Mizzou Snapshots: New faces shine in Tigers' victory

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The snap counts are in from Saturday’s Missouri season opener. Every Sunday, using Pro Football Focus’ data, we’ll take a closer look at the Tigers’ game, starting with complete snap counts for every player on offense and defense, then a deeper dive into their production and ratings.
Let’s dive in …
OFFENSE
Offensive line
Left tackle Javon Foster, 74
Left guard Xavier Delgado, 47
Left guard Connor Wood, 27
Center Mike Maietti, 74
Right guard Case Cook, 74
Right tackle Hyrin White, 74
Foster scored the line’s highest pass blocking grade (81.2) despite allowing one of the day’s two sacks. Delgado was right behind him with another high pass blocking grade (79.8). Cook (75.3) was solid blocking for the pass, too. Overall the line allowed eight pressures. White was tagged with allowing two hurries on Bazelak in the pocket. White produced the line’s best run blocking grade (72.1), closely followed by Maietti (69.1).
Between the two left guard, Wood was the better (61.9) while Delgado had the superior pass blocking grade (79.8).
Quarterback
Connor Bazelak, 74
Solid day from the QB, who posted a 72.9 passer grade and an NFL passer rating of 110.5 — far better than his 2020 rating of 88.1. The average depth of Bazelak’s targets were 8.5 yards, close to last year’s average of 8.8. This was a day designed to attack with the short to intermediate passes: Bazelak was 18 of 21 on passes of 10 yards or less. Nine of his 32 attempts were thrown behind the line of scrimmage, all screen passes. He completed all nine for 50 yards. On passes thrown 10 yards or beyond, he completed 4 of 11 for 117 yards, highlighted by the game-opening deep post to Boo Smith for 63 yards. Bazelak stood tall against the blitz, completing 10 of 14 passes for 85 yards — that’s 40% of his drop-back passes — when CMU sent an extra pass rusher. That’s an NFL rating of 110.7 against the blitz. Again, very solid season debut for Bazelak.
Running back
Tyler Badie, 61
Elijah Young, 10
Dawson Downing, 5
Michael Cox, 1
Spectacular day for Badie, who ripped off eight runs of 10 yards or more and posted an excellent run rating (78.1). Badie was especially productive running behind Cook at right guard, averaging 22.8 yards on those attempts. Overall, Badie’s 61 snaps matched his career high from the 2019 opener at Wyoming. Otherwise, he’s never played more than 43 snaps on offense in a game during his career.
Badie's 203 rushing yards are the fourth-most for any player in the country this season and ranked 15th for a single game in team history.
Wide receiver
Keke Chism, 63
Tauskie Dove, 44
Dominic Lovett, 27
Chance Luper, 26
Barrett Banister, 15
Mookie Cooper, 15
J.J. Hester, 7
Boo Smith, 5
Here’s the best number for this group: Just one drop on 32 passes. (Luper had the drop.) Cooper made his college debut with eight touches, but all five of his passes were screens thrown behind the line of scrimmage. Smith barely saw the field but he was out there for the opening snap and made the most of it, posting the group’s best receiver rating (87.0). Lots of action for Lovett in his college debut but only one target, a deep ball down the sideline that he nearly grabbed with one hand.
Tight end
Daniel Parker Jr., 49
Niko Hea, 42
Very strong run blocking grade for Parker (73.9). Just three targets combined for the tight ends, including the 2-yard TD to Hea.
DEFENSE
Defensive line
Trajan Jeffcoat, 60
Mekhi Wingo, 45
Akial Byers, 43
Isaiah McGuire, 43
Chris Turner, 42
Kobie Whiteside, 41
Johnny Walker Jr., 29
Darius Robinson, 23
Realus George Jr., 17
Jatorian Hansford, 5
Arden Walker, 3
The surprise here was Wingo, the freshman from De Smet High who played more snaps than any other interior lineman. He produced, too, matching Byers for the most pressures (four) among all down linemen. Wingo also posted the second-best overall defensive grade (80.5) for the team. That’s outstanding, especially for a freshman playing in his first game. Wingo also had the defense’s third-best rush defense grade (72.9). The metrics also liked McGuire on the edge: He was top four on the defense for overall grade (73.9) and second in rush defense (78.4) with three pressures and a hit on the QB. Jeffcoat added three pressures off the edge, plus a strip sack.
Linebacker
Devin Nicholson, 84
Blaze Alldredge, 76
Chad Bailey, 9
Some good, some bad with this group. Alldredge was excellent as a pass rusher (83.7 grade) with a team-best seven pressures, 3.5 sacks and two hits on the QB and allowed just one reception for 3 yards on three targets in coverage. But he struggled against the run (45.6 rating) with three missed tackles and posted a fairly low tackling grade (43.0). Nicholson was much better against the run (64.1) and in tackling (71.0) but gave up four passes for 42 yards in coverage. To Alldredge’s credit, he came into the postgame interview room disappointed with his debut despite the success getting into the backfield. “I really just gotta give credit to the defense because I felt like, to be honest, I played pretty bad,” Alldredge said. “I had a pretty slow start. But Devin, he's been here, he's done it before. He was holding it down for me for a long time. Then obviously we call it D-Line ZOU for a reason, because those guys were just doing a great job of freeing me up for plays.”
Heading into the second full weekend of the season, Alldredge leads the nation in sacks and tackles for loss (six).
We got to see Steve Wilks’ defensive philosophy in action and one clear observation: He loves to blitz. On Jacob Sirmon’s 45 drop-back passes, the Tigers blitzed 24 times — and with success. Sirmon completed just nine passes when blitzed, was sacked four times, threw an interception and posted a QB rating of just 44.6.
Safety
Martez Manuel, 87
Jaylon Carlies, 46
Jalani Williams, 42
Shawn Robinson, 26
Stacy Brown, 2
This was a very strong game for the secondary overall. Some standout numbers here: Carlies, who had to sit the first half for last year’s targeting penalty at Mississippi State, posted the team’s best tackling grade (86.1). He was a force in the back end and snagged his first career interception. Robinson also tackled well (78.9) and had two pressures and a sack. Williams got the start and just missed an interception but posted a strong coverage grade (62.6). Manuel was active as usual: four pressures, two hits but also two missed tackles and not his best tackling game (41.2).
Cornerback
Akayleb Evans, 66
Ennis Rakestraw Jr., 63
Kris Abrams-Draine, 50
Ish Burdine, 26
Allie Green IV, 22
Chris Shearin, 18
Evans had one of the best games we’ve seen from a Mizzou cornerback in a while. He posted a terrific team-high coverage grade (82.6) and allowed just three completions on 11 targets for 55 yards. He outmuscled a receiver for an impressive interception—the first of his career — and broke up two more passes. When targeting Evans, CMU passers sported a miniscule NFL passer rating of just 10.0. Evans ranks fourth nationally with three passes defended.
Abrams-Draine was also excellent in his starting debut at the nickelback position. CMU’s Jacob Sirmon targeted him three times for zero completions. He also broke up a pair of passes.
Evans and Abrams-Draine covered standout receiver Kalil Pimpleton on four targets, resulting in four incomplete passes, an interception and two breakups.
It was a rough start for Rakestraw, who was targeted nine times for six completions for 92 yards and a touchdown. The Chippewas attacked his side of the field early and often, though he did deflect two passes, mixed with a penalty.