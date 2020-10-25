Mizzou Snapshots: Injuries force O-line to shuffle, defense stays put

COLUMBIA, Mo. - As always we’ll break down the Pro Football Focus grades on Monday, but first here’s a look at Missouri’s snap counts from Saturday’s 20-10 win over Kentucky. Offensively, the Tigers had to shuffle some pieces around on the offensive line because of two injuries. Three wide receivers rejoined the rotation, but a couple former backups continued to see the bulk of the snaps. On defense, the Tigers were on the field for only 36 plays, so there wasn’t a lot of work for backups at some positions.
We’ll go over the grades Monday, but here are PFF’s top three-graded players on each side of the ball among players who saw at least 20 snaps:
Offense: Quarterback Connor Bazelak (80.5), wide receiver Damon Hazelton Jr. (78.8), wide receiver Jalen Knox (76.3)
Defense: Linebacker Nick Bolton (82.7), strong safety Martez Manuel (79.1), cornerback Jarvis Ware (70.5)
Now, for the snap counts …
OFFENSE
Offensive line
Case Cook, right guard: 94
Michael Maietti, center: 94
Zeke Powell, left tackle: 88
Larry Borom, right tackle: 87
Dylan Spencer, left guard: 77
Xavier Delgado, left guard: 17
Javon Foster, right tackle: 7
Bobby Lawrence, left tackle: 6
• Cook and Maietti continued their campaigns for the Iron Man award, never leaving the field for a snap for the fourth straight game. Delgado went down with an injury early and was replaced by Spencer, a true freshman. Borom, MU’s top-rated lineman all season, limped off the field in the fourth quarter. Powell returned to the starting lineup and nearly played the entire game.
Wide receiver
Tauskie Dove: 55
Micah Wilson: 45
Jalen Knox: 39
Barrett Banister: 27
Damon Hazelton: 26
Keke Chism: 22
Dionte Smith: 18
Dominic Gicinto: 5
• Hazelton, Chism and Gicinto all returned to the rotation but had limited roles, though Hazelton made the most of his chances. Wilson and Dove were the preferred choices most of the day, especially as outside blockers on designed running plays. No snaps for the freshman wideouts.
Tight ends
Niko Hea: 79
Daniel Parker Jr: 44
Logan Christopherson: 17
Messiah Swinson: 1
• Hea has emerged as Mizzou’s top option at tight end based on recent snaps, though Parker missed some time Saturday with what appeared to be a leg cramp. Hea has now passed Parker for the most plays this season at the position (169-144).
Running back
Larry Rountree: 61
Tyler Badie: 30
Dawson Downing: 1
• Nick Bolton said it best about Rountree after the game. “He’s a workhorse, man.”
Quarterback
Connor Bazelak: 94
• This was the first game this season only one quarterback touched the field.
DEFENSE
Defensive line
Tre Williams: 33
Trajan Jeffcoat: 25
Markell Utsey: 24
Isaiah McGuire: 24
Akiel Byers: 20
Chris Turner: 16
Sci Martin Jr.: 12
• Mizzou only played 36 snaps on defense. That was good news for an undermanned defensive line. Williams and Jeffcoat rotated at defensive end and Buck linebacker but both played with their hands on the ground at times Saturday against UK’s massive offensive line.
Linebacker
Nick Bolton: 36
Devin Nicholson: 35
• Bolton never come off the field and Nicholson sat out just one snap when the Tigers went to a third-down package with extra defensive backs. For the first time this season, no backup linebackers got into the game.
Safety
Tyree Gillespie: 36
Josh Bledsoe: 36
Martez Manuel: 21
• Gillespie and Bledsoe played every snap while Manuel rotated in and out based on the package on the field.
Cornerback
Ennis Rakestraw Jr.: 34
Jarvis Ware: 30
Ish Burdine: 9
Adam Sparks: 5
• Rakestraw and Ware played the bulk of the snaps for the first time as MU’s core tandem this season.
