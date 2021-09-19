Mizzou Snapshots: Tigers empty bench in win over SEMO

The Tigers were able to give the third team O-line some snaps on Saturday with four linemen making their first on-field appearances at Mizzou. The Tigers were without their most experienced guard in Case Cook, but on the edges, Mizzou’s top tackles continue to score well. Foster was the offense’s highest-graded player overall (91.5), followed by White (85.5). Both were excellent in run blocking with Foster scoring a team-high 93.4 grade, followed again by White (83.9). As far as pass blocking, the Tigers didn’t give up any sacks or hits on the quarterback for the first time all season. On 39 drop-back passes, Mizzou yielded just five pressures, two allowed by Wood, who got his most extensive playing time at the FBS level.