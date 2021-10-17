Mizzou Snapshots: Passing game, rush defense fall flat

This was the first time in four weeks Cook played an entire game. This week’s rotation came at left guard, where Griffin got his first game action in several weeks. Maietti was the only consistently high-graded linemen. He led the team in pass blocking grade (86.1). Only six pressures allowed by the line and two hits on the quarterback. In run blocking, Foster (72.6) had the line’s only grade better than 70.

This was Bazelak’s worst game by several measures. The Tigers took the short passing game to another level Saturday as Bazelak’s average depth of target was a season-low 4.6 yards downfield. That’s the second-lowest ADOT for Bazelak in his two years as a starter. Only Georgia in 2020 held Mizzou’s passing game to fewer yards per target at 4.4. On Saturday, 33 of Bazelak’s 45 pass attempts targeted a receiver that was less than 10 yards away. He targeted a receiver 20 yards downfield only twice, but connected both times for 50 yards. The blitz was effective: He completed just 4 of 8 passes for 46 yards against extra pressure with four pressures, a sack and an interception. The Aggies were sitting on the short routes all day and didn’t allow much breathing room for yards after the catch. That cut down on MU’s passing efficiency. To no surprise, Bazelak’s QB passer rating (61.2) was his lowest of the season. Only Georgia and Mississippi State held him to a worse rating last year. With two more interceptions Saturday, Bazelak now has seven for the season, tied for second in the SEC trailing only Florida’s Emory Jones (nine).