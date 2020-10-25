Mizzou Snapshots: Injuries force O-line to shuffle, defense stays put

COLUMBIA, Mo. - As always we’ll break down the Pro Football Focus grades on Monday, but first here’s a look at Missouri’s snap counts from Saturday’s 20-10 win over Kentucky. Offensively, the Tigers had to shuffle some pieces around on the offensive line because of two injuries. Three wide receivers rejoined the rotation, but a couple former backups continued to see the bulk of the snaps. On defense, the Tigers were on the field for only 36 plays, so there wasn’t a lot of work for backups at some positions.