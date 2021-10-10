Mizzou Snapshots: Subtle changes for embattled defense pay off

The Tigers took Cook out of the game in the second half, presumably because he’s still recovering from an injury that sidelined him for two games. His backups were among the day’s highest graded players, especially Ndoma-Ogar. It was a strong run-blocking game for the entire line with Foster, Maietti, Wood and Ndoma-Ogar all tallying grades of 70 or better. Outside of Maietti and Ndoma-Ogar, the pass blocking grades weren’t pretty. The Tigers were tagged for allowing 18 pressures overall, five by White and four by Foster. Both allowed four hurries, while White was penalized twice for holding. Not the best game we’ve seen from these pair of tackles in pass protection.

The grades were better than the raw numbers. This was another short passing game for the QB. Of Bazelak’s 34 attempts, 24 of those targeted receivers who were no more than 10 yards downfield, going for 103 yards and a touchdown. Ten of those attempts where thrown behind the line of scrimmage, including seven screen passes. Not a tremendous degree of difficulty for those throws. But … and this is notable: Bazelak was his most efficient when throwing deep. On targets 20 yards or more downfield, he completed just 3 of 7 for 65 yards, including the 41-yard TD to Hester, but when you break down his splits by yardage, his best NFL QB rating was on those deep balls at 109.4. He wasn’t very accurate on those deep balls but the one home run to Hester made up the difference. (Although, late in the first half he threw one perfectly catchable deep ball but his receiver tripped before getting to the ball.)