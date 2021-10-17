Mizzou Snapshots: Passing game, rush defense fall flat

COLUMBIA, Mo. — There are just two winless teams in SEC play: Missouri and Vanderbilt, both 0-3. Their showdown for sixth place in the East Division kicks off in 13 days in Nashville. That is, of course, unless Vandy beats Mississippi State this week for its first SEC win.
Meanwhile, before diving into the bye week, let's take one last peek back at Saturday's 35-14 loss to No. 21 Texas A&M.
Every week, using Pro Football Focus’ data, we’ll take a closer look at the Tigers’ game, starting with complete snap counts for every player on offense and defense, then a deeper dive into their production and ratings.
Overall, this was Mizzou’s lowest-graded game of the season in five of PFF’s team categories: overall grade, offense, passing, receiving and run blocking. The Tigers had 13 penalties (season-high), five drops (season high) and 13 missed tackles (not a season high). PFF grades on the following scale using NFL terms: 90-100, elite; 85-89, Pro Bowl; 70-84, starter; 60-69, backup; 0-59, replaceable.
SATURDAY’S SNAPS & GRADES
OFFENSE
Mizzou’s top three overall graded players who played at least 10 snaps: center Mike Maietti (78.3), receiver Tauskie Dove (65.1) and running back Tyler Badie (62.0)
Offensive line
- Left tackle Javon Foster, 79
- Center Mike Maietti, 79
- Right guard Case Cook, 79
- Right tackle Hyrin White, 79
- Left guard Xavier Delgado, 58
- Left guard Luke Griffin, 21
This was the first time in four weeks Cook played an entire game. This week’s rotation came at left guard, where Griffin got his first game action in several weeks. Maietti was the only consistently high-graded linemen. He led the team in pass blocking grade (86.1). Only six pressures allowed by the line and two hits on the quarterback. In run blocking, Foster (72.6) had the line’s only grade better than 70.
Quarterback
- Connor Bazelak, 79
This was Bazelak’s worst game by several measures. The Tigers took the short passing game to another level Saturday as Bazelak’s average depth of target was a season-low 4.6 yards downfield. That’s the second-lowest ADOT for Bazelak in his two years as a starter. Only Georgia in 2020 held Mizzou’s passing game to fewer yards per target at 4.4. On Saturday, 33 of Bazelak’s 45 pass attempts targeted a receiver that was less than 10 yards away. He targeted a receiver 20 yards downfield only twice, but connected both times for 50 yards. The blitz was effective: He completed just 4 of 8 passes for 46 yards against extra pressure with four pressures, a sack and an interception. The Aggies were sitting on the short routes all day and didn’t allow much breathing room for yards after the catch. That cut down on MU’s passing efficiency. To no surprise, Bazelak’s QB passer rating (61.2) was his lowest of the season. Only Georgia and Mississippi State held him to a worse rating last year. With two more interceptions Saturday, Bazelak now has seven for the season, tied for second in the SEC trailing only Florida’s Emory Jones (nine).
Bazelak and Drinkwitz have mentioned some nagging injuries the QB is nursing this season. I asked Drinkwitz after the game if he thought any of those issues compromised Bazelak on yesterday’s missed throws. “I don’t think so,” he said. Bazelak did not talk to reporters after the game.
Running back
- Tyler Badie, 69
- Dawson Downing, 8
- Michael Cox, 2
The bench is getting shorter at tailback. No action for Elijah Young or BJ Harris. Cox had a huge run on his first carry but only saw the field for one more play. Downing was used exclusively in pass protection. Badie did a little bit of everything but produced only two runs 10 yards or longer. He finished with 68 rushing yards but remarkably had 69 of those after contact. (A few negative rushes made up for the difference.) Badie was targeted a team-high nine times in the passing game.
Wide receiver
- Tauskie Dove, 70
- Chance Luper, 63
- Dominic Lovett, 45
- Keke Chism, 35
- J.J. Hester, 18
- Boo Smith, 4
- Ja’Mori Maclin, 1
- Micah Wilson, 1
This group looked different Saturday. Slot receivers Mookie Cooper and Barrett Banister were both out with injuries. That meant more snaps for Luper. But Chism, the group’s leader in targets and receptions through six games, played a season-low snaps. PFF didn't have Chism for a single target, but he was clearly thrown to at least once in the first quarter. He had a reception erased by an illegal shift penalty. Four drops overall for the receivers, including two by Luper. Both of Bazelak’s INTs were targeting Dove. Rough grades all around for the receivers outside of Dove.
Tight end
- Daniel Parker Jr., 38
- Niko Hea, 33
- Messiah Swinson, 8
Parker scored high for pass blocking (81.9). That’s about all that stood out for the tight end group. They combined for six catches on eight targets for just 24 yards. Not an efficient day throwing to these three.
DEFENSE
Missouri’s raw defensive numbers were better, but mostly because A&M ran only 67 offensive plays, the fewest of MU’s six FBS opponents this year. If the Aggies could complete a swing pass — they missed on three that were wide open — or make a field goal, the damage could have been worse Saturday.
Mizzou’s top three overall graded defensive players who played at least 10 snaps: defensive end Isaiah McGuire (85.6), defensive tackle Darius Robinson (71.1) and cornerback D.J. Jackson (67.8).
Defensive line
- Tackle Mekhi Wingo, 58
- End Trajan Jeffcoat, 57
- End Isaiah McGuire, 55
- Tackle Kobie Whiteside, 42
- Tackle Akial Byers, 26
- Tackle Darius Robinson, 16
- End Jatorian Hansford, 15
- End Chris Turner, 12
- End Cannon York, 3
McGuire has turned into this group’s best all-around playmaker. He posted the line’s highest grades for rush defense (79.5), tackling (76.1) and pass rush (79.2) and logged a team-high five pressures. No one else pressured QB Zach Calzada more than once. McGuire, third in the SEC in QB hits (seven) and 12th in pressures (21), also limped off the field in the second half. No word on his injury status. Byers and Robinson were both coming back from injuries and were limited in snaps.
Linebacker
- Devin Nicholson, 45
- Chad Bailey, 32
- Blaze Alldredge, 30
- Jamie Pettway, 26
Bailey was back in the starting lineup but across the board these four struggled to post any significant grades. Alldredge had two missed tackles. All four posted sub 70 grades for rush defense.
Secondary
- Safety J.C. Carlies, 71
- Safety Martez Manuel, 60
- Cornerback Akayleb Evans, 55
- Cornerback Allie Green IV, 50
- Nickel Shawn Robinson, 49
- Cornerback D.J. Jackson, 35
- Nickel Kris Abrams-Draine, 26
- Nickel Chris Shearin, 18
With Ennis Rakestraw and Ish Burdine both out with injuries, Jackson stepped in as the new third corner in the rotation. In those 35 snaps, he wasn’t targeted once in the passing game. Evans was solid in coverage again, too, allowing only one pass — the 2-yard TD on A&M’s first series — on only three targets all game. Green gave up four catches on seven targets for 43 yards and a TD. Carlies came up with his team-high third intercepton but also missed a team-high five tackles. Three missed tackles for Manuel, too. A limited night for Abrams-Draine, who left with an injury. In this game, defensive coordinator Steve Wilks leaned on this group to help support the run, lining up corners or safeties in the box on a combined 82 snaps.