah McGuire: 17
Cannon York: 11
Jatorian Hansford: 10
Drake Heismeyer: 2
It’s the second week in a row Jeffcoat led the line in snaps. Remember, that’s the Buck linebacker/rush end position where Tre Williams also played — and Williams entered the transfer portal last week, just as his snaps started to decline. Severely reduced role for McGuire this week.
Utsey was the top-graded lineman overall (68.9) and top pass-rusher (63.1). The entire defense generated only five pressures and only two from the line, plus three hits. PFF mistakenly didn’t credit Jeffcoat for his sack of JT Daniels, but it marked his third straight game with a sack and his sixth overall for the season, which puts him in a tie for the SEC lead.
Linebacker
Snaps
Nick Bolton: 71
Devin Nicholson: 66
Jamal Brooks: 8
Chad Bailey: 5
Bolton was back on the field after his second-half suspension but didn’t have one of his better games: 63.2 overall, 60.5 run defense grade and two missed tackles. Nicholson scored just 34.8 in run defense and had two penalties.
Safety
Snaps
Josh Bledsoe: 71
Martez Manuel: 59
Tyree Gillespie: 50
Jalani Williams: 23
Stacy Brown: 9
Manuel posted a sack but PFF gave him the entire defense’s lowest overall grade (31.1) and worst coverage grade (29.7), while docking him for two completions on three targets for 73 yards, including the 37-yard touchdown pass to running back James Cook. Gillespie had the defense’s best coverage grade (75.4) and was the only defender to break up a pass but didn’t play much in the second half with an undisclosed injury.
Cornerback
Snaps
JC Carlies: 67
Ennis Rakestraw Jr.: 60
Ish Burdine: 16
Chris Mills: 12
The Tigers crowded the box to take away the Georgia running game and that left the young cornerbacks on an island early and often. PFF tagged Rakestraw for three completions for 51 yards, with most of that coming on the 31-yard touchdown to George Pickens, and Burdine for five for 94 yards, including the other TD to Pickens. Heavy workload for Carlies, who was targeted three times for three completions for 32 yards.
Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.