Mizzou Snapshots: New faces shine in Tigers' victory

Some good, some bad with this group. Alldredge was excellent as a pass rusher (83.7 grade) with a team-best seven pressures, 3.5 sacks and two hits on the QB and allowed just one reception for 3 yards on three targets in coverage. But he struggled against the run (45.6 rating) with three missed tackles and posted a fairly low tackling grade (43.0). Nicholson was much better against the run (64.1) and in tackling (71.0) but gave up four passes for 42 yards in coverage. To Alldredge’s credit, he came into the postgame interview room disappointed with his debut despite the success getting into the backfield. “I really just gotta give credit to the defense because I felt like, to be honest, I played pretty bad,” Alldredge said. “I had a pretty slow start. But Devin, he's been here, he's done it before. He was holding it down for me for a long time. Then obviously we call it D-Line ZOU for a reason, because those guys were just doing a great job of freeing me up for plays.”